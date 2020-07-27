Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant AG    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT AG

(CLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clariant : and Eta Bio announce license agreement on sunliquid®…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:11am EDT

  • The agreement marks the fourth signed license deal for Clariant's sunliquid® technology
  • Eta Bio Ltd., was established by the Pavlovi family, that manages one of the largest agricultural businesses in Bulgaria, in order to extend their business into renewable energy
  • The company intends to realize a full-scale commercial plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol at a site in Northeast Bulgaria with Clariant's sunliquid® technology
  • License deal represents another milestone toward the commercialization of sunliquid® technology for advanced biofuels in Europe

Muttenz, July 27, 2020 - Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, and Eta Bio, a company of the Pavlovi family, running a leading business in the agricultural sector in Bulgaria, today announced that a license agreement for the sunliquid® cellulosic ethanol technology has been signed.

Eta Bio has been recently established with the purpose to construct, own and operate a full-scale commercial plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues. For Clariant, the announcement of its fourth license agreement keeps the momentum for its innovative and sustainable sunliquid® technology going and represents another significant step towards its commercialization.

'Our sunliquid® technology is trendsetting for the development of sustainable and advanced biofuels. The continued success strongly demonstrates that our technology meets the market needs for sustainable solutions and gives us a competitive edge', said Hans Bohnen, Clariant's Chief Operating Officer.

'After signing license agreements with first-generation ethanol producers, as well as mineral oil players, we are excited to also gain a foothold in another important customer segment - the agricultural sector - with our sunliquid® technology', adds Christian Librera, Clariant's Head of Business Line Biofuels and Derivatives.

Eta Bio will perform the project development and plant operation at a greenfield site in General Toshevo, the Northeastern region of Bulgaria, utilizing available land, owned by the Pavlovi family, and existing infrastructure. The annual production capacity is planned to be 50,000 tons of cellulosic ethanol, processing around 250,000 tons of wheat straw, which is an abundant resource in the region, also known as the granary of Bulgaria.

'The realization of the first Bulgarian cellulosic ethanol production project will help to solve one of the main challenges agricultural producers face in the region - the removal of the straw from the fields. This project will give us the chance to have an additional revenue stream from agricultural leftovers', emphasized Kiril Pavlov, Managing Director of Eta Bio.

By using locally sourced feedstock, greenhouse gas savings can be maximized and additional business opportunities along the entire value chain will arise.

'We are excited to enter the renewable energy sector with this project and hence become a pioneer in the advanced biofuels market in Bulgaria. This undertaking will allow us to further diversify our business portfolio, as well as strengthening our position in the agricultural sector', highlighted Hristo Pavlov, who co-manages the agricultural business of the group.

For Bulgaria, this constitutes an essential investment in green, sustainable technologies. The produced cellulosic ethanol will be used as a gasoline additive to fulfill the country's blending mandate for advanced biofuels, as laid out in the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) II.

The project is comprised of a license of a sunliquid® basic engineering package, the provision of technical services, as well as the supply of starter cultures from Clariant's proprietary enzyme and yeast platform to process Eta Bio's feedstock into cellulosic ethanol.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 05:10:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CLARIANT AG
01:11aCLARIANT : and Eta Bio announce license agreement on sunliquid®…
PU
07/16CLARIANT : awarded a second CATOFIN™ catalyst contract with…
PU
07/14Clariant receives fine following a European competition law investigation
GL
07/11CLARIANT : Chemicals' declares Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 140/…
PU
07/09CLARIANT : Catalysts powers Ineratec's green fuel production…
PU
07/06EUROPE : China recovery hopes, upbeat data lift European shares; HSBC leads
RE
07/06China rally triggers gains in European cyclical stocks
RE
07/06CLARIANT AG : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
07/06CLARIANT AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/02CLARIANT : HYDEX® E catalyst helps Duslo turn plastic waste into…
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 862 M 4 205 M 4 205 M
Net income 2020 145 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2020 386 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 18,5%
Capitalization 5 978 M 6 481 M 6 509 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 941
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart CLARIANT AG
Duration : Period :
Clariant AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,28 CHF
Last Close Price 18,15 CHF
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Non-Executive Director
Konstantin Alfred Winterstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT AG-15.97%6 481
ECOLAB INC.8.85%59 768
GIVAUDAN SA24.32%37 705
SIKA AG11.63%31 198
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG25.29%20 225
SYMRISE AG14.98%16 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group