Clas Ohlson : Regulatory

Sales in September increased by 6 per cent compared with September last year, corresponding to an organic growth of 2 per cent. For this fiscal year's first five months organic growth is in line with the growth target of 5 per cent. Clas Ohlson's online sales growth in September amounted to 38 per cent.

September sales increased by 6 per cent to 677 MSEK (640). Organic sales increased by 2 per cent compared with the preceding year. Sales in September in comparable units and local currency decreased by 2 per cent. In September sales were negatively impacted by a calendar effect of approximately 2 percentage points due to a lower number of trading days than in the year-earlier period. Online sales in September increased by 38 per cent to 30 MSEK (22).

Compared with September last year, the store portfolio was expanded net by 15 stores. At the end of the period, the total number of stores was 235.

Countries, MSEK September

2018/19 September

2017/18 Percentage change Organic growth Sweden 292 289 1 1 Norway 278 251 11 4 Finland 84 78 8 -2 Outside Nordic Countries** 23 22 6 -3 677* 640 6 2

* of which 30 MSEK (22) comprises online sales.

** Effected by store optimization in the UK, the store in Croydon closed 180816

Total sales for the first five months of fiscal year 2018/19 (May to September 2018) increased by 9 per cent to 3,360 MSEK (3,094). Organic sales increased by 5 per cent. Sales in comparable units and local currency increased by 1 per cent. Online sales for the period increased by 49 per cent to 148 MSEK (99).

The interim report for the second quarter of 2018/19 will be published at 7:00 CET on Wednesday

5 December 2018. The report will be presented at 8:30 CET the same day.

