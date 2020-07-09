Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant AG    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clariant : Catalysts powers Ineratec's green fuel production…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 01:28am EDT

  • Partnership to develop emerging technologies for production of renewable fuels and chemicals
  • Ineratec's gas-to-liquids process occurs entirely in transportable containers allowing highly efficient 'green fuel' synthesis
  • Process employs Clariant's advanced catalysts for conditioning and upgrading syngas

Munich, July 9, 2020 - Clariant has joined forces with Ineratec in the challenge for a greener future. The companies have entered a partnership to develop and commercialize novel technologies for the production of renewable fuels and chemicals. Clariant will provide its extensive catalysis expertise and broad portfolio of syngas conditioning and upgrading catalysts to support Ineratec's groundbreaking gas-to-liquid technology.

Stefan Heuser, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Clariant Catalysts, commented on the partnership, stating, 'We are honored to support Ineratec in their pioneering work in sustainable fuel production. Their state-of-the-art, container-sized gas-to-liquid technology has great potential for the decentralized fuel market, and we are excited to contribute with our tailor-made syngas catalyst innovations.' Tim Boeltken, Co-founder & Managing Director of Ineratec, added, 'We are very proud to announce Clariant among our catalyst partners, and would like to thank them for joining us in creating a more sustainable future.'

Ineratec, a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), is specialized in modular chemical reactor technologies for producing sustainable fuels and chemicals. The striking feature of this company's solution is that the entire chemical process is realized in transportable container units. Their gas-to-liquids process combines hydrogen generated from renewable power, with greenhouse gases (such as CO2), to form CO2-neutral synthetic hydrocarbons and fuels.

The technology relies on Clariant's catalysts to convert CO2 to valuable chemicals, fuels, and additives:

  • Clariant's HyProGen® R-70 produces renewable syngas via reverse water-gas-shift - an essential step in the conversion of 'green hydrogen' and CO2 to 'green fuels'.
  • Clariant's signature methanol catalyst, MegaMax®, generates renewable methanol, which can be used as fuel additive, solvent, or as raw material for 'green chemicals' such as 'green polypropylene'.
  • For the production of renewable synthetic natural gas (SNG), the catalyst METH® 134 supports the efficient hydrogenation of CO2 to methane.

The microstructured core of the modular Ineratec reactors provides a large surface for heat and mass transport. Highly exothermic reactions, such as methanol synthesis or CO2 hydrogenation, can be operated efficiently and safely in compact container-sized plants. This enables outstanding reactor productivity, with high conversion per reactor pass. Due to this innovative chemical reactor technology for renewable energy, Ineratec was awarded the German Entrepreneur Award 2018.

® TRADEMARK OF CLARIANT REGISTERED IN MANY COUNTRIES.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 05:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CLARIANT AG
01:28aCLARIANT : Catalysts powers Ineratec's green fuel production…
PU
07/06EUROPE : China recovery hopes, upbeat data lift European shares; HSBC leads
RE
07/06China rally triggers gains in European cyclical stocks
RE
07/06CLARIANT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/06CLARIANT AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/02CLARIANT : HYDEX® E catalyst helps Duslo turn plastic waste into…
PU
07/01EUROPE : European stocks end choppy session higher on vaccine hopes
RE
07/01EUROPE : European stocks end choppy session higher on vaccine hopes
RE
07/01CLARIANT : completes the sale of its Masterbatches business to…
PU
07/01Clariant completes the sale of its Masterbatches business to PolyOne for appr..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 867 M 4 127 M 4 127 M
Net income 2020 145 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2020 323 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,6x
Yield 2020 19,1%
Capitalization 5 797 M 6 175 M 6 187 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 11 941
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,12 CHF
Last Close Price 17,60 CHF
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Non-Executive Director
Konstantin Alfred Winterstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT AG-18.52%6 175
ECOLAB INC.5.16%57 742
GIVAUDAN16.83%34 676
SIKA AG2.53%28 074
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG17.36%18 561
SYMRISE AG13.06%15 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group