On April 1, Faurecia will launch a Japan-based business group named "Faurecia Clarion Electronics", which will regroup Clarion, Parrot Faurecia Automotive and Coagent Electronics, the company explained.

The group plans to employ nearly 9,200 people and over 1,650 software engineers, as well as generate over 2 billion euros (1.72 billion pounds) of sales by 2022, Faurecia said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdynia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)