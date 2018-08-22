2018-08-22 07:00 CET Financial information

Clas Ohlson will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2018/19 on 5 September 2018 at 07:00 CET. A live presentation of the report will be held at the store on Drottninggatan in Stockholm, Sweden, at 08:30 CET.

Clas Ohlson invites investors, financial analysts and the media to a presentation where President and CEO Lotta Lyrå and CFO Pär Christiansen are to comment on the report. The presentation will be held at 08:30 CET in Clas Ohlson's store at Drottninggatan 53 in Stockholm, Sweden. The report will be published at 07:00 CET and will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports.

For participation

For those who wish to participate on site, please register here. The presentation is also streamed live on about.clasohlson.com/reports.

It is also possible to attend via teleconference. To participate, please dial +46856642698 (Sweden), +442030089808 (UK) or +18558315948 (US).

The presentation will be held in English. Questions are welcomed at the end of the presentation, on site or via teleconference. A recording of the webcast will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports after closing of the presentation.

Financial calendar

8 September 2018 Annual General Meeting 2018

5 December 2018 Six-month report 2018/19

13 March 2019 Nine-month report 2018/19

5 June 2019 Year-end report 2018/19

4 September 2019 Three-month report 2019/20

The financial calendar is published at about.clasohlson.com/calendar