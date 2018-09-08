Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Clas Ohlson AB    CLAS B   SE0000584948

CLAS OHLSON AB (CLAS B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/07 05:29:40 pm
79.95 SEK   +0.13%
02:12pCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
02:07pCLAS OHLSON : Press release from the Annual General Meeting of Clas ..
AQ
09/05CLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Clas Ohlson : Regulatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

On Saturday 8 September 2018, Clas Ohlson AB held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2017/18 financial year in Leksand, whereby the following primary resolutions were adopted.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the press release published on 6 August 2018 and the complete Notification of the AGM.

The Notification of the AGM and the complete motions pertaining to the AGM resolutions listed below are available on Clas Ohlson AB's website, about.clasohlson.com/agm2018

Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement

The AGM adopted the balance sheet and income statement for the Parent Company and the Group for the 2017/18 financial year.

Dividend

At the AGM, the proposed dividend to shareholders of 6.25 SEK per share was approved. The record date for the dividend was set as 11 September 2018. The dividend is scheduled to be paid from Euroclear Sweden AB on 14 September 2018.

Board of Directors

The AGM discharged the Board members and the CEO from liability for the 2017/18 financial year.

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors would comprise eight Board members.

The AGM re-elected Board members Kenneth Bengtsson, Mathias Haid, Göran Näsholm, Charlotte Strömberg, Göran Sundström and Anne Thorstvedt Sjöberg.

Margareta Lehmann and Håkan Lundstedt were newly elected as Board members. Kenneth Bengtsson was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved to appoint one auditor with no deputies. The AGM elected Deloitte as auditor with Kent Åkerlund as Auditor in Charge for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

Board fees

The AGM resolved that Board fees (including remuneration for committee work) be paid in a total amount of 3,425,000 SEK of which 640,000 SEK to the Chairman and 320,000 SEK to each Board member elected by the AGM. The AGM also resolved that remuneration be paid to the members of the Audit Committee in the amount of 145,000 SEK for the Chairman of the Committee and 75,000 SEK to each of the other Committee members (currently two members). Finally, the Meeting resolved that remuneration be paid to the members of the Remuneration Committee in the amount of 125,000 SEK to the Chairman of the Committee and 62,500 SEK to each of the other two Committee members. A fee shall be paid as salary.

Guidelines for remuneration of senior executives

The AGM approved the guidelines proposed by the Board of Directors for remuneration of senior executives.

Long-term incentive plan (LTI 2019)

In addition, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's motion, to adopt a performance-based long-term incentive plan, ('LTI 2019'). The aim of the adopted remuneration principles, including the long-term incentive plan LTI 2019, is to attract and retain senior executives in a cost-efficient and competitive manner. The Board of Directors will annually evaluate whether long-term incentive plans will be proposed at future General Meetings.

Acquisition and transfer of treasury shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's motion, to authorise the Board, during the period until the next AGM, to make decisions pertaining to

A. Acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the following:

  • A maximum of 860,000 Series B shares may be acquired.
  • The shares may be acquired on Nasdaq Stockholm
  • Acquisition of shares through trading on a regulated market may only take place at a price per share that at every point in time is within the registered span of share prices.
  • Payment for the shares must be made in cash.

Shares may be acquired to safeguard the company's commitments (including social security fees) resulting from proposed incentive plan (LTI 2019) and previously implemented incentive plans.

B. Transfer of treasury shares in accordance with the following:

  • A maximum of the number of Series B treasury shares held at the time of the Board of Directors' decision may be transferred.
  • The shares may be transferred via Nasdaq Stockholm.
  • Transfer of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may only occur at a price per share that at every point in time is within the registered span of share prices.
  • Payment for the shares must be made in cash.

The reason is to provide the company with an opportunity to continuously adapt the number of shares acquired to secure commitments (including social security fees) within the framework for LTI 2019 and previously implemented incentive plans.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's motion, as follows

C. Transfer of treasury shares according to the following:

  • A maximum of 656,000 Series B shares may be transferred.
  • Entitlement to receive shares is to accrue to the participants in LTI 2019.
  • Shares may be acquired between 30 April (regarding share awards) and 15 June 2022 (regarding employee stock options) and at the latest 22 April 2026. Payment for the shares must be made no earlier than 15 June 2022 and not later than 10 May 2026.
  • Shares attributable to share awards issued under LTI 2019 will be transferred free of charge.
  • Shares based on options issued under LTI 2019 will be transferred at a price corresponding to 100 per cent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the company's Series B share as established on Nasdaq Stockholm over a period of ten trading days prior to the start of the acquisition period of LTI 2019.

The transfer of treasury shares and the reason for disapplying the shareholders' pre-emptive rights are a feature of LTI 2019.

Amendments of the Articles of Association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's motion, to amend section 13 of the Articles of Association in relation to the Articles of Association's post sale purchase right of A-shares, meaning that a transfer of an A-share to or between a legal entity which is directly or indirectly wholly owned by a holder of A-shares and/or by their direct heirs, can be done without a post-sale purchase right occurring, and that a dispute resolution mechanism is included if the acquirer and the person requesting to be allowed to redeem the shares cannot agree on the matter of redemption.

Board of Directors of Clas Ohlson AB (publ)

Disclaimer

Clas Ohlson AB published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 12:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLAS OHLSON AB
02:12pCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
02:07pCLAS OHLSON : Press release from the Annual General Meeting of Clas Ohlson AB (p..
AQ
09/05CLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
09/05CLAS OHLSON : three-month report 2018/19
AQ
08/31CLAS OHLSON AB : quaterly earnings release
08/302018-08-30 14 : 30 CET New stores
PU
08/30CLAS OHLSON : opens its first Lab Store
AQ
08/222018-08-22 07 : 00 CET Financial information
PU
08/22CLAS OHLSON : Invitation to Clas Ohlson's Q1 presentation on 5 September
AQ
08/162018-08-16 09 : 00 CET Product and consumer news, Other company news
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 8 782 M
EBIT 2019 412 M
Net income 2019 319 M
Finance 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 7,83%
P/E ratio 2019 15,81
P/E ratio 2020 14,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 4 784 M
Chart CLAS OHLSON AB
Duration : Period :
Clas Ohlson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAS OHLSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lotta Lyra President & Chief Executive Officer
Per-Erik Kenneth Bengtsson Chairman
Pär Christiansen Chief Financial Officer
Sara Kraft Westrell Director-Information & Investor Relations
Eva Cecila Marlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAS OHLSON AB-28.93%528
HOME DEPOT (THE)8.81%235 956
LOWE'S COMPANIES17.91%89 442
KINGFISHER-22.03%7 249
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 850
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 316
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.