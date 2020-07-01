Log in
CLARIANT AG    CLN   CH0012142631

Clariant completes the sale of its Masterbatches business to PolyOne for approx. USD 1.6 billion

07/01/2020 | 01:00am EDT
  • Divestment marks an important milestone for Clariant’s transformation into a focused specialty chemicals company
  • Closing satisfies condition for extraordinary distribution of CHF 3.00 per share
  • Remaining proceeds to be invested in core businesses and to strengthen balance sheet


Muttenz,  July 1, 2020– Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today completed the sale of its entire Masterbatches business to PolyOne. The enterprise value of the sale, which consists of separate transactions for Clariant’s global Masterbatches business and its Masterbatches business in India, amounts to approximately USD 1,560 million which is equivalent to c. 12.2 times the last twelve months reported EBITDA (ending September 2019).

“With this completed transaction, Clariant takes another significant step towards becoming a pure-play specialty chemical company. By focusing on its three core Business Areas Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resource, Clariant intends to deliver above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation. Having successfully sold Masterbatches and Healthcare Packaging, our target is now to progress with the divestment of our Pigments business,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Clariant’s Executive Chairman ad interim.

As a consequence of the completed divestment of the Masterbatches business, as well as the anticipated divestment of the Pigments business, Clariant will now proceed as soon as practicable with an extraordinary cash distribution of CHF 3.00 per share to its shareholders. Clariant’s Board of Directors has set the ex-date to 6 July 2020, the record date to 7 July 2020, and the payment date of the extraordinary distribution will be 8 July 2020. As previously announced, remaining net proceeds from the intended divestments will be used to invest in innovations and technological applications within the core Business Areas and to strengthen Clariant’s balance sheet.

Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com 		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com 		Alexander Kamb

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com

  		 
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.  
 

 

This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

 

 

www.clariant.com


 

 

Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2019, the company employed a total workforce of 17 223. In the financial year 2019, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.399 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase
profitability.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Lynen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Günter von Au Non-Executive Director
Konstantin Alfred Winterstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT AG-13.84%6 472
ECOLAB INC.3.09%55 659
GIVAUDAN13.99%33 522
SIKA AG0.85%27 361
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.53%17 947
SYMRISE AG10.34%15 658
