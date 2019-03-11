Clariant AG / Clariant presents its Integrated Report 2018 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Detailed and personal insights on holistic approach to value creation

Enhanced stakeholder focus through internal and external perspectives on the topics most material to Clariant's success

Complete Report available online, condensed version as hard copy

Muttenz, March 11, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, published its Integrated Report 2018 today. By providing transparency on financial and non-financial value drivers, the report delivers detailed insights into how Clariant operates its integrated business model - a holistic approach to creating added value for customers, employees, shareholders, and the environment.

In addition to the mandatory parts of annual reporting, the report refers to the reporting standards for sustainability of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). In interviews, Clariant employee and external stakeholder share their ideas and opinions about the company's most material topics, as defined by the Materiality Matrix. Covering items such as Growth and Profitability, Innovation and Technological Advances, Digitalization and the Circular Economy, the interviews are indicative of the company's enhanced stakeholder focus that drives its ability to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to support its customers.

"Our continued commitment to integrated reporting reflects our conviction that an integrated approach to managing all aspects of our relationships with stakeholders is a necessity for the successful development of Clariant. Only by doing so are we able to provide long-term above average value creation in a sustainable manner and reward them for their continued support and confidence in Clariant", said Hariolf Kottmann, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.

The complete Integrated Report for 2018, including the Corporate Governance Report, Compensation Report, Financial Report and GRI report, is available on http://reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded in English and German. A condensed printed version of the report in English or German can be ordered via the company website.

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations



Jochen Dubiel



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Anja Pomrehn



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

anja.pomrehn@clariant.com Claudia Kamensky



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

claudia.kamensky@clariant.com Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

maria.ivek@clariant.com Thijs Bouwens



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com www.clariant.com











Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 6.623 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.



