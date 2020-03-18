Clasquin : 2019 – Annual results presentation

Accounting, reporting, budget, treasury : deployment all over the group between January and
November 2019 with the exception of the following subsidiaries : Chile, Portugal, Canada, Spain, LOG System, LCI-CLASQUIN
Statutory consolidation: End of 2020
Platforms used
Accounting, reporting, budget:Workday (USA)
Cash management :Kyriba (USA)
Statutory consolidation: selection process in progress
Total investment at the end of December 2019 since the start of the project :1.9 €M(1.3 €M in
2019)
21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES
SHAREHOLDING OF
18
MANAGERS
Successful implementation of the CLASQUIN SA share joint investment plan for Managers:
Free Share allocation program linked to an initial investment in CLASQUIN SA shares by managers
5-yearplan(2019-2023) including performance criteria (increase in gross profit, EBIT/GP ratio, share price), a continued employment condition and adherence to a shareholders' agreement
Purpose: Develop long-term share ownership for managers in order to:
Rally Group directors and managers around the corporate mission behind Hugues Morin, Group CEO.
Expand the core group of shareholder-managers to strengthen their loyalty to the Group.
Encourage directors and managers to focus on the Group's performance objectives.
Key figures:
33 managers have invested, including 10 overseas managers
Managers' initial investment: €1.6m (€43.8K in share purchases or contributions)
Maximum number of free shares vested after 5 years: €39,4 K (1.7% of share capital)
19
GROUP FINANCING
Closing of a€60.8 million initial syndicated loan with a pool of eight banks.
This funding strengthens the Group's financial structure and is divided into three parts:
A €17.8 million loan to refinance part of the Group's existing bank loans, repayable over a 7-year term;
A €13 million investment credit facility to finance future acquisitions, repayable over a 7-year term;
A €30 million5-yearrevolving credit facility to fund Group working capital & current investments, subject to optional extension for two further one-year terms.
3. ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, MARKET
2019
2019 ENVIRONMENT & MARKET
Slower growth in international trade, mainly because of the "Sino-American" trade war
Hong Kong - Shanghai -> Europe average freight rate
4. CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS
2019
EXPERTISE :
SEA FREIGHT
2019
Number of containers (TEUs*)
2019 vs 2018
Market
1% to 2%
+9.1% +13.7%
Current scope
Constant scope
**
217,530
**
200 000
199,473
**
178,488
150 000
144,147
100 000
50 000
2016
2017
2018
2019
Twenty-footequivalent units
Includes grouping containers
Number of shipments
2019 vs 2018
-2.8%+0.2%
Current scope and
LFL
exchange rates
120 000
119,246
115,858
111,946
110 000
100,765
100 000
90 000
80 000
70 000
60 000
50 000
2016
2017
2018
2019
25
Gross profit
2019 vs 2018
+9.8%
+13.2%
Current scope and
LFL
exchange rates
35
33.5
33
31
30.2
30.5
29
27.7
27
25
23
21
19
17
2016
2017
2018
2019
EXPERTISE :
AIR FREIGHT
2019
Tonnage
2019 vs 2018
Market :
-3.3%
- 9.5% - 10.7%
Current scope
Constant scope
70 000
69,466
63,446
62,865
60 000
53,402
50 000
40 000
30 000
20 000
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019 vs 2018
+5.1%
+3.0%
Current scope and
LFL
exchange rates
90 000
85,607
85 000
81,437
80,153
80 000
75 000
72,820
70 000
65 000
60 000
55 000
50 000
2016
2017
2018
2019
26
Gross Profit
2019 vs 2018
-8.2%
+6.7%
Current scope and
LFL
exchange rates
25.4
25
23.5
20.7
20
18.4
15
10
5
2016
2017
2018
2019
RO / RO (Roll On / Roll Off* - Business of LCI-CLASQUIN)
27
2019
Number of operations
Gross Profit
2019 vs 2018
+14.2%
50 000
46,374
45 000
40,596
40 000
38,299
35 000
33,913
30 000
25 000
20 000
15 000
10 000
5 000
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019 vs 2018
+19.3%
9,0
8.5
8,5
8,0
Doubling of activities in
7,5
Morocco since December 2018.
7.2
Opening of Lille and Nantes
7,0
6.7
offices.
6.6
Strengthening the Paris and
6,5
Marseille offices.
6,0
5,5
5,0
4,5
4,0
2016
2017
2018
2019
* : Transportation by road and by boat on dedicated vessels
OTHERS
2019
Fairs & Events / Overseas Logistics /
Road Brokerage / Others
28
LOG System*
Number of operations
2019 vs 2018
+13.7%
26,036
23 000
22,900
18 000
16,259
14,492
13 000
8 000
3 000
2016
2017
2018
2019
Gross Profit
2019 vs 2018
+20.3%
7.1
7
6
5.9
5
4.2
4
3.6
3
2
2016
2017
2018
2019
Gross Profit
2019 vs 2018
+13.7%
3.2
3,0
2.8
2.6
2.5
2,5
2,0
2016
2017
2018
2019
* Software publisher and related services
Preamble:
29
IMPACTS OF IFRS 16
Principle:
Restatement of all rental contracts whose residual term on 01/01/19 is more than 12 months and whose value of the underlying asset is more than 5 K €
Affected contracts in the group
Real estate rental contracts
Vehicle rental contracts
Restatements made
Recognition of a right of use (€ 7.8 million)
Recognition on the liabilities side of a debt corresponding to the present value of future payments (€ 7.9 million)(+ impact on equity corresponding to 2018 prepaid expenses on rental canceled under IFRS 16: - € 0.1 million)
Cancellation in the income statement of the corresponding rents (€ 2.9 million) and recognition of depreciation charges (€ 2.7 million) and financial charges (€ 0.15 million)
=> No impact on turnover & gross profit. No significant impact on consolidated net profit and net profit group share
GROWTH
30
IN THE NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS
300 000
273,875
264,179
250 000
246,657
2019 vs 2018 :
221,990
200 000
+ 3.7 %
+ 4.1%
Current scope
and exchange
LFL
rates
150 000
100 000
2016
2017
2018
2019
SALES
31
EVOLUTION (€M)*
2019
Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Variations in the number of shipments, the volumes shipped and-in terms of the Group's finances-gross profit are relevant indicators..
Put debts: 4.98€M on minority interests linked to acquisitions
Equity 26.97
Provisions 1.07
Financial debts
44.05 (3)
Fin. Inst. 0.12
Non-current
assets
46.12 (1)
whose
Usage rights relating to rental
contracts 7.77
Tax assets 0.71 (2)
WCR 7.66
Net cash
25.49
Equity 26.84
Provisions 1.07
Financial debts
44.05 (3)
Rental debts
7.95
Fin. Inst. 0.12
GEARING EVOLUTION & LEVERAGE (€M)
Net debt (M€)
EBITDA (M€)
Equity (M€)
26.97
26.51
26.84
24.47
22.88
18.94
18.56
15.81
13.88
11.02
9.26
7.37
43
*Including 4.98€M of put debts
on minority interests linked to acquisitions
Proforma leverage : 1,6 (Cargolution 12 months)
31.12.2019
31.12.2019
30.12.2017
31.12.2018
IFRS 16
With IFRS 16
excluded
Leverage
2.1
2.0
1.7**
1.9
Net debt / EBITDA
Gearing
69.1%
77.4%
68.8%
98.8%
Net debt / Equity
44
5. 2020 STRATEGY & OUTLOOK
GROWTH STRATEGY
45
Continue our historical growth strategy
Expand our network on our 3 pillars: WEST EUROPE / ASIA / NORTH AMERICA
Gain market shares everywhere we are present
Extension of our offering to value-added services and towards supply chain management
Network extension: Middle East, Maghreb, Sub saharan Africa
Vertical market approach/ Strategic segments and niche markets
Fine Arts, Fairs & Events, Food & Beverage
Development of our Overseas Logistics offer over all our network
Acquisitions
2020 OUTLOOK
46
Market
The health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic will very likely lead to a recession this year, which will have a significant impact on global trade.
At present it is impossible to estimate the duration and impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
CLASQUIN
Naturally, Clasquin is gearing its 2020 targets to this recession environment.
The Group has taken the required steps to ensure staff safety and business continuity.
Obviously, the Group is implementing all possible measures to lower its breakeven point while maintaining production facility operation in order to continue to support customers once the crisis is over.
The effects of the present health crisis will not jeopardise the Group's fundamentals and growth strategy, which remain solid over the medium and long term.