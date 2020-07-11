Clariant : Chemicals' declares Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 140/…

Mumbai, July 11, 2020: Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company today announced a Special Interim Dividend on Equity Shares @ Rs. 140/- per share i.e., 1400% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial year 2020-21. This Special Interim Dividend shall be paid on or after July 19, 2020.

'We successfully concluded the sale of our Masterbatches business in Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, to PolyOne Polymers India Private Limited, on a going concern basis by way of slump sale. Over the years, we increased the value of this business to bring it to where it is today. My Board and I are now delighted to announce a special interim dividend, to thank our shareholders for the confidence and support they showed by staying with us through the challenges we faced as we continue to build a strong and valuable company,' said Adnan Ahmad, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited.