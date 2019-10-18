Log in
CLASQUIN : Joins the Euronext Enternext® PEA-PME 150 Index

Regulatory News:

CLASQUIN (Paris:ALCLA), an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist, will be included in the Euronext Enternext® PEA-PME index from 1 October 2019.

Enternext® PEA-PME 150 is a French stock market index comprising French stocks eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan. Larger than the CAC® PME, the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 comprises 150 highly liquid small and mid-cap companies. The index is revised once a year and its weighting is revised quarterly.

 UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after-market closure)

■ Wednesday 30 October 2019: Q3 2019 business report

■ Thursday 20 February 2020: Q4 2019 business report

■ Wednesday 18 March 2020: 2019 annual results

■ Thursday 30 April 2020: Q1 2020 business report

■ Thursday 27 August 2020: Q2 2020 business report

■ Wednesday 23 September 2020: H1 2020 results

■ Monday 19 October 2020: Q3 2020 business report

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world, and more specifically to and from Asia-Pacific and the United States.
Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. For more information, see www.clasquinfinance.com.
CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).
CLASQUIN is listed on the Enternext© PEA-PME 150 index.
LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764


© Business Wire 2019
