Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Clariant Ltd    CLN   CH0012142631

CLARIANT LTD

(CLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clariant : shareholders approve all agenda items

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Clariant AG / Clariant's shareholders approve all agenda items . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Distribution increase to CHF 0.55 per share from capital contribution reserves confirmed
  • Integrated Report, Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of Clariant for the 2018 fiscal year approved
  • Shareholders approve 2018 Compensation Report with an advisory vote
  • Proposed amendments to the Articles of Association approved
  • All members of the Board of Directors reelected
  
 

Muttenz, April 1, 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting in Basel, the shareholders of Clariant AG, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, approved all agenda items and resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by 459 shareholders and shareholder representatives accounting for 232 891 106 shares or around 70.16 % of the share capital of Clariant.

Hariolf Kottmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Over the past years, Clariant has consistently emphasized that its intention to be among the world leaders in the chemical industry in every respect. Along the way, we consistently have to develop Clariant's portfolio into high-quality specialty chemicals. We must continue to focus on the future and significantly increase the company's profitability."

Ernesto Occhiello, CEO, confirmed that Clariant has been successful in this aspect: "We have achieved our targets and delivered to promise. Clariant will continue on this path while shifting the focus to its customers even more and strives to create the best customer experience. We want to deliver quickly and reliably. We want to make our customers successful, because that way we are successful as well."

At the Annual General Meeting, the Integrated Report as well as the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of Clariant for the 2018 fiscal year were approved with 99.94 % of the votes. The 2018 Compensation Report was also approved on an advisory basis with 94.65 % of the votes. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged with 98.56 % of the votes. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of the accumulated profit for 2018 with 99.93 % of the votes, as well as a distribution of the confirmed reserves from capital contributions of CHF 0.55 per share with 99.94 % of the votes.

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, which were required in connection with Clariant's new Long-Term Incentive Plan or to ensure that no further amendments to the Articles of Association will be necessary in the event of future reissues of similar performance-related compensation plans, were approved.

All members of the Board of Directors were reelected for one year by a large majority, as was the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hariolf Kottmann. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was confirmed as the statutory auditor for 2019.

The proposal for total compensation of the Board of Directors for the term from the 2019 to the 2020 Annual General Meeting was approved with 88.30 % of the votes, as was the total compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2020 fiscal year, with 91.89 % of the votes.

The speeches (German only) of Hariolf Kottmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO Ernesto Occhiello, and guest speaker Christian Gueckel, Head of Strategy and Marketing, Business Unit Catalysts, along with pictures are available on http://www.clariant.com/en/Investors/Events/Annual-General-Meetings

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
 

Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com 		Anja Pomrehn

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
anja.pomrehn@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com 		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com

  		 
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn.  
www.clariant.com

 

 

Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 6.623 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Clariant AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Clariant AG
Rothausstrasse 61 Muttenz 1 Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012142631;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARIANT LTD
10:37aCLARIANT : shareholders approve all agenda items
PU
10:16aCLARIANT : shareholders approve all agenda items
GL
05:08aCLARIANT : offers better access
AQ
03/28CLARIANT : joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development
PU
03/26CLARIANT : Utilizing Dead Sea magnesium to boost NATURAL BODY ODOR CONTROL
PU
03/21CLARIANT : forecasts color formulations synergizing with new mobility trends in ..
PU
03/20CLARIANT : offers better product access for oil production customers through new..
PU
03/20CLARIANT : accelerates sustainable, safer coatings FOR ALL THINGS MOBILITY
PU
03/16CLARIANT : catches the eye through premium sustainable packaging and publication..
AQ
03/14CLARIANT : Farmers from Oltenia and Clariant to partner for a cleaner environmen..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 788 M
EBIT 2019 724 M
Net income 2019 434 M
Debt 2019 1 402 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
P/E ratio 2020 14,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 6 947 M
Chart CLARIANT LTD
Duration : Period :
Clariant Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARIANT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Occhiello Chief Executive Officer
Hariolf Kottmann Chairman
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer
Carlo G. Soave Non-Executive Director
Günter von Au Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARIANT LTD15.70%6 977
ECOLAB INC.19.81%50 908
SIKA AG11.64%19 807
SYMRISE24.53%12 201
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 809
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC7.53%8 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About