Clariant : Envisioning Beauty around PERSONAL CARE PRIORITIES

Muttenz, April 2, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, opens the eyes of the Personal Care world to the ease of formulating natural…and more. New Clariant Naturals spearheads five customer-need defined clusters within its new 'Envisioning Beauty' brand designed to make cosmetics' differentiation as sustainable, inspiring and easy as possible.

Launching at in-cosmetics Global, 'Envisioning Beauty' goes beyond an appealing new-look and engaging, user-friendly new website for Personal Care. To support future innovation, Clariant chose the five priority areas - Actives, Functional Claims, Sensorial Effects, Preservation and Naturals - based on market foresight and customer insight to address the most relevant needs of this trend-guided industry. Solutions providing demonstrable benefits to specific challenges are simple to find, whether it is an established brand, indie or contract formulator on the lookout.

Clariant Naturals responds to ever-growing concerns for more sustainable ingredients and a healthier lifestyle. The flagship platform offers formulators the rare opportunity to create even 100% natural formulations without looking any further, containing everything necessary for a natural product from mild surfactants to emollients and preservatives. To simplify the search, ingredients and tools to support more natural, high-performing and responsibly-sourced formulations are categorized according to two very distinct purchasing drivers: 'Origins' and 'Green Performers'.

'Origins' products answer the call when natural and exotic origin with transparency, responsible sourcing and social factors are top of mind. They provide new ideas for fulfilling consumers' evolving preferences by extending local rare ingredients from Africa, Amazonia, Indonesia and the Mediterranean to global markets. At in-cosmetics Global, Clariant introduces the Plantasens® - Berto™ portfolio of extracts from the 4th largest biodiversity in the world, Indonesia / Java, as a result of its strategic partnership with Martina Berto.

'Green Performers' are ideal for achieving high-RCI formulations with no performance trade-off. With these nature-derived ingredients Clariant places emphasis not just on ISO 16128 compliance but also on additional sustainability improvements such as biodegradability, compliance with the main Ecolabels or a clear improved environmental footprint.

The in-cosmetics Global launch of two new Green Performers expands possibilities for high RCI formulations with the special consumer appeal of weightless textures and delightful sensory without silicones. Plant-based, lightweight emollients Plantasens Flash 80 and Flash 100 deliver functionality and extraordinary sensory to multifacted applications, from body mousses and shampoos to easy-spreading suncare and make-up.

Further inspiration for trend-focused differentiation across all the market needs comes from further novel and new products in the in-cosmetics spotlight.

Clariant Actives promotes fresh innovation for the dynamic anti-aging segment with new seaweed-based Epseama™ offering a pioneering approach. The active opens up an evolution in effective anti-aging by targeting the long non-coding skin rejuvenator RNA 886, resulting in fewer signs of wrinkles, better skin hydration and improving signs of pigmented spots. As a natural extract it also addresses the rising demand for natural and organic products in anti-aging products[1].

Functional claims get a boost too. Bringing preferences for mildness and hazard label-free claims to traditionally harsher products, like hair coloring, hair removal and liquid soaps, reaches new heights with the first alkaline neutralizer based on renewable feedstock - NeutroTain™. Also, options expand for creating effective odor controlling deodorants that meet the growing aluminium-free, alcohol-free and paraben-free trends, with new Caremag™ D rich in Dead Sea magnesium minerals.

Sensorial Effects remain a priority in Personal Care as the wellness and me-time trends extend the desire for pampering from head to toe. Clariant enables formulators to respond with new sensorial experiences from skincare, for example, through the innovative textures of its Aristoflex® range. The EO-free ingredients deliver everything from indulgent rich and caring to silky soft or light and fresh sensory to extensive applications, from detoxing face masks to UV- and pollution-protecting skin lotions or even fun jelly shower washes.

Preservation earns its spotlight due to the specific challenges posed by formulation complexity and regulatory aspects when creating today's cosmetics. Clariant is investing in bringing more natural and safe alternatives to this field. The cluster will make it easier for customers to select effective multifunctional preservation solutions that answer their efficiency needs and also shifting cosmetics' ingredient and format trends.

Fabio Caravieri, Head of Marketing, Personal Care, Clariant, comments: 'Bringing Clariant's extensive Personal Care portfolio into the Envisioning Beauty clusters provides clearly-defined homes for new and existing ingredients to support the innovation and sustainability that future beauty requires. It reduces the complexity of finding ingredients and creating products that meet formulator and consumer needs and are ahead of trends. Developing the 'next best thing' in beauty should be fun, and we have the keen eye on innovation to spice up opportunities for success.'

Discover Envisioning Beauty at in-cosmetics Global 2019 Booth E70, April 2-4, 2019, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and www.clariant.com/in-cosmetics.

