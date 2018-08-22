Log in
CLAS OHLSON AB (CLAS B)
2018-08-22 07:00 CET Financial information

08/22/2018 | 07:12am CEST

Clas Ohlson will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2018/19 on 5 September 2018 at 07:00 CET. A live presentation of the report will be held at the store on Drottninggatan in Stockholm, Sweden, at 08:30 CET.

Clas Ohlson invites investors, financial analysts and the media to a presentation where President and CEO Lotta Lyrå and CFO Pär Christiansen are to comment on the report. The presentation will be held at 08:30 CET in Clas Ohlson's store at Drottninggatan 53 in Stockholm, Sweden. The report will be published at 07:00 CET and will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports.

For participation

For those who wish to participate on site, please register here. The presentation is also streamed live on about.clasohlson.com/reports.

It is also possible to attend via teleconference. To participate, please dial +46856642698 (Sweden), +442030089808 (UK) or +18558315948 (US).

The presentation will be held in English. Questions are welcomed at the end of the presentation, on site or via teleconference. A recording of the webcast will be available at about.clasohlson.com/reports after closing of the presentation.

Financial calendar

8 September 2018 Annual General Meeting 2018
5 December 2018 Six-month report 2018/19
13 March 2019 Nine-month report 2018/19
5 June 2019 Year-end report 2018/19
4 September 2019 Three-month report 2019/20

The financial calendar is published at about.clasohlson.com/calendar

Disclaimer

Clas Ohlson AB published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 05:11:02 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 8 711 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 329 M
Finance 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 8,04%
P/E ratio 2019 15,00
P/E ratio 2020 14,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 4 662 M
Chart CLAS OHLSON AB
Duration : Period :
Clas Ohlson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAS OHLSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,3  SEK
Spread / Average Target -9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lotta Lyra President & Chief Executive Officer
Per-Erik Kenneth Bengtsson Chairman
Pär Christiansen Chief Financial Officer
Sara Kraft Westrell Director-Information & Investor Relations
Eva Cecila Marlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAS OHLSON AB-30.76%510
HOME DEPOT (THE)4.43%225 587
LOWE'S COMPANIES6.49%79 967
KINGFISHER-18.00%7 478
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 742
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 248
