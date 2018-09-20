Clariant : to showcase dope dye and functional CESA® ranges at Intertextile exhibition in Shanghai

Clariant will participate in the autumn edition of the leading apparel fabrics exhibition Intertextile Shanghai, to be held on 27-29 September in Shanghai

Sustainability-focused dope dye solution with reduced environmental impact will be highlighted

Functional CESA range for fabrics will also be featured for its UV stability, soft touch and anti-microbial properties

Shanghai, September 20, 2018 - Clariant, a world-leader in specialty chemicals, will take part in the Intertextile Shanghai exhibition to be held on 27-29 September 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. During the autumn edition of one of the largest apparel fabrics and accessories fairs, Clariant will highlight its line of sustainability-minded dope dye solution and its functional CESA additive masterbatches for fabrics.

With green manufacturing continuing to receive support from government and attention from multiple industry sectors in China, manufacturers are on a constant lookout for more sustainable and environmentally friendly processes. This is particularly the case in the fashion industry, as the strong demand for manmade fibers continues to grow and manufacturers are forced to add more chemicals to dye baths in order to get polyester fibers to absorb color. This has put the industry under increased pressure due to the environmental impact involved in fabric manufacturing, which is considered to be among the largest polluting industries in China today, with an estimated 2.5 billion tonnes of waste water discharged each year as a result of textile dyeing and treatment.

Dope dyeing (spin-dyeing) process is well-known for its environmental friendly profile. In this process, the colorants are added directly as a Masterbatch during the melt spinning process into the yarn, thereby greatly reducing the impact on our environmental. Take manufacturing techniques such as Clariant dope dyeing as an example, Energy consumption for dyeing 1KG of fibers is reduced by almost 98% and water consumption by 99.9% without needing an increased amount of additives, compared with traditional bath dyeing process. At Intertextile Shanghai, Clariant will feature its leading dope dye solution, based on spin dyeing expertise and leveraging Clariant's formulation design and colorant knowledge.

Complementing the dope dyeing solutions, such as Renol®, that will be highlighted at Intertextile Shanghai, Clariant also offers its customers in the fabric manufacturing industry a full range of technical support services from its dedicated fiber competence centers in Europe and Asia. These centers are able to provide extensive fiber product devleopment capabilities for mapping fibers under the fiber-specific QC criteria.

Clariant's dope dye series recently received EcoTain® - Clariant's flagship label, to differentiate its own products that offer great performance as well as superior sustainability features. These products have undergone a systematic, in-depth screening process using 36 criteria in all three sustainability dimensions: social, environmental and economic.

At Intertextile Shanghai, Clariant will also showcase its CESA series that offers functionality features for fiber. Within the CESA series, CESA-light UV stabilizers provide outstanding protection against the degrading effects of sunlight, heat and oxygen on the physical performance of fiber. The CESA- UV absorbers, for instance, absorb harmful UV radiation, dissipating it as 'harmful' thermal energy.

Also under the CESA series is the CESA-block antiblocking additives. They modify the surface characteristic of fiber by creating a slight surface roughness or smoother surface, thus reducing the coefficient of friction. This prevents self-adhesion of fabric, making it easier to handle, as well as lending it a softer touch.

Another outstanding feature offered by Clariant's CESA series is the anti-microbial function. CESA-antimicro masterbatches inhibit the growth of microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria, helping to prevent unpleasant odors, discoloration and the surface degradation of polyester fibers. Typical applications for antimicrobials include fibers and textiles used in athletic gear, household furnishings, kitchenware and bathroom products.

'Clariant's pioneering expertise in masterbatches innovation and technologies offers the fabric manufacturing industry effective solutions for tackling the tough challenges involved in reducing the environmental impact of fiber dyeing. Our CESA series , on the other hand, gives them a great varieties of choices for enhancing the functionality of their manmade fibers,' said Avi Fan, Clariant's Head of Masterbatches Business Unit in Greater China.

Clariant's team of technical and customer service experts will be on hand at Booth J62, Hall 4.1 during the three-day Intertextile Shanghai 2018 Autumn show to explain the details of these products and help visitors find the best solutions for their needs.

® TRADEMARK OF CLARIANT REGISTERED IN MANY COUNTRIES.