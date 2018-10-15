Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Clas Ohlson AB    CLAS B   SE0000584948

CLAS OHLSON AB (CLAS B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/12 05:29:33 pm
69.4 SEK   -1.98%
07:03aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
07:01aCLAS OHLSON : increase sales in September
AQ
09/282018-09-28 08 : 05 CET New stores
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Clas Ohlson : Regulatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 07:03am CEST

Sales in September increased by 6 per cent compared with September last year, corresponding to an organic growth of 2 per cent. For this fiscal year's first five months organic growth is in line with the growth target of 5 per cent. Clas Ohlson's online sales growth in September amounted to 38 per cent.

September sales increased by 6 per cent to 677 MSEK (640). Organic sales increased by 2 per cent compared with the preceding year. Sales in September in comparable units and local currency decreased by 2 per cent. In September sales were negatively impacted by a calendar effect of approximately 2 percentage points due to a lower number of trading days than in the year-earlier period. Online sales in September increased by 38 per cent to 30 MSEK (22).

Compared with September last year, the store portfolio was expanded net by 15 stores. At the end of the period, the total number of stores was 235.

Countries, MSEK September
2018/19 		September
2017/18 		Percentage change Organic growth
Sweden 292 289 1 1
Norway 278 251 11 4
Finland 84 78 8 -2
Outside Nordic Countries** 23 22 6 -3
677* 640 6 2

* of which 30 MSEK (22) comprises online sales.
** Effected by store optimization in the UK, the store in Croydon closed 180816

Total sales for the first five months of fiscal year 2018/19 (May to September 2018) increased by 9 per cent to 3,360 MSEK (3,094). Organic sales increased by 5 per cent. Sales in comparable units and local currency increased by 1 per cent. Online sales for the period increased by 49 per cent to 148 MSEK (99).

The interim report for the second quarter of 2018/19 will be published at 7:00 CET on Wednesday
5 December 2018. The report will be presented at 8:30 CET the same day.

For further information, please contact: Elisabet Johansson, Interim IR manager, tel +46 72 22 11 650, elisabet.johanssson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 am CET on 15 October 2018.

Disclaimer

Clas Ohlson AB published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 05:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLAS OHLSON AB
07:03aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
07:01aCLAS OHLSON : increase sales in September
AQ
09/282018-09-28 08 : 05 CET New stores
PU
09/28CLAS OHLSON : first Compact Store opens in the Gothenburg region
AQ
09/202018-09-20 13 : 34 CET New stores
PU
09/20CLAS OHLSON : opens a new store in Helsinki, Finland
AQ
09/182018-09-18 16 : 11 CET New stores, Other company news
PU
09/18CLAS OHLSON : opens its second Lab Store
AQ
09/102018-09-10 16 : 05 CET Other company news
PU
09/10CLAS OHLSON : Record number of participants and 100-year celebrations at Clas Oh..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 8 774 M
EBIT 2019 398 M
Net income 2019 307 M
Finance 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 9,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
P/E ratio 2020 13,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 4 153 M
Chart CLAS OHLSON AB
Duration : Period :
Clas Ohlson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAS OHLSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 68,8  SEK
Spread / Average Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lotta Lyra President & Chief Executive Officer
Per-Erik Kenneth Bengtsson Chairman
Pär Christiansen Chief Financial Officer
Richard Göran Ingvar Sundström Independent Director
Ulf Göran Näsholm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAS OHLSON AB-38.31%464
HOME DEPOT (THE)0.11%217 089
LOWE'S COMPANIES13.36%84 247
KINGFISHER-24.67%7 130
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 985
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 420
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.