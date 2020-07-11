Log in
Clariant : Chemicals' declares Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 140/…

07/11/2020

Mumbai, July 11, 2020: Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company today announced a Special Interim Dividend on Equity Shares @ Rs. 140/- per share i.e., 1400% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial year 2020-21. This Special Interim Dividend shall be paid on or after July 19, 2020.

'We successfully concluded the sale of our Masterbatches business in Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, to PolyOne Polymers India Private Limited, on a going concern basis by way of slump sale. Over the years, we increased the value of this business to bring it to where it is today. My Board and I are now delighted to announce a special interim dividend, to thank our shareholders for the confidence and support they showed by staying with us through the challenges we faced as we continue to build a strong and valuable company,' said Adnan Ahmad, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 11 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2020 13:40:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 868 M 4 107 M 4 107 M
Net income 2020 145 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2020 326 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,1x
Yield 2020 18,6%
Capitalization 5 877 M 6 252 M 6 241 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 941
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,14 CHF
Last Close Price 17,85 CHF
Spread / Highest target 62,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Non-Executive Director
Konstantin Alfred Winterstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT AG-17.38%6 252
ECOLAB INC.3.97%57 093
GIVAUDAN19.50%35 516
SIKA AG4.81%28 737
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG20.03%19 008
SYMRISE AG13.43%16 302
