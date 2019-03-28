Clariant : joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Muttenz, March 28, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that it has become the newest member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). Connecting with WBCSD's network, consisting of over 200 leading companies from all business sectors and all major economies, will enable Clariant to continue to enhance and implement its sustainability ambitions in collaboration with likeminded partners and make a real impact on global corporate sustainability.

'We are delighted to join WBCSD and the other member companies who are part of this vital commitment to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. Sustainability is an important pillar of our business strategy and our customers rely on us to deliver innovative solutions that address their sustainability needs. We are particularly interested in WBCSD's innovative work in relation to sustainable cities, climate and energy and the circular economy and look forward to contributing with our knowledge and innovation expertise', said Christian Kohlpaintner, Member of Clariant's Executive Committee.

In recognition of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Clariant has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for six consecutive years. Furthermore, the company devotes a significant amount of R&D investment each year into addressing key sustainability trends such as energy efficiency, renewable raw materials, emission-free mobility, and conserving finite resources.

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker said: 'WBCSD is pleased to welcome Clariant as our newest member. We are dedicated to working towards a transformation of the key systems across society, and this can only be achieved in collaboration with companies across the full value chain. Clariant is active in multiple value chains and we are excited to see how we can jointly help to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world.'