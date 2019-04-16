Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant Ltd    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT LTD

(CLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clariant : Launches New Tube & Stopper Package to Serve Vietnam Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:23am EDT
  • Specially developed sizing (25 mm x 132 mm) for Vietnam market
  • Desiccant-filled stopper protects against moisture for long shelf life
  • Proper protection for effervescent tablets, chewables, and lozenges from breakage

Muttenz, April 16, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the launch of a new standard tube/desiccant stopper product, created and sized to serve the needs of the Vietnam market. The new product features a 25 mm x 132 mm tube along with a spiral stopper, to package effervescent tablets and protect them from breakage and moisture-related damage. The design also works well for chewables and lozenges. The product is being distributed in Vietnam by DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd, and will be directly sourced from Clariant's plant in Changshu, China for an optimized supply chain.

Durable, rigid tubes along with desiccant stoppers from Clariant offer a protection solution for breakable and moisture-sensitive pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Each tube is topped with a desiccant-filled 25 mm stopper that inhibits moisture entry while simultaneously adsorbing moisture within the tube to preserve the shelf life of the tablets. Stoppers will be equipped with tamper evidence features to ensure tablets' integrity. Standard filling is made of 100% silica gel, but other desiccants as molecular sieve are available upon request depending on application requirements. This packaging configuration is well suited to automated filling lines.

Clariant produces a large range of pharmaceutical tube and stopper products to high quality standards (cGMP, ISO 15378) at manufacturing sites on three continents (Changshu, China; Romorantin, France; Belen, New Mexico, USA).

For more information, visit Clariant at www.clariant.com/healthpack.

Disclaimer

Clariant AG published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 05:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARIANT LTD
01:23aCLARIANT : Launches New Tube & Stopper Package to Serve Vietnam Market
PU
04/11CLARIANT : new OxyMax® PA 690 phthalic anhydride catalyst excels in start-up at ..
PU
04/08CLARIANT : insights push the boundaries of oilfield efficiency at 2019 SPE Inter..
PU
04/04CLARIANT : Hello to a “sweet” market-first for HAZARD LABEL-FREE COS..
PU
04/04CLARIANT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/03RETHINKING THE TRADITIONAL APPROACH : Clariant Active Ingredients turns to a su..
PU
04/02CLARIANT : Envisioning Beauty around PERSONAL CARE PRIORITIES
PU
04/01CLARIANT : shareholders approve all agenda items
PU
04/01CLARIANT : shareholders approve all agenda items
GL
04/01CLARIANT : offers better access
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 762 M
EBIT 2019 721 M
Net income 2019 431 M
Debt 2019 1 435 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 16,84
P/E ratio 2020 15,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 7 273 M
Chart CLARIANT LTD
Duration : Period :
Clariant Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Occhiello Chief Executive Officer
Hariolf Kottmann Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Günter von Au Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT LTD21.12%7 148
ECOLAB INC.24.72%52 765
GIVAUDAN11.16%23 291
SIKA AG17.58%20 475
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING30.73%13 851
SYMRISE27.60%12 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About