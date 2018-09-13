Clariant : included in 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Included in the DJSI for six consecutive years

DJSI inclusion recognizes ongoing commitment to sustainability

Clariant among top sustainability performers in the global chemical sector

Muttenz, September 13, 2018 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today announced that it was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2018. This marks the 6th consecutive year that Clariant was recognized as one of the most sustainable chemical companies worldwide and is a testament to the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability.

The analysts at RobecoSAM confirmed Clariant as best in class in the categories of Materiality, Environmental Reporting, Water Related Risks and Human Capital Development and therefore across all three dimensions of the assessment. Clariant was ranked among the top companies in the chemical sector in both the DJSI Europe and the DJSI World.

'The 6th consecutive listing in the DJSI is another great achievement, as it shows that we upheld our commitment to sustainability during an eventful year for Clariant. Sustainability is and will be integral to our strategy for steering Clariant towards a top tier position in the specialty chemicals industry,' said Hariolf Kottmann, CEO of Clariant.

Clariant continuously steers its activities and product portfolio to create additional value for customers and contribute positively to global sustainable development. For example, the range of Clariant EcoTain® products, which outperform conventional products in terms of performance and sustainability, has increased to 169 over the last year. Sustainability is integrated across the entire company, from corporate strategy down to processes and product development, and management is committed to ensuring that the company delivers on the sustainability expectations of its stakeholders.

Joachim F. Krüger, Senior Vice President, Corporate Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Clariant, said: 'Our continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the position we have established among the leaders in the chemical sector reflects our continuous efforts to improve the sustainability performance of our operations and products through partnerships and innovation. We continue to look for ways to accelerate the benefits provided by sustainability to create value for our customers, stakeholders and the environment.'

The DJSI is regarded as one of the world's most foremost sustainability indices. It benchmarks the sustainability performance of leading companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material environmental, social and economic performance, including forward-looking indicators, based on a best-in-class approach. The DJSI assesses various criteria, including risk and supply chain management, operational eco-efficiency, product stewardship, human capital development and occupational health and safety.

EcoTain® IS A TRADEMARK OF CLARIANT REGISTERED IN MANY COUNTRIES.