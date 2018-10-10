Clariant AG / Clariant welcomes Hans Bohnen as new member of the Executive Committee . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muttenz, October 10, 2018 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today announced the appointment of Hans Bohnen as the newest member of its Executive Committee. Hans Bohnen has been with the company for almost 10 years and is currently Clariant's Head of Global Business Services.

At the same time, Britta Fuenfstueck has decided to leave Clariant as of 31 October 2018 to become CEO of the Hartmann Group, a leading international supplier of medical and hygiene products based in Heidenheim, Germany.

Effective 12 October 2018, Hans Bohnen will be installed as a member of Clariant's Executive Committee. He will assume responsibility for the Business Area Plastics & Coatings, Global Business Services, Group Information Technology, Digital4Clariant, and the regions Latin America and North America.

"We are very pleased that Hans Bohnen will join the Executive Committee. With his extensive knowledge of Clariant as well as the wider chemical industry, he will be a valued contributor to the management team and will further enhance the long-term development of Clariant's value creation capabilities for all stakeholders. We regret losing Britta Fuenfstueck and want to especially express our gratitude for her role in Clariant's successful strategic developments over the past years. We wish her all the best in her new role", said Hariolf Kottmann, CEO of Clariant.

Hans Bohnen is currently Head of Clariant Global Business Services, where he has built up Clariant's internal shared service organization. Before that, he was the Senior Vice President and Head of Clariant Masterbatches. Prior to joining Clariant, he held several senior positions across Europe and North America for the SGL Group, Celanese and Hoechst AG, and worked in strategic management consultancy with Booz Allen Hamilton. Hans Bohnen studied Chemistry at the University of Duisburg-Essen, obtained a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Tübingen and holds an MBA of the Aston Business School.

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations



Jochen Dubiel



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Anja Pomrehn



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

anja.pomrehn@clariant.com Claudia Kamensky



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

claudia.kamensky@clariant.com Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

maria.ivek@clariant.com Thijs Bouwens



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn. www.clariant.com











Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2017 the company employed a total workforce of 18 135. In the financial year 2017, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 6.377 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.



