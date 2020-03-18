Clasquin : 2019 – Annual results presentation

Log in
03/18/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

CLASQUIN

ANNUAL RESULTS

March 18th 2020

THE CLIENTS, PROFIT & COMPANY

TABLE OF CONTENTS

2

  1. GROUP PRESENTATION
  2. 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
  3. 2019 ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT & MARKET
  4. 2019 CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS
  5. 2020 STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK
  6. SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION
  7. APPENDICES

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

3

1. GROUP PRESENTATION

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

Key

4

Figures

2019

CLASQUIN is a pure player in freight forwarding and in Overseas Logistics

CLASQUIN overseas and organizes the cargo flows (import and export) and the overseas logistics for its clients

  • Mainly between Europe and the rest of the world
  • Particularly to and from Asia-Pacific and North America
  • But Aso to and from the Maghreb, the Middle East and Subsaharan Africa

Sole multinational and intermediate-sized company in its sector (as of 31.12.2019)

  • 21 countries - 65 worldwide offices (22 in Asia-Pacific)
  • 980 employees including more than 50% outside of France, of which more than one-third are in Asia

Evolution 2019 vs 2018

2019

2019

%

(IFRS 16

(IFRS 16

2018

Variation

included)

excluded)

Number of shipments

273,875

273,875

264,179

+3.7%

Sales (€m)

331.3

331.3

308.3

+7.4%

Gross Profit (€m)

76.7

76.7

68.9

+11.4%

Current operating income (€m)

8.6

8.5

6.5

+30.5%

Cash flow (€m)

13.3

10.4

8.3

+25.8%

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

OUR

5

RANGE OF SERVICE

We build tailor-made solutions

INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT

A

IR,

SEA, RAIL, RO/RO, ROAD

BROKERAGE

Architect and engineer of the entire overseas logistics chain

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

  1. HIGH ADDED-VALUE BUSINESS MODEL

3PL

Logistic Operators

Basic operators

Road and Sea & Air operators

6

« PURE PLAYER »

CLASQUIN selects and oversees a network of subcontractors chosen among the best providers available

3PL examples :

XPO, Géodis, ID Logistics, FM Logistic

Basic operators examples :

Air France cargo, Lufthansa, CMA

CGM, MSC, Maersk, XPO,

Geodis

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

A DISTINCTIVE

7

MARKET POSITION

The client proximity of a medium-sized company, the expertise of a large group

The only multinational mid-size in the sector

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

OUR OFFER:

8

KEY SOLUTIONS BY BUSINESS

Architect and engineer of the entire

overseas logistics chain

z

z

z

AIR

SEA

RAIL

RO/RO

CUSTOMS

OVERSEAS

SUPPLY

FREIGHT

FREIGHT

FREIGHT

AND

LOGISTICS

CHAIN

COMPLIANCE

CONSULTING

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

OUR EXPERTISE

9

CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS BY VERTICAL MARKET

  • "GENERAL CARGO" Tailor made services

A unique contact point for clients

Design and implementation of door-to-door international transportation flows

Optimisation of costs and transit times

Real-time traceability - digital offer

  • Sectoral expertises: Wine & Spirits, Food & Perishables, Retail, Industry,…
  • Solutions for "Niches market" expertises : Arts, Fairs and Exhibitions, Shows,
    Personal Effects,…

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

GROWTH IN GROSS PROFIT

10

AND SALES

350

331.3

90

308.3

80

300

290.6

76.7

70

250

234.2

235.0

68.9

60

62.9

57.5

200

55.6

179.1

50

150

40

42.4

92.3

30

100

60.9

20

21.7

50

30.9

15.7

10

15.0

1.5

8.0

4.3

0

0.3

0

1983

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sales

Gross Profit

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

1983 - 2019 :

11

CLASQUIN Offices

70

60

50

65

62 62 62

55

40

30

20

40

28

12

10

1

0

1983

1990

2000

2010

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

1983 - 2019

12

HEADCOUNTS

1000

980

800

762

790

Included

716

674

CARGOLUTION

acquisition: +91

600

528

400

230

200

15

0

1983

2000

2010

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

A STRONG PLATEFORM

13

FOR GROWTH

TEAM EXPERTISE

« BEST IN CLASS »

INTEGRATED

PRESTIGIOUS

STABLE

AND

STRONG

AND

IS & IT SYSTEM

GLOBAL

MANAGEMENT

DIVERSIFIED

FINANCIAL

COMMITMENT

NETW ORK

CLIENTS

STRUCTURE

PORTFOLIO

A sound basis for growth with a unique competitive position

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

2019

14

OUR GLOBAL NETWORK

Wherever we are, we are there for you

3 geographical pillars :

33

22

10

offices

in Europe & Africa

offices

in Asia - Pacific

offices

in Americas

CLASQUIN is a founding member of WFA offices located in 172 countries

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

15

2. HIGHLIGHTS

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

OFFICE OPENINGS, ACQUISITIONS

16

& DEVELOPMENTS

Development of new niche markets and strategic segments:

Creation of Food division in Rungis handling controlled temperature overseas transport of food products.

Continued expansion of our network on core regions (Western Europe, Asia, North America):

Acquisition of an 80% equity stake in Canadian freight forwarder Cargolution Inc. on 1 October 2019

Sales: CAD 50m

Team: 91

Opening of an office in Nice (France) Opening of an office in Tianjin (China)

Acceleration of our development in the United States

Robust growth in North Africa, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

17

INFORMATION SYSTEMS

  • Successful deployment of new generation Finance IT system (GIFT project/ Group integrated Financial Tool):
    • Functional scope : Accounting, reporting, budget, cash flow management, statutory consolidation
    • Timing :
      • Accounting, reporting, budget, treasury : deployment all over the group between January and
        November 2019 with the exception of the following subsidiaries : Chile, Portugal, Canada, Spain, LOG System, LCI-CLASQUIN
      • Statutory consolidation : End of 2020
    • Platforms used
      • Accounting, reporting, budget: Workday (USA)
      • Cash management : Kyriba (USA)
      • Statutory consolidation: selection process in progress
    • Total investment at the end of December 2019 since the start of the project : 1.9 €M (1.3 €M in

2019)

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

SHAREHOLDING OF

18

MANAGERS

  • Successful implementation of the CLASQUIN SA share joint investment plan for Managers:
    • Free Share allocation program linked to an initial investment in CLASQUIN SA shares by managers
    • 5-yearplan (2019-2023) including performance criteria (increase in gross profit, EBIT/GP ratio, share price), a continued employment condition and adherence to a shareholders' agreement
    • Purpose: Develop long-term share ownership for managers in order to:
      • Rally Group directors and managers around the corporate mission behind Hugues Morin, Group CEO.
      • Expand the core group of shareholder-managers to strengthen their loyalty to the Group.
      • Encourage directors and managers to focus on the Group's performance objectives.
  • Key figures:
    • 33 managers have invested, including 10 overseas managers
    • Managers' initial investment: €1.6m (€43.8K in share purchases or contributions)
    • Maximum number of free shares vested after 5 years: €39,4 K (1.7% of share capital)

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

19

GROUP FINANCING

  • Closing of a €60.8 million initial syndicated loan with a pool of eight banks.
  • This funding strengthens the Group's financial structure and is divided into three parts:
    • A €17.8 million loan to refinance part of the Group's existing bank loans, repayable over a 7-year term;
    • A €13 million investment credit facility to finance future acquisitions, repayable over a 7-year term;
    • A €30 million 5-yearrevolving credit facility to fund Group working capital & current investments, subject to optional extension for two further one-year terms.

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

20

3. ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, MARKET

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

21

2019 ENVIRONMENT & MARKET

  • Slower growth in international trade, mainly because of the "Sino-American" trade war
  • Expected global volume growth 2019 :

Sea freight

Air freight

1 to 2%

-3.3%

(number of containers)

(tonnage)

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

EVOLUTION OF SEA FREIGHT RATES

22

ON ASIA-EUROPE TRADE

FREIGHT RATE IN USD$/SHIPMENTS 20'

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

December

2020

On a pricing

basis set at

100 in January

2008

janv-08mai-08sept-08janv-09mai-09sept-09janv-10mai-10sept-10janv-11mai-11sept-11janv-12mai-12sept-12janv-13mai-13sept-13janv-14mai-14sept-14janv-15mai-15sept-15janv-16mai-16sept-16janv-17mai-17sept-17janv-18mai-18sept-18janv-19mai-19sept-19

HONG KONG -> EUROPE AVERAGE FREIGHT RATE

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

EVOLUTION OF AIR FREIGHT RATES

23

ON ASIA-EUROPE TRADE

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

120

110

100

90

December

80

2019

70

60

50

40

30

On a pricing

20

basis set at

100 in

10

January

0

2012

Hong Kong - Shanghai -> Europe average freight rate

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

24

4. CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

EXPERTISE :

SEA FREIGHT

2019

Number of containers (TEUs*)

2019 vs 2018

Market

1% to 2%

+9.1% +13.7%

Current scope

Constant scope

**

217,530

**

200 000

199,473

**

178,488

150 000

144,147

100 000

50 000

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • Twenty-footequivalent units
  • Includes grouping containers

Number of shipments

2019 vs 2018

-2.8%+0.2%

Current scope and

LFL

exchange rates

120 000

119,246

115,858

111,946

110 000

100,765

100 000

90 000

80 000

70 000

60 000

50 000

2016

2017

2018

2019

25

Gross profit

2019 vs 2018

+9.8%

+13.2%

Current scope and

LFL

exchange rates

35

33.5

33

31

30.2

30.5

29

27.7

27

25

23

21

19

17

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

EXPERTISE :

AIR FREIGHT

2019

Tonnage

2019 vs 2018

Market :

-3.3%

- 9.5% - 10.7%

Current scope

Constant scope

70 000

69,466

63,446

62,865

60 000

53,402

50 000

40 000

30 000

20 000

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

Number of shipments

2019 vs 2018

+5.1%

+3.0%

Current scope and

LFL

exchange rates

90 000

85,607

85 000

81,437

80,153

80 000

75 000

72,820

70 000

65 000

60 000

55 000

50 000

2016

2017

2018

2019

26

Gross Profit

2019 vs 2018

-8.2%

+6.7%

Current scope and

LFL

exchange rates

25.4

25

23.5

20.7

20

18.4

15

10

5

2016

2017

2018

2019

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

RO / RO (Roll On / Roll Off* - Business of LCI-CLASQUIN)

27

2019

Number of operations

Gross Profit

2019 vs 2018

+14.2%

50 000

46,374

45 000

40,596

40 000

38,299

35 000

33,913

30 000

25 000

20 000

15 000

10 000

5 000

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019 vs 2018

+19.3%

9,0

8.5

8,5

8,0

Doubling of activities in

7,5

Morocco since December 2018.

7.2

Opening of Lille and Nantes

7,0

6.7

offices.

6.6

Strengthening the Paris and

6,5

Marseille offices.

6,0

5,5

5,0

4,5

4,0

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

* : Transportation by road and by boat on dedicated vessels

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

OTHERS

2019

Fairs & Events / Overseas Logistics /

Road Brokerage / Others

28

LOG System*

Number of operations

2019 vs 2018

+13.7%

26,036

23 000

22,900

18 000

16,259

14,492

13 000

8 000

3 000

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Profit

2019 vs 2018

+20.3%

7.1

7

6

5.9

5

4.2

4

3.6

3

2

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gross Profit

2019 vs 2018

+13.7%

3.2

3,0

2.8

2.6

2.5

2,5

2,0

2016

2017

2018

2019

* Software publisher and related services

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

Preamble:

29

IMPACTS OF IFRS 16

  • Principle:
    • Restatement of all rental contracts whose residual term on 01/01/19 is more than 12 months and whose value of the underlying asset is more than 5 K €
  • Affected contracts in the group
    • Real estate rental contracts
    • Vehicle rental contracts
  • Restatements made
    • Recognition of a right of use (€ 7.8 million)
    • Recognition on the liabilities side of a debt corresponding to the present value of future payments (€ 7.9 million) (+ impact on equity corresponding to 2018 prepaid expenses on rental canceled under IFRS 16: - € 0.1 million)
    • Cancellation in the income statement of the corresponding rents (€ 2.9 million) and recognition of depreciation charges (€ 2.7 million) and financial charges (€ 0.15 million)

=> No impact on turnover & gross profit. No significant impact on consolidated net profit and net profit group share

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

GROWTH

30

IN THE NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS

300 000

273,875

264,179

250 000

246,657

2019 vs 2018 :

221,990

200 000

+ 3.7 %

+ 4.1%

Current scope

and exchange

LFL

rates

150 000

100 000

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

SALES

31

EVOLUTION (€M)*

2019

Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Variations in the number of shipments, the volumes shipped and-in terms of the Group's finances-gross profit are relevant indicators..

350

331.3

308.3

300

290.6

2019 vs 2018 :

250

235.0

+7.4%

+7.4%

Current scope

and exchange

LFL

rates

200

150

100

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

GROSS

32

PROFIT EVOLUTION (€M)

2019

80

76.7

70

68.9

2019 vs 2018 :

62.9

60

57.5

+11.4%

+10.7%

Current scope

and exchange

LFL

rates

50

40

30

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

GROSS PROFIT

EVOLUTION PER ZONE (€M)*

33

2019

America

8.9

7.6

2019 vs 2018

(at current scope):

+16.7%

2019 vs 2018

(at constant perimeter) :

+37.1%%

* : at constant exchange rate

France

38.6

34.8

2019 vs 2018 :

+11%

Europe

(without France)

7.7

6.8

2019 vs 2018 :

+12.7%

ASPAC

17.718.3

2019 vs 2018 :

+3.1%

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

OPERATIONAL

34

EXPENSES EVOLUTION (€M)

2019

70

+4,9%

65.9

63.1

59.6

60

50

40

30

20

Operating expenses 2018

Operating expenses 2019 except

Operating expenses 2019 with

IFRS 16

IFRS 16

2019 IFRS 16 excluded versus 2018

+10.6%

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

EBITDA (€M)

2019

15

13.9

13

11

11.0

9.3

9

7.1

7.4

7

5

3

2016

2017

2018

2019 IFRS 16 excluded

2019 published

18/03/2020

35

2019 IFRS 16 excluded versus 2018

+19.0%

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

CURRENT

36

OPERATING INCOME (€M)

2019

9

8.5

8.6

8

2019 IFRS 16 excluded versus 2018

+30.5%

7

6.5

6

5.9

5.2

5

4

3

2

2016

2017

2018

2019 IFRS 16 excluded

2019 Published

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

CONSOLIDATED

37

NET PROFIT (€M)

2019

5

4.5

4

2019 vs 2018

3.4

+ 32.4%

3

2.9

IFRS 16 impact is not significant

2.6

2

1

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE (€M)

38

2019

4

3.9

2019 vs 2018

+ 39.0%

3

2.8

2.5

IFRS 16 impact is not significant

2.2

2

1

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW (€M)

39

2019

14

13.3

12

10.4

10

8.3

8

7.5

7.1

6

4

2

2016

2017

2018

2019 IFRS 16 excluded

2019 published

18/03/2020

2019 IFRS 16 excluded vs 2018 :

+25.8%

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

WCR AND CASH FLOW KPI

40

2019

2019

2018

2017

Published

IFRS 16 excluded

Total billing in €M

563

563

540

553

WCR intensity at period end (in €M)

7.7

7.7

13.2

11.5

WCR intensity

1.4%

1.4%

2.4%

2.1%

2019

2018

2017

DSO

49

50

45

DPO

26

27

29

Delta (DSO-DPO)

23

23

16

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

41

CASH FLOW AND EVOLUTION IN WCR

2019

2019

In €M

IFRS 16

2018

2017

published

excluded

* Whose :

CAF

+13.28

+10.39

+8.26

+7.46

Software: -1.8 €M, of which

- Workday/Kiriba -1.3 €M

Taxes paid

-2.68

-2.68

-2.23

-2.34

-

Cargowise - 0.3€M

-

Materials and fixtures: -7.1€M

Change in WCR (restated for currency

+5.52

+5.64

-1.60

-2.72

effects)

**Whose :

Net cash flows from operating activities

+16.12

+13.35

+4.43

+2.40

Dividends for Clasquin SA and minority

shareholders from integrated

companies: -1.7 €M

2019

2019

Borrowings (net): + 18.0 €M included

In €M

IFRS 16

2018

2017

RCF: +15.0 €M

published

excluded

Net cash flow from operating activities

+16.12

+13.35

+4.43

+2.40

Cash flow from investment activities

-9.46

-9.48*

-5.28

-3.74

Cash flow from financing activities

+13.37

+16.16**

-1.71

-3.92

Change in exchange rates

+0.21

+0.21

+0.08

-1.08

Change in net cash

+20.24

+20.24

-2.48

-6.35

Net Cash at closing

+25.50

+25.50

+5.25

+7.73

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE (€M)

31/12/2018

31/12/ 2019 IFRS 16 excluded

42

31/12/2019 PUBLISHED

Equity

Non-current

Non-current assets

24.47

assets

30.31 (1)

30.17 (1)

Provisions 0.85

Tax assets 0.74 (2)

Tax assets 0.61 (2)

Financial debts

WCR 7.66

WCR 13,22

24.08

Net cash

Net cash

5.25

25.49

Fin. Inst. 0.12

  1. Of which DTA (Differed tax assets)
  2. Tax receivables - DTP (Differed tax payable) - taxes payable
  3. Put debts: 4.98€M on minority interests linked to acquisitions

Equity 26.97

Provisions 1.07

Financial debts

44.05 (3)

Fin. Inst. 0.12

Non-current

assets

46.12 (1)

whose

Usage rights relating to rental

contracts 7.77

Tax assets 0.71 (2)

WCR 7.66

Net cash

25.49

Equity 26.84

Provisions 1.07

Financial debts

44.05 (3)

Rental debts

7.95

Fin. Inst. 0.12

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

GEARING EVOLUTION & LEVERAGE (€M)

Net debt (M€)

EBITDA (M€)

Equity (M€)

26.97

26.51

26.84

24.47

22.88

18.94

18.56

15.81

13.88

11.02

9.26

7.37

43

*Including 4.98€M of put debts

on minority interests linked to acquisitions

  • Proforma leverage : 1,6 (Cargolution 12 months)

31.12.2019

31.12.2019

30.12.2017

31.12.2018

IFRS 16

With IFRS 16

excluded

Leverage

2.1

2.0

1.7**

1.9

Net debt / EBITDA

Gearing

69.1%

77.4%

68.8%

98.8%

Net debt / Equity

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

44

5. 2020 STRATEGY & OUTLOOK

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

GROWTH STRATEGY

45

  • Continue our historical growth strategy
    • Expand our network on our 3 pillars: WEST EUROPE / ASIA / NORTH AMERICA
    • Gain market shares everywhere we are present
    • Extension of our offering to value-added services and towards supply chain management
  • Network extension: Middle East, Maghreb, Sub saharan Africa
  • Vertical market approach/ Strategic segments and niche markets
    • Fine Arts, Fairs & Events, Food & Beverage
  • Development of our Overseas Logistics offer over all our network
  • Acquisitions

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

2020 OUTLOOK

46

  • Market
    • The health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic will very likely lead to a recession this year, which will have a significant impact on global trade.
      At present it is impossible to estimate the duration and impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
  • CLASQUIN
    • Naturally, Clasquin is gearing its 2020 targets to this recession environment.

The Group has taken the required steps to ensure staff safety and business continuity.

Obviously, the Group is implementing all possible measures to lower its breakeven point while maintaining production facility operation in order to continue to support customers once the crisis is over.

The effects of the present health crisis will not jeopardise the Group's fundamentals and growth strategy, which remain solid over the medium and long term.

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

47

7. SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

CLASQUIN GROUP SHARE

OWNERSHIP

CLASQUIN share ownership

31.12.2019

Yves Revol +

Olymp 45.7%

Public 41.0%

Others 1.0%

Employees

12.3%

48

CLASQUIN freefloat distribution

May 2019

Institutional

Private

23.5%

76.5%

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

CLASQUIN SHARE EVOLUTION

49

44

42

40

+16.7 %

38

36

34

31/12/2019

32

35.0 €

30

28

31/12/2018

30.0 €

26

02/01/2019 02/02/2019 02/03/2019 02/04/2019 02/05/2019 02/06/2019 02/07/2019 02/08/2019 02/09/2019 02/10/2019 02/11/2019 02/12/2019 02/01/20

Additional information :

Capitalisation (31.12.18)

: 69.2 M€

Capitalisation (31.12.19)

: 80.7 M€

Free float (31.12.2019)

: 41.3%

Average trade for 2019

: 685 shares/day

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

NEXT EVENTS

50

Thursday April 30, 2020

Q1 2020 Activity

Thursday August 27, 2020

Q2 2020 Activity

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Half-year results 2020

Thursday October 29, 2020

Q3 2020 Activity

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

THIS IS CLASQUIN

THE CLIENTS, PROFIT & COMPANY

52

7. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

EVOLUTION OF SEAFREIGHT UNIT MARGINS (GP/file)

53

From 2014 to December 2019

300

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

290

285

285

288

285

295

278

289

287

280

281

272

274

270

266

275

269

269

262

276

263

(5 years)

260

267

263

265

261

259

256

250

240

245

248

234

241

230

220

227

210

200

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

Average annual unit margin

Seafreight unit margin

Average unit margin over 5 years

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

EVOLUTION OF AIRFREIGHT UNIT MARGINS (GP/file)

54

From 2014 to December 2019

310

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

300

295

300

297

290

288

280

285

281

280

273

273

270

269

273

271

262

267

269

(5 years)

260

258

253

261

259

250

254

255

256

254

244

246

248

240

242

240

230

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

T3

T4

T1

T2

Average annual unit margin

Average unit margin over 5 years

Airfreight unit margin

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

GROSS PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PER ZONE IN %

55

2018

Europe (except France)

9.4%

France

40.0%Asia pacific

25.4%

LOG System

Americas

LCI

10.9%

4.1%

CLASQUIN

10.2%

France 39.1%

LOG System

4.1%

2019

Europe (except

France)

9.5%

LCI

CLASQUIN

11.0%

Asia Pacific

24.4%

Americas

11.9%

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

INCOME STATEMENT BALANCE (€K)

56

Income statement balance

2019

2019

Variation

% GP

IFRS 16

% GP

2018

% GP

Published

19/18

excluded

Sales

331,277

331,277

308,341

+7.4%

Gross profit

76,732

100%

76,732

100%

68,886

100%

+11.4%

External charges

-14,326

-18.7%

-17,189

-22.4%

-16,258

-23.6%

+5.7%

Labor costs

-48,750

-63.5%

-48,750

-63.5%

-43,369

-63.0%

+12.4%

EBITDA

13,882

18.1%

11,020

14.4%

9,259

13.4%

+19.0%

Net provisions and amortizations

-5,577

-2,836

-2,836

Other current operating income / expenses

301

301

79

Current operating income

8,606

11.2%

8,485

11.1%

6,502

9.4%

+30.5%

Non current operating income

-354

-352

-722

Operating income

8,252

10.8%

8,132

10.6%

5,780

8.4%

+40.7%

Financial income

-649

-505

-328

Income from equity affiliates

32

32

54

Profit before tax

7,634

9.9%

7,660

10,0%

5,506

8.0%

+39.1%

Income taxes

-3,164

-3,171

-2,115

Group consolidated net profit

4,470

5.8%

4,488

5,8%

3,391

4.9%

+32.4%

Minority interest

593

593

588

Net profit Group share

3,877

5.1%

3,895

5,1%

2,803

4.1%

+39.0%

18/03/2020

21 COUNTRIES 65 OFFICES

Disclaimer

Clasquin SA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 17:52:07 UTC
