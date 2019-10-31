Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant Ltd    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT LTD

(CLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clariant completes the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Muttenz, October 31, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the completion of the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business to a newly-formed investment of Arsenal Capital Partners, the signing of which was announced on July 22, 2019. The sale was closed on October 31, 2019.

“The divestment of the Healthcare Packaging business is the first step of our announced strategy to become a more focused and innovative specialty chemical company,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman of Clariant.

The total consideration of the sale amounts to approximately CHF 308 million which is equivalent to 13.2 times adjusted FY 2018 EBITDA.

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS INVESTOR RELATIONS
 

Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com 		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com 		Alexander Kamb

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com

  		 
 

 

 

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

  		 
This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

 

 

 

www.clariant.com

 

 

 

Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.404 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

 

 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARIANT LTD
01:00pClariant completes the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business
GL
10/30CLARIANT : Chemicals maker Clariant expects markets to bottom out in 2020
RE
10/30Clariant grows sales and improves underlying profitability in the first nine ..
GL
10/30Clariant welcomes Bernd Hoegemann as new member of the Executive Committee
GL
10/01Clariant AG - Restated 2018 figures and additional 2019 financials available
GL
09/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Santander, Kering, Tesla, Nike
09/20CLARIANT AG : Clariant and ORLEN Południe announce license agreement on sun..
GL
08/29Japan's DIC buys BASF paint pigments business for $1.3 billion
RE
08/08Huntsman To Sell Units To Rival for $2.1 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
08/07Huntsman to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 4 444 M
EBIT 2019 463 M
Net income 2019 28,4 M
Debt 2019 1 274 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 241x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 6 858 M
Chart CLARIANT LTD
Duration : Period :
Clariant Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,53  CHF
Last Close Price 20,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hariolf Kottmann Executive Chairman
Hans Bohnen Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Günter von Au Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT LTD16.69%6 922
ECOLAB INC.31.46%55 740
GIVAUDAN26.01%26 833
SIKA AG35.63%22 060
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG34.48%14 731
SYMRISE33.92%13 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group