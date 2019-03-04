Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clarus Corp    CLAR

CLARUS CORP

(CLAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clarus Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results, Introduces Strong 2019 Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

 – Fourth Quarter Sales up 9% to $57.3 Million With Gross Margin up 300 Basis Points to 35.6% –

– Expects Full Year 2019 Sales to Grow Approximately 8% to $230 Million and Adjusted EBITDA to Increase Approximately 20% to $25 Million –

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, and provided its financial outlook for 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

  • Sales increased 9% to $57.3 million.
  • Gross margin increased 300 basis points to 35.6%.
  • Net income was $3.5 million or $0.12 per share, compared to $6.0 million or $0.20 per share. The fourth quarter of 2017 included an income tax benefit of $6.1 million related to the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
  • Adjusted net income before non-cash items increased 27% to $5.9 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $4.6 million or $0.15 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% to $6.6 million and as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA increased 190 basis points to 11.6%.
  • Repurchased 101,833 shares of its common stock for approximately $1.0 million ($9.60 per share), bringing the total amount purchased during 2018 to 519,070 shares or $4.3 million ($8.31 per share). The Company maintains a $30 million share repurchase program, which still has approximately $13.5 million available.

Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights vs. 2017

  • Sales increased 24% to $212.1 million.
  • Gross margin increased 340 basis points to 34.9%.
  • Net income was $7.3 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $(0.7) million or $(0.02) per share. Net loss in 2017 included the aforementioned income tax benefit of $6.1 million.
  • Adjusted net income before non-cash items increased significantly to $19.3 million or $0.64 per share, compared to $4.7 million or $0.16 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to $20.8 million, compared to $6.1 million, and as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA increased 630 basis points to 9.8%.
  • Free cash flow, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $8.0 million compared to $(11.7) million.

Management Commentary

“As indicated in our preliminary results, our brand momentum led to a record fourth quarter and full year that well-exceeded our outlook,” stated John Walbrecht, president of Clarus. “Our brands and products continue to resonate with our consumers across all markets, and this was driven by innovation throughout our entire product portfolio, an accelerated go-to-market strategy and the execution of our growth strategy.

“These results are also showing in our financial results. For the year, we grew sales 24% and more than tripled adjusted EBITDA, generating a $20 million increase in free cash flow versus 2017. This has allowed us to enhance shareholder-friendly capital allocation measures, including the initiation of a quarterly dividend and share repurchases. It has also afforded us the means to continue an accelerated product R&D and innovation strategy, which we believe sets us up well for 2019.

“In fact, we expect that 2019 will see the introduction of approximately 300 new products across all of Black Diamond’s primary product categories, and the continuation of our enhanced go-to-market strategy at Sierra and SKINourishment focused on new product introductions, expanded distribution, and better consumer engagement. We believe that our current playbook of ‘innovate and accelerate’ will continue to provide us with strong organic growth in 2019, enabling us to further scale and leverage our portfolio. We also remain opportunistic in an M&A strategy that seeks to find other ‘super-fan brands’ in which we can deploy our unique brand strategy playbook.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 9% to $57.3 million compared to $52.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by 8% growth in Black Diamond and 14% from Sierra. On a constant currency basis, total sales were up 9%.

Gross margin increased 300 basis points to 35.6% compared to 32.6% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to favorable channel and product mix across the portfolio, including strong product margins in Black Diamond apparel and Sierra Bullets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were $16.5 million, unchanged versus the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses declined 260 basis points to 28.7% as the Company drove cost efficiencies despite strong brand growth, partially offset by the continued strategic investments in demand creation and product innovation within Black Diamond and Sierra.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $3.5 million or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $6.0 million or $0.20 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 included $2.2 million of non-cash charges and $0.2 million of transaction and restructuring costs, compared to a $1.7 million non-cash benefit, $0.2 million in transaction costs, $0.1 million in merger and integration costs, and minimal restructuring costs in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income, which excludes the non-cash items, as well as transaction, merger and integration, and restructuring costs, increased 27% to $5.9 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% to $6.6 million compared to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA increased 190 basis points to 11.6% compared to 9.7% in the year-ago period.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Sales in 2018 increased 24% to $212.1 million compared to $170.7 million in 2017. The increase was driven by the inclusion of Sierra, which contributed $35.4 million in total sales and $25.0 million in incremental sales during the year, and growth in Black Diamond apparel, climb and mountain product categories. Excluding the Sierra acquisition, sales increased 10%. On a constant currency basis, total sales were up 23%.

Gross margin in 2018 increased 340 basis points to 34.9% compared to 31.5% in 2017. The increase was primarily due to favorable channel and product mix, the positive impact from foreign exchange, and more normalized levels of discontinued merchandise. Excluding a fair value inventory step-up associated with the Sierra acquisition, adjusted gross margin in 2018 increased 260 basis points to 35.4%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2018 increased 16% to $65.2 million compared to $56.3 million in 2017. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses declined 230 basis points to 30.7% as the Company drove cost efficiencies despite strong brand growth, partially offset by the continued strategic investments in demand creation and product innovation within Black Diamond and Sierra.

Income tax benefit in 2018 was $0.8 million compared to a $5.1 million benefit in 2017. The higher income tax benefit in 2017 was largely due to the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Net income in 2018 improved significantly to $7.3 million or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.02) per diluted share in 2017. Net income in 2018 included $11.4 million of non-cash charges, $0.5 million of transaction costs, and $0.1 million of restructuring costs, compared to a net loss in 2017 that included $3.2 million of non-cash charges, $2.1 million in transaction costs, $0.2 million in restructuring costs, and $0.1 million in merger and integration costs.

Adjusted net income in 2018, which excludes the non-cash charges as well as transaction, merger and integration, and restructuring costs, increased significantly to $19.3 million or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million or $0.16 per diluted share in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 increased significantly to $20.8 million compared to $6.1 million in 2017. As a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 630 basis points to 9.8%.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for 2018 and 2017 were $11.4 million and $(8.9) million, respectively. Capital expenditures for 2018 was $3.4 million compared to $2.8 million in 2017. Free cash flow, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, for 2018 was $8.0 million compared to $(11.7) million in 2017.

At December 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.5 million compared to $1.9 million at December 31, 2017. The Company’s debt balance at December 31, 2018, was $22.1 million compared to $20.8 million at December 31, 2017.

2019 Outlook

Clarus anticipates fiscal year 2019 sales to grow approximately 8% to $230 million compared to 2018.  The Company also expects adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 20% to $25 million compared to 2018.

Additionally, in fiscal year 2019 the Company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $4.5 million and free cash flow to be approximately $10 million.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company estimates that it has available NOL carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of approximately $141 million. The Company’s common stock is subject to a rights agreement dated February 7, 2008 that is intended to limit the number of 5% or more owners and therefore reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any such change of ownership under these rules would limit or eliminate the ability of the Company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. However, there is no guaranty that the rights agreement will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the NOLs.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

Date: Monday, March 4, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-511-3707
International dial-in number: 1-786-815-8672
Conference ID: 5990475

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 18, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 5990475

About Clarus Corporation

Clarus Corporation is focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The Company has substantial net operating tax loss carryforwards which it is seeking to redeploy to maximize shareholder value. Clarus’ primary business is as a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. The Company’s products are principally sold under the Black Diamond®, Sierra®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® brand names through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.sierrabullets.com or www.pieps.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income (loss) before non-cash items and related income (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted net income (loss) before non-cash items and related income (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), and adjusted EBITDA, and (iv) free cash flow. The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income (loss) before non-cash items and related income (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted net income (loss) before non-cash items and related income (loss) per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures in the financial tables within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on our products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to the manufacture and sale of bullets and ammunition by our Sierra segment, and the possession and use of firearms and ammunition by our customers; the Company’s exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; stability of the Company's manufacturing facilities and suppliers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, our information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and the Company’s ability to declare a dividend. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Warren B. Kanders
Executive Chairman
Tel 1-203-552-9600
warren.kanders@claruscorp.com
or
John C. Walbrecht
President
Tel 1-801-993-1344
john.walbrecht@claruscorp.com
or
Aaron J. Kuehne
Chief Administrative Officer and
Chief Financial Officer
Tel 1-801-993-1364
aaron.kuehne@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
CLAR@liolios.com

      
CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash$  2,486  $  1,856 
Accounts receivable   35,943     35,817 
Inventories   64,933     58,138 
Prepaid and other current assets   5,115     3,633 
Income tax receivable   24     -  
Total current assets   108,501     99,444 
      
Property and equipment, net   23,401     24,345 
Other intangible assets, net   19,416     23,238 
Indefinite lived intangible assets   41,694     41,843 
Goodwill   18,090     17,745 
Other long-term assets   2,026     834 
Total assets$  213,128  $  207,449 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$  21,489  $  19,456 
Income tax payable   210     328 
Current portion of long-term debt    41     -  
Total current liabilities   21,740     19,784 
      
Long-term debt   22,105     20,842 
Deferred income taxes   2,919     3,666 
Other long-term liabilities   159     175 
Total liabilities   46,923     44,467 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value; 5,000     
shares authorized; none issued   -      -  
Common stock, $.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized;     
33,244 and 32,917 issued and 29,748 and 30,041 outstanding, respectively  3     3 
Additional paid in capital   488,404     485,285 
Accumulated deficit   (304,577)    (310,390)
Treasury stock, at cost   (18,102)    (12,415)
Accumulated other comprehensive income   477     499 
Total stockholders' equity   166,205     162,982 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$  213,128  $  207,449 
      

 

      
CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
      
  Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
      
Sales     
Domestic sales$  32,870  $  29,129 
International sales   24,437     23,548 
Total sales   57,307     52,677 
      
Cost of goods sold   36,889     35,489 
Gross profit   20,418     17,188 
      
Operating expenses     
Selling, general and administrative   16,459     16,469 
Restructuring charge   51     44 
Merger and integration   -      82 
Transaction costs   120     219 
      
Total operating expenses   16,630     16,814 
      
Operating income   3,788     374 
      
Other expense     
Interest expense, net   (319)    (340)
Other, net   (390)    (92)
      
Total other expense, net   (709)    (432)
      
Income (loss) before income tax   3,079     (58)
Income tax benefit   (469)    (6,077)
Net income$  3,548  $  6,019 
      
Net income per share:     
Basic$  0.12  $  0.20 
Diluted   0.12     0.20 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding:     
Basic 29,843   30,041 
Diluted 30,532   30,176 
      

 

      
CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
      
  Year Ended December 31, 
 2018 2017
      
Sales     
Domestic sales$  112,537  $  88,603 
International sales   99,604     82,084 
Total sales   212,141     170,687 
      
Cost of goods sold   138,179     116,877 
Gross profit   73,962     53,810 
      
Operating expenses     
Selling, general and administrative   65,151     56,295 
Restructuring charge   137     160 
Merger and integration   -      82 
Transaction costs   503     2,088 
      
Total operating expenses   65,791     58,625 
      
Operating income (loss)   8,171     (4,815)
      
Other (expense) income     
Interest expense, net   (1,339)    (1,288)
Other, net   (359)    343 
      
Total other expense, net   (1,698)    (945)
      
Income (loss) before income tax   6,473     (5,760)
Income tax benefit   (828)    (5,087)
Net income (loss)$  7,301  $  (673)
      
Net income (loss) per share:     
Basic$  0.24  $  (0.02)
Diluted   0.24     (0.02)
      
Weighted average shares outstanding:     
Basic 29,915   30,022 
Diluted 30,255   30,022 
      

 

        
CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
        
THREE MONTHS ENDED
   
 December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
        
Gross profit as reported$  20,418  Gross profit as reported $  17,188 
Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   -   Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment    1,678 
Adjusted gross profit$  20,418  Adjusted gross profit $  18,866 
        
Gross margin as reported 35.6% Gross margin as reported  32.6%
        
Adjusted gross margin 35.6% Adjusted gross margin  35.8%
        
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
        
 December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
        
Gross profit as reported$  73,962  Gross profit as reported $  53,810 
Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment   1,049  Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment    2,098 
Adjusted gross profit$  75,011  Adjusted gross profit $  55,908 
        
Gross margin as reported 34.9% Gross margin as reported  31.5%
        
Adjusted gross margin 35.4% Adjusted gross margin  32.8%
        

 

            
CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
            
            
  Three Months Ended 
 December 31,
2018		Per Diluted
Share		 December 31,
2017		Per Diluted
Share
            
            
Net income$  3,548  $  0.12  $  6,019  $  0.20 
            
Amortization of intangibles   971     0.03     1,193     0.04 
Depreciation    1,109     0.04     1,053     0.03 
Amortization of debt issuance costs   65     0.00     17     0.00 
Stock-based compensation   585     0.02     452     0.01 
Loss (gain) from removal of accumulated translation adjustment   27     0.00     (53)    (0.00)
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   -      -      1,678     0.06 
Income tax benefit   (469)    (0.02)    (6,077)    (0.20)
Cash paid for income taxes   (122)    (0.00)    15     0.00 
            
Net income before non-cash items$  5,714  $  0.19  $  4,297  $  0.14 
            
Restructuring charge   51     0.00     44     0.00 
Merger and integration   -      -      82     0.00 
Transaction costs   120     0.00     219     0.01 
State cash taxes on adjustments   (6)    (0.00)    (10)    (0.00)
AMT cash taxes on adjustments   (3)    (0.00)    (7)    (0.00)
            
Adjusted net income before non-cash items$  5,876  $  0.19  $  4,625  $  0.15 
            

 

            
CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED
NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
            
            
  Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31,
2018		 Per Diluted
Share		 December 31,
2017		 Per Diluted
Share
            
            
Net income (loss)$  7,301  $  0.24  $  (673) $  (0.02)
            
Amortization of intangibles   3,873     0.13     2,376     0.08 
Depreciation    4,423     0.15     2,883     0.10 
Accretion of note discount   -      -      833     0.03 
Amortization of debt issuance costs   436     0.01     28     0.00 
Stock-based compensation   2,652     0.09     1,181     0.04 
Loss (gain) from removal of accumulated translation adjustment   199     0.01     (202)    (0.01)
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   1,049     0.03     2,098     0.07 
Income tax benefit   (828)    (0.03)    (5,087)    (0.17)
Cash paid for income taxes   (418)    (0.01)    (931)    (0.03)
            
Net income before non-cash items$  18,687  $  0.62  $  2,506  $  0.08 
            
Restructuring charge   137     0.00     160     0.01 
Merger and integration   -      -      82     0.00 
Transaction costs   503     0.02     2,088     0.07 
State cash taxes on adjustments   (21)    (0.00)    (67)    (0.00)
AMT cash taxes on adjustments   (12)    (0.00)    (45)    (0.00)
            
Adjusted net income before non-cash items$  19,294  $  0.64  $  4,724  $  0.16 
            

 

      
CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
      
      
  Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
      
      
Net income$3,548  $6,019 
      
Income tax benefit (469)  (6,077)
Other, net 390   92 
Interest expense, net 319   340 
      
Operating income 3,788   374 
      
Depreciation  1,109   1,053 
Amortization of intangibles 971   1,193 
      
EBITDA$5,868  $2,620 
      
Restructuring charge 51   44 
Merger and integration -   82 
Transaction costs 120   219 
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting -   1,678 
Stock-based compensation 585   452 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$6,624  $5,095 
      

 

      
CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
 (In thousands)
 
 
  Year Ended December 31, 
 2018 2017
      
      
Net income (loss)$  7,301  $  (673)
      
Income tax benefit   (828)    (5,087)
Other, net   359     (343)
Interest expense, net   1,339     1,288 
      
Operating income (loss)   8,171     (4,815)
      
Depreciation    4,423     2,883 
Amortization of intangibles   3,873     2,376 
      
EBITDA$  16,467  $  444 
      
Restructuring charge   137     160 
Merger and integration   -      82 
Transaction costs   503     2,088 
Inventory fair value of purchase accounting   1,049     2,098 
Stock-based compensation   2,652     1,181 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$  20,808  $  6,053 
      

 

Clarus_Final.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLARUS CORP
04:12pCLARUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:06pClarus Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results, Introduces S..
GL
02/27CLARUS CORP : annual earnings release
02/20CLARUS SETS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL : 00 p.m. ET
GL
01/31CLARUS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/28CLARUS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/22CLARUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/22CLARUS CORP : oration Announces Strong Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year ..
AQ
01/18Clarus' Black Diamond to Introduce Fall 2019 Collection, Showcasing Snow Safe..
GL
01/18Clarus Announces $0.025 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 211 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 6,19 M
Debt 2018 19,5 M
Yield 2018 0,40%
P/E ratio 2018 60,10
P/E ratio 2019 36,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 372 M
Chart CLARUS CORP
Duration : Period :
Clarus Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARUS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Christian Walbrecht President
Warren B. Kanders Executive Chairman
Aaron J. Kuehne Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael A. Henning Independent Director
Donald L. House Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARUS CORP23.22%364
AMER SPORTS OYJ3.75%5 276
TECHNOGYM SPA22.65%2 572
ASICS CORP6.90%2 514
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP20.08%1 862
CALLAWAY GOLF CO14.51%1 626
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.