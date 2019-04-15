Clas Ohlson : Regulatory

Sales in March increased by 4 per cent compared with March last year, corresponding to an organic growth of 2 per cent. For current fiscal year, organic sales growth increased by 4 per cent. Clas Ohlson's online sales growth amounted to 28 per cent in March and 49 per cent for the eleven month period.

March sales increased by 4 per cent to 605 MSEK (584). Organic sales increased by 2 per cent compared with the preceding year. Sales in March in comparable units and local currency increased by 1 per cent. Sales in March were positively impacted by a calendar effect of approximately 2 percentage points due to a higher number of trading days than in the year-earlier period. Sales online in March increased by 28 per cent to 32 MSEK (25). Compared with March last year, the store portfolio was expanded net by 10 stores. At the end of the month, the total number of stores was 237.

Countries, MSEK March

2018/19 March

2017/18 Percentage change Organic growth Sweden 274 265 3 3 Norway 234 228 3 1 Finland 74 70 5 2 Outside Nordic Countries** 23 21 9 4 605* 584 4 2

* Of which 32 MSEK (25) comprises online sales.

** Effected by store optimization in the UK, the store in Croydon closed 16 August 2018.

Total sales for the eleven months of fiscal year 2018/19 (May 2018 to March 2019) increased by 7 per cent to 8,180 MSEK (7,630). Organic sales increased by 4 per cent. Sales in comparable units and local currency increased by 1 per cent. Online sales for the period increased by 49 per cent to 396 MSEK (266).

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Group Head of Communications, +46 247 444 29.

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 am CET on 15 April 2019.