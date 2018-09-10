Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT (CLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Clariant : confirms SABIC to complete purchase of 24.99% stake in after receiving all regulatory approvals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Clariant AG / Clariant confirms SABIC to complete purchase of 24.99% stake in Clariant after receiving all regulatory approvals . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • All regulatory approvals received for SABIC's 24.99% stake in Clariant
  • Unconditional closing of purchase to take place in the next days
  • After closing, SABIC becomes Clariant's largest strategic anchor shareholder
  
 

Muttenz, September 10, 2018 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today announced that SABIC has received the final outstanding regulatory approvals from the competition authorities for the purchase of a 24.99% stake in Clariant. Therefore, an unconditional closing of the purchase will take place in the next days which makes SABIC Clariant's largest strategic anchor shareholder, and second anchor shareholder beside the group of former shareholders of Süd-Chemie.

SABIC, the world's third largest diversified chemical company and a long-standing partner of Clariant in the Catalyst joint venture Scientific Design, entered into a purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of the stake in Clariant in January 2018.

"With SABIC receiving all the regulatory approvals and the transaction set to be completed, we look forward to further developing the strategic relationship between both companies in order to generate value for all stakeholders", said Hariolf Kottmann, CEO of Clariant.

Clariant and SABIC are discussing about possible future collaborations that will generate value for the stakeholders of both companies. Any outcome of these discussions will be presented in due course.

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
 

Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com 		Anja Pomrehn

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
anja.pomrehn@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com 		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com

  		 
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn.  
www.clariant.com

 

 

Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2017 the company employed a total workforce of 18 135. In the financial year 2017, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 6.377 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Clariant AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Clariant AG
Rothausstrasse 61 Muttenz 1 Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012142631;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARIANT
07:01aCLARIANT : confirms SABIC to complete purchase of 24.99% stake in after receivin..
GL
09/04CLARIANT : to exhibit desiccant solutions that protect furniture from moisture d..
PU
08/30CLARIANT : Patent Application Titled "Low Cost Oxidation Catalysts For Voc And H..
AQ
08/30CLARIANT : announces cooperation with Haelixa
PU
08/28CLARIANT : highlights colorful solutions for latex at IRGCE 2018
PU
08/28CLARIANT : to highlight cost-optimized desiccant solutions at FMC 2018 exhibitio..
PU
08/27CLARIANT : and Save the Children partner to stop the spread of malaria in Myanma..
PU
08/23THE COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON ABOUT GLO : Attractive Market Opportunities in Silica..
AQ
08/21CLARIANT : introduces pioneering Humitector™ Type 2 Non-Reversible Humidit..
PU
08/02CLARIANT : to debut new striking shade for transforming applications at Aluminiu..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/10Switzerland - Land Of Milk And Money 
07/28Clariant AG (CLZNF) CEO Hariolf Kottmann on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/28Clariant AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Clariant AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 764 M
EBIT 2018 697 M
Net income 2018 417 M
Debt 2018 1 428 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 18,69
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 7 794 M
Chart CLARIANT
Duration : Period :
Clariant Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 25,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rudolf Wehrli Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Peter Chen Non-Executive Director
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT-13.83%8 036
ECOLAB14.29%44 303
SIKA AG0.00%21 561
SYMRISE8.60%11 664
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 879
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC13.11%8 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.