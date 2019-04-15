Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Clas Ohlson AB    CLAS B   SE0000584948

CLAS OHLSON AB

(CLAS B)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/15 05:30:14 am
74.75 SEK   +0.61%
04:48aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
02:08a2019-04-15 07 : 13 cet
PU
01:01aCLAS OHLSON : increase sales in March
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clas Ohlson : Regulatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Sales in March increased by 4 per cent compared with March last year, corresponding to an organic growth of 2 per cent. For current fiscal year, organic sales growth increased by 4 per cent. Clas Ohlson's online sales growth amounted to 28 per cent in March and 49 per cent for the eleven month period.

March sales increased by 4 per cent to 605 MSEK (584). Organic sales increased by 2 per cent compared with the preceding year. Sales in March in comparable units and local currency increased by 1 per cent. Sales in March were positively impacted by a calendar effect of approximately 2 percentage points due to a higher number of trading days than in the year-earlier period. Sales online in March increased by 28 per cent to 32 MSEK (25). Compared with March last year, the store portfolio was expanded net by 10 stores. At the end of the month, the total number of stores was 237.

Countries, MSEK March
2018/19 		March
2017/18 		Percentage change Organic growth
Sweden 274 265 3 3
Norway 234 228 3 1
Finland 74 70 5 2
Outside Nordic Countries** 23 21 9 4
605* 584 4 2

* Of which 32 MSEK (25) comprises online sales.
** Effected by store optimization in the UK, the store in Croydon closed 16 August 2018.

Total sales for the eleven months of fiscal year 2018/19 (May 2018 to March 2019) increased by 7 per cent to 8,180 MSEK (7,630). Organic sales increased by 4 per cent. Sales in comparable units and local currency increased by 1 per cent. Online sales for the period increased by 49 per cent to 396 MSEK (266).

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications, +46 247 444 29.

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 am CET on 15 April 2019.

Disclaimer

Clas Ohlson AB published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLAS OHLSON AB
04:48aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
02:08a2019-04-15 07 : 13 cet
PU
01:01aCLAS OHLSON : increase sales in March
AQ
04/112019-04-11 09 : 15 CET Product and consumer news, Other company news
PU
04/11CLAS OHLSON : strengthens commitment to children's rights - new partnership with..
AQ
04/022019-04-02 09 : 00 CET Product and consumer news, Other company news
PU
04/02CLAS OHLSON : will phase out disposable barbecues during 2019
AQ
03/29CLAS OHLSON : opens a new store in Kungälv, Sweden
AQ
03/13CLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
03/13CLAS OHLSON : nine-month report 2018/19
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 8 783 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 54,4 M
Debt 2019 211 M
Yield 2019 8,43%
P/E ratio 2019 86,07
P/E ratio 2020 14,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 4 446 M
Chart CLAS OHLSON AB
Duration : Period :
Clas Ohlson AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAS OHLSON AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 76,8  SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lotta Lyra President & Chief Executive Officer
Per-Erik Kenneth Bengtsson Chairman
Pär Christiansen Chief Financial Officer
Richard Göran Ingvar Sundström Independent Director
Ulf Göran Näsholm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAS OHLSON AB-3.94%484
HOME DEPOT (THE)18.64%222 180
LOWE'S COMPANIES25.88%91 635
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD16.67%7 528
KINGFISHER22.02%6 997
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About