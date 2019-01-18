Clarus' Black Diamond to Introduce Fall 2019 Collection, Showcasing Snow Safety and Apparel Categories

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond®, the innovative global climbing, skiing and mountain sports equipment brand of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company) is introducing its Fall 2019 product collection, showcasing innovations in its snow safety and apparel categories.



“Snow safety and avalanche response have always driven Black Diamond to develop new tools to help people travel safely in the backcountry,” states Kasey Jarvis, vice-president of product at Black Diamond Equipment. “Our Fall 2019 line is our most refined backcountry collection to date and specifically addresses snow safety and the interests of a growing movement of backcountry skiers and mountain adventurers.”

Black Diamond’s Fall 2019 snow safety category is highlighted by the next evolution of its JetForce® avalanche airbag technology. Its new JetForce® Pro avalanche airbag pack is now smaller and lighter than previous JetForce packs and features Bluetooth capabilities for easy updates. The 10-liter pack is sleek and technical, ideal for quick tours or out-of-the-gate resort skiing, plus the entire system is modular, allowing for a 25-liter, 35-liter or 25-liter splitboard booster pack to the JetForce Pro system—making this airbag pack extremely versatile while adding a margin of safety in the backcountry. In addition to the JetForce Pro, Black Diamond will offer two other avalanche airbag packs for Fall 2019, including the new ultra light JetForce® UL and the current JetForce® Tour 26L.

An addition to Black Diamond’s expansive glove line-up, Black Diamond’s heated Solano™ glove technology has been updated and completes the Black Diamond Freeride™ Series with best-in-class materials and technical functionality. The Black Diamond Solano gloves deploy supplemental battery-powered heat to keep you going lap after lap. Inside, the low-profile and fully rechargeable heating system uses the premise of countercurrent exchange—the transfer of heat through orienting the heat source perpendicular to the blood flow in the wrist. The heating element now wraps around the inside of the wrist, which increases the glove’s warmth and your body’s ability to warm itself. This system still includes three-levels of heat that are controllable via an integrated LED switch.

Black Diamond’s Fall 2019 technical apparel category is highlighted by the Vision™ Down Parka, its warmest insulated jacket, loaded with high-lofting 800-fill power, Allied RDS-certified HyperDRY™ treated consumer-traceable goose down insulation that resists moisture and offers sleeping bag-level warmth in seriously cold conditions. The Vision Down Parka’s ultra light Vision™ LCP shell fabric features a revolutionary Japanese fabric made ultra-tear resistant thanks to its liquid crystal polymer ripstop already proven in Black Diamond’s Vision™ Harness.

Other highlights from Black Diamond’s technical apparel category for Fall 2019 include the Boundary™ Line Mapped Jacket. The Boundary Line Mapped Jacket features a rugged, one-two combo of a proprietary stretch 20k/20k laminated waterproof/breathable BD.dry™ fabric with Green Theme Technology’s revolutionary Breathable Water Protection DWR—an environmentally friendly, PFC-free DWR that’s intended to be superior in performance and is substantially more durable than other DWR solutions. Inside, the jacket’s lightweight, Lavalan washable wool insulation is body mapped for active thermoregulation and moisture management, while high-heat areas remain insulation-free to improve breathability.

“Black Diamond has a legacy of equipment designed for dependability and performance, supporting the world’s most demanding users who constantly push what is possible,” states Trent Bush, vice-president of apparel. “We have applied that same legacy to every apparel piece we make from an end-user perspective to ensure that BD apparel lives up to the same brand promise as every piece of BD gear. Our Vision Down Parka and Boundary Line Mapped Jacket are examples of several new apparel pieces created through that ethos.”

A critical link to your skin-to-environment layering system, Black Diamond is introducing Solution™ Baselayer for men and women featuring innovative NuYarn® stretch Merino wool technology for Fall 2019. NuYarn is a patented world first textile technology producing ultra-light, high performance stretch Merino wool fabrics. In utilizing NuYarn technology, Black Diamond’s Solution™ 150 Merino baselayers are stronger, warmer and dry faster than other Merino wool fabrics. As a result, Black Diamond baselayers are intended to offer superior thermoregulation, moisture management and are naturally bacteria and odor resistant. These baselayers’ flatlock stitching provides seams that don’t chafe, while the crew version’s shoulder panel is designed to eliminate pressure points while carrying a pack. Black Diamond has also entered a partnership with The Woolmark Company, utilizing the finest Australian Merino wool, to bring the Solution™ Wool technologies to retailers and consumers worldwide.

Black Diamond Equipment’s Fall 2019 collection will be on display January 30-February 1, 2019, at booth #37083-UL at Outdoor Retailer’s Snow Show in Denver, and February 3-6, 2019, at ISPO Munich in Germany.

About Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

Black Diamond Equipment is a global innovator in climbing, skiing and mountain sports equipment. Black Diamond® is synonymous with performance, innovation, durability and safety that the outdoor and action sport communities rely on and embrace in their active lifestyles. Headquartered in Salt Lake City at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, Black Diamond products are created and tested locally on its alpine peaks, slopes, crags and trails. These close connections to the Black Diamond lifestyle enhance the authenticity of the brand, inspire product innovation and strengthen customer loyalty. Black Diamond's products are sold in approximately 50 countries around the world.

About Clarus Corporation

Clarus Corporation is focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The Company has substantial net operating tax loss carryforwards which it is seeking to redeploy to maximize shareholder value. Clarus' primary business is as a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport and skincare categories. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

