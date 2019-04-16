Clariant : Launches New Tube & Stopper Package to Serve Vietnam Market

Specially developed sizing (25 mm x 132 mm) for Vietnam market

Desiccant-filled stopper protects against moisture for long shelf life

Proper protection for effervescent tablets, chewables, and lozenges from breakage

Muttenz, April 16, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the launch of a new standard tube/desiccant stopper product, created and sized to serve the needs of the Vietnam market. The new product features a 25 mm x 132 mm tube along with a spiral stopper, to package effervescent tablets and protect them from breakage and moisture-related damage. The design also works well for chewables and lozenges. The product is being distributed in Vietnam by DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd, and will be directly sourced from Clariant's plant in Changshu, China for an optimized supply chain.

Durable, rigid tubes along with desiccant stoppers from Clariant offer a protection solution for breakable and moisture-sensitive pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Each tube is topped with a desiccant-filled 25 mm stopper that inhibits moisture entry while simultaneously adsorbing moisture within the tube to preserve the shelf life of the tablets. Stoppers will be equipped with tamper evidence features to ensure tablets' integrity. Standard filling is made of 100% silica gel, but other desiccants as molecular sieve are available upon request depending on application requirements. This packaging configuration is well suited to automated filling lines.

Clariant produces a large range of pharmaceutical tube and stopper products to high quality standards (cGMP, ISO 15378) at manufacturing sites on three continents (Changshu, China; Romorantin, France; Belen, New Mexico, USA).

For more information, visit Clariant at www.clariant.com/healthpack.