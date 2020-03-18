Clasquin : 2019 – Annual results presentation 0 03/18/2020 | 01:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CLASQUIN ANNUAL RESULTS March 18th 2020 THE CLIENTS, PROFIT & COMPANY TABLE OF CONTENTS 2 GROUP PRESENTATION 2019 HIGHLIGHTS 2019 ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT & MARKET 2019 CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS 2020 STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION APPENDICES 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 3 1. GROUP PRESENTATION 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES Key 4 Figures 2019 CLASQUIN is a pure player in freight forwarding and in Overseas Logistics CLASQUIN overseas and organizes the cargo flows (import and export) and the overseas logistics for its clients Mainly between Europe and the rest of the world

Particularly to and from Asia-Pacific and North America

Asia-Pacific and North America But Aso to and from the Maghreb, the Middle East and Subsaharan Africa Sole multinational and intermediate-sized company in its sector (as of 31.12.2019) 21 countries - 65 worldwide offices (22 in Asia-Pacific)

Asia-Pacific) 980 employees including more than 50% outside of France, of which more than one-third are in Asia Evolution 2019 vs 2018 2019 2019 % (IFRS 16 (IFRS 16 2018 Variation included) excluded) Number of shipments 273,875 273,875 264,179 +3.7% Sales (€m) 331.3 331.3 308.3 +7.4% Gross Profit (€m) 76.7 76.7 68.9 +11.4% Current operating income (€m) 8.6 8.5 6.5 +30.5% Cash flow (€m) 13.3 10.4 8.3 +25.8% 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES OUR 5 RANGE OF SERVICE We build tailor-made solutions INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT A IR, SEA, RAIL, RO/RO, ROAD BROKERAGE Architect and engineer of the entire overseas logistics chain 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES HIGH ADDED-VALUE BUSINESS MODEL 3PL Logistic Operators Basic operators Road and Sea & Air operators 6 « PURE PLAYER » CLASQUIN selects and oversees a network of subcontractors chosen among the best providers available 3PL examples : XPO, Géodis, ID Logistics, FM Logistic Basic operators examples : Air France cargo, Lufthansa, CMA CGM, MSC, Maersk, XPO, Geodis 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES A DISTINCTIVE 7 MARKET POSITION The client proximity of a medium-sized company, the expertise of a large group The only multinational mid-size in the sector 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES OUR OFFER: 8 KEY SOLUTIONS BY BUSINESS Architect and engineer of the entire overseas logistics chain z z z AIR SEA RAIL RO/RO CUSTOMS OVERSEAS SUPPLY FREIGHT FREIGHT FREIGHT AND LOGISTICS CHAIN COMPLIANCE CONSULTING 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES OUR EXPERTISE… 9 CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS BY VERTICAL MARKET "GENERAL CARGO" Tailor made services A unique contact point for clients Design and implementation of door-to-door international transportation flows Optimisation of costs and transit times Real-time traceability - digital offer Sectoral expertises: Wine & Spirits, Food & Perishables, Retail, Industry,…

Solutions for "Niches market" expertises : Arts, Fairs and Exhibitions, Shows,

Personal Effects,… 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES GROWTH IN GROSS PROFIT 10 AND SALES 350 331.3 90 308.3 80 300 290.6 76.7 70 250 234.2 235.0 68.9 60 62.9 57.5 200 55.6 179.1 50 150 40 42.4 92.3 30 100 60.9 20 21.7 50 30.9 15.7 10 15.0 1.5 8.0 4.3 0 0.3 0 1983 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales Gross Profit 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 1983 - 2019 : 11 CLASQUIN Offices 70 60 50 65 62 62 62 55 40 30 20 40 28 12 10 1 0 1983 1990 2000 2010 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 1983 - 2019 12 HEADCOUNTS 1000 980 800 762 790 Included 716 674 CARGOLUTION acquisition: +91 600 528 400 230 200 15 0 1983 2000 2010 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES A STRONG PLATEFORM 13 FOR GROWTH TEAM EXPERTISE « BEST IN CLASS » INTEGRATED PRESTIGIOUS STABLE AND STRONG AND IS & IT SYSTEM GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL COMMITMENT NETW ORK CLIENTS STRUCTURE PORTFOLIO A sound basis for growth with a unique competitive position 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 2019 14 OUR GLOBAL NETWORK Wherever we are, we are there for you 3 geographical pillars : 33 22 10 offices in Europe & Africa offices in Asia - Pacific offices in Americas CLASQUIN is a founding member of WFA offices located in 172 countries 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 15 2. HIGHLIGHTS 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES OFFICE OPENINGS, ACQUISITIONS 16 & DEVELOPMENTS ▪ Development of new niche markets and strategic segments: ▪ Creation of Food division in Rungis handling controlled temperature overseas transport of food products. ▪ Continued expansion of our network on core regions (Western Europe, Asia, North America): ▪ Acquisition of an 80% equity stake in Canadian freight forwarder Cargolution Inc. on 1 October 2019 ▪ Sales: CAD 50m ▪ Team: 91 ▪ Opening of an office in Nice (France) ▪ Opening of an office in Tianjin (China) ▪ Acceleration of our development in the United States ▪ Robust growth in North Africa, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 17 INFORMATION SYSTEMS Successful deployment of new generation Finance IT system (GIFT project/ Group integrated Financial Tool):

Functional scope : Accounting, reporting, budget, cash flow management, statutory consolidation Timing : Accounting, reporting, budget, treasury : deployment all over the group between January and

November 2019 with the exception of the following subsidiaries : Chile, Portugal, Canada, Spain, LOG System, LCI-CLASQUIN Statutory consolidation : End of 2020 Platforms used Accounting, reporting, budget: Workday (USA) Cash management : Kyriba (USA) Statutory consolidation: selection process in progress Total investment at the end of December 2019 since the start of the project : 1.9 €M (1.3 €M in

2019) 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES SHAREHOLDING OF 18 MANAGERS Successful implementation of the CLASQUIN SA share joint investment plan for Managers:

Free Share allocation program linked to an initial investment in CLASQUIN SA shares by managers 5-year plan (2019-2023) including performance criteria (increase in gross profit, EBIT/GP ratio, share price), a continued employment condition and adherence to a shareholders' agreement Purpose: Develop long-term share ownership for managers in order to: Rally Group directors and managers around the corporate mission behind Hugues Morin, Group CEO. Expand the core group of shareholder-managers to strengthen their loyalty to the Group. Encourage directors and managers to focus on the Group's performance objectives .

Key figures:

33 managers have invested, including 10 overseas managers Managers' initial investment: €1.6m (€43.8K in share purchases or contributions) Maximum number of free shares vested after 5 years: €39,4 K (1.7% of share capital)

18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 19 GROUP FINANCING Closing of a €60.8 million initial syndicated loan with a pool of eight banks.

with a pool of eight banks. This funding strengthens the Group's financial structure and is divided into three parts:

A €17.8 million loan to refinance part of the Group's existing bank loans , repayable over a 7-year term; A €13 million investment credit facility to finance future acquisitions, repayable over a 7-year term; A €30 million 5-year revolving credit facility to fund Group working capital & current investments, subject to optional extension for two further one-year terms.

18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 20 3. ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, MARKET 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 21 2019 ENVIRONMENT & MARKET Slower growth in international trade, mainly because of the "Sino-American" trade war

"Sino-American" trade war Expected global volume growth 2019 : Sea freight Air freight 1 to 2% -3.3% (number of containers) (tonnage) 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES EVOLUTION OF SEA FREIGHT RATES 22 ON ASIA-EUROPE TRADE FREIGHT RATE IN USD$/SHIPMENTS 20' 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 December 2020 On a pricing basis set at 100 in January 2008 janv-08mai-08sept-08janv-09mai-09sept-09janv-10mai-10sept-10janv-11mai-11sept-11janv-12mai-12sept-12janv-13mai-13sept-13janv-14mai-14sept-14janv-15mai-15sept-15janv-16mai-16sept-16janv-17mai-17sept-17janv-18mai-18sept-18janv-19mai-19sept-19 HONG KONG -> EUROPE AVERAGE FREIGHT RATE 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES EVOLUTION OF AIR FREIGHT RATES 23 ON ASIA-EUROPE TRADE 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 120 110 100 90 December 80 2019 70 60 50 40 30 On a pricing 20 basis set at 100 in 10 January 0 2012 Hong Kong - Shanghai -> Europe average freight rate 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 24 4. CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES EXPERTISE : SEA FREIGHT 2019 Number of containers (TEUs*) 2019 vs 2018 Market 1% to 2% +9.1% +13.7% Current scope Constant scope ** 217,530 ** 200 000 199,473 ** 178,488 150 000 144,147 100 000 50 000 2016 2017 2018 2019 Twenty-foot equivalent units

equivalent units Includes grouping containers Number of shipments 2019 vs 2018 -2.8%+0.2% Current scope and LFL exchange rates 120 000 119,246 115,858 111,946 110 000 100,765 100 000 90 000 80 000 70 000 60 000 50 000 2016 2017 2018 2019 25 Gross profit 2019 vs 2018 +9.8% +13.2% Current scope and LFL exchange rates 35 33.5 33 31 30.2 30.5 29 27.7 27 25 23 21 19 17 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES EXPERTISE : AIR FREIGHT 2019 Tonnage 2019 vs 2018 Market : -3.3% - 9.5% - 10.7% Current scope Constant scope 70 000 69,466 63,446 62,865 60 000 53,402 50 000 40 000 30 000 20 000 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 Number of shipments 2019 vs 2018 +5.1% +3.0% Current scope and LFL exchange rates 90 000 85,607 85 000 81,437 80,153 80 000 75 000 72,820 70 000 65 000 60 000 55 000 50 000 2016 2017 2018 2019 26 Gross Profit 2019 vs 2018 -8.2% +6.7% Current scope and LFL exchange rates 25.4 25 23.5 20.7 20 18.4 15 10 5 2016 2017 2018 2019 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES RO / RO (Roll On / Roll Off* - Business of LCI-CLASQUIN) 27 2019 Number of operations Gross Profit 2019 vs 2018 +14.2% 50 000 46,374 45 000 40,596 40 000 38,299 35 000 33,913 30 000 25 000 20 000 15 000 10 000 5 000 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 vs 2018 +19.3% 9,0 8.5 8,5 8,0 Doubling of activities in 7,5 Morocco since December 2018. 7.2 Opening of Lille and Nantes 7,0 6.7 offices. 6.6 Strengthening the Paris and 6,5 Marseille offices. 6,0 5,5 5,0 4,5 4,0 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 * : Transportation by road and by boat on dedicated vessels 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES OTHERS 2019 Fairs & Events / Overseas Logistics / Road Brokerage / Others 28 LOG System* Number of operations 2019 vs 2018 +13.7% 26,036 23 000 22,900 18 000 16,259 14,492 13 000 8 000 3 000 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Profit 2019 vs 2018 +20.3% 7.1 7 6 5.9 5 4.2 4 3.6 3 2 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Profit 2019 vs 2018 +13.7% 3.2 3,0 2.8 2.6 2.5 2,5 2,0 2016 2017 2018 2019 * Software publisher and related services 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES Preamble: 29 IMPACTS OF IFRS 16 Principle:

Restatement of all rental contracts whose residual term on 01/01/19 is more than 12 months and whose value of the underlying asset is more than 5 K €

Affected contracts in the group

Real estate rental contracts Vehicle rental contracts

Restatements made

Recognition of a right of use (€ 7.8 million) Recognition on the liabilities side of a debt corresponding to the present value of future payments (€ 7.9 million) (+ impact on equity corresponding to 2018 prepaid expenses on rental canceled under IFRS 16: - € 0.1 million) Cancellation in the income statement of the corresponding rents (€ 2.9 million) and recognition of depreciation charges (€ 2.7 million) and financial charges (€ 0.15 million)

=> No impact on turnover & gross profit. No significant impact on consolidated net profit and net profit group share 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES GROWTH 30 IN THE NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS 300 000 273,875 264,179 250 000 246,657 2019 vs 2018 : 221,990 200 000 + 3.7 % + 4.1% Current scope and exchange LFL rates 150 000 100 000 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES SALES 31 EVOLUTION (€M)* 2019 Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Variations in the number of shipments, the volumes shipped and-in terms of the Group's finances-gross profit are relevant indicators.. 350 331.3 308.3 300 290.6 2019 vs 2018 : 250 235.0 +7.4% +7.4% Current scope and exchange LFL rates 200 150 100 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES GROSS 32 PROFIT EVOLUTION (€M) 2019 80 76.7 70 68.9 2019 vs 2018 : 62.9 60 57.5 +11.4% +10.7% Current scope and exchange LFL rates 50 40 30 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES GROSS PROFIT EVOLUTION PER ZONE (€M)* 33 2019 America 8.9 7.6 2019 vs 2018 (at current scope): +16.7% 2019 vs 2018 (at constant perimeter) : +37.1%% * : at constant exchange rate France 38.6 34.8 2019 vs 2018 : +11% Europe (without France) 7.7 6.8 2019 vs 2018 : +12.7% ASPAC 17.718.3 2019 vs 2018 : +3.1% 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES OPERATIONAL 34 EXPENSES EVOLUTION (€M) 2019 70 +4,9% 65.9 63.1 59.6 60 50 40 30 20 Operating expenses 2018 Operating expenses 2019 except Operating expenses 2019 with IFRS 16 IFRS 16 2019 IFRS 16 excluded versus 2018 +10.6% 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES EBITDA (€M) 2019 15 13.9 13 11 11.0 9.3 9 7.1 7.4 7 5 3 2016 2017 2018 2019 IFRS 16 excluded 2019 published 18/03/2020 35 2019 IFRS 16 excluded versus 2018 +19.0% 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES CURRENT 36 OPERATING INCOME (€M) 2019 9 8.5 8.6 8 2019 IFRS 16 excluded versus 2018 +30.5% 7 6.5 6 5.9 5.2 5 4 3 2 2016 2017 2018 2019 IFRS 16 excluded 2019 Published 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES CONSOLIDATED 37 NET PROFIT (€M) 2019 5 4.5 4 2019 vs 2018 3.4 + 32.4% 3 2.9 IFRS 16 impact is not significant 2.6 2 1 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE (€M) 38 2019 4 3.9 2019 vs 2018 + 39.0% 3 2.8 2.5 IFRS 16 impact is not significant 2.2 2 1 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW (€M) 39 2019 14 13.3 12 10.4 10 8.3 8 7.5 7.1 6 4 2 2016 2017 2018 2019 IFRS 16 excluded 2019 published 18/03/2020 2019 IFRS 16 excluded vs 2018 : +25.8% 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES WCR AND CASH FLOW KPI 40 2019 2019 2018 2017 Published IFRS 16 excluded Total billing in €M 563 563 540 553 WCR intensity at period end (in €M) 7.7 7.7 13.2 11.5 WCR intensity 1.4% 1.4% 2.4% 2.1% 2019 2018 2017 DSO 49 50 45 DPO 26 27 29 Delta (DSO-DPO) 23 23 16 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 41 CASH FLOW AND EVOLUTION IN WCR 2019 2019 In €M IFRS 16 2018 2017 published excluded * Whose : CAF +13.28 +10.39 +8.26 +7.46 Software: -1.8 €M, of which - Workday/Kiriba -1.3 €M Taxes paid -2.68 -2.68 -2.23 -2.34 - Cargowise - 0.3€M - Materials and fixtures: -7.1€M Change in WCR (restated for currency +5.52 +5.64 -1.60 -2.72 effects) **Whose : Net cash flows from operating activities +16.12 +13.35 +4.43 +2.40 Dividends for Clasquin SA and minority shareholders from integrated companies: -1.7 €M 2019 2019 Borrowings (net): + 18.0 €M included In €M IFRS 16 2018 2017 RCF: +15.0 €M published excluded Net cash flow from operating activities +16.12 +13.35 +4.43 +2.40 Cash flow from investment activities -9.46 -9.48* -5.28 -3.74 Cash flow from financing activities +13.37 +16.16** -1.71 -3.92 Change in exchange rates +0.21 +0.21 +0.08 -1.08 Change in net cash +20.24 +20.24 -2.48 -6.35 Net Cash at closing +25.50 +25.50 +5.25 +7.73 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES FINANCIAL STRUCTURE (€M) 31/12/2018 31/12/ 2019 IFRS 16 excluded 42 31/12/2019 PUBLISHED Equity Non-current Non-current assets 24.47 assets 30.31 (1) 30.17 (1) Provisions 0.85 Tax assets 0.74 (2) Tax assets 0.61 (2) Financial debts WCR 7.66 WCR 13,22 24.08 Net cash Net cash 5.25 25.49 Fin. Inst. 0.12 Of which DTA (Differed tax assets) Tax receivables - DTP (Differed tax payable) - taxes payable Put debts: 4.98€M on minority interests linked to acquisitions Equity 26.97 Provisions 1.07 Financial debts 44.05 (3) Fin. Inst. 0.12 Non-current assets 46.12 (1) whose Usage rights relating to rental contracts 7.77 Tax assets 0.71 (2) WCR 7.66 Net cash 25.49 Equity 26.84 Provisions 1.07 Financial debts 44.05 (3) Rental debts 7.95 Fin. Inst. 0.12 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES GEARING EVOLUTION & LEVERAGE (€M) Net debt (M€) EBITDA (M€) Equity (M€) 26.97 26.51 26.84 24.47 22.88 18.94 18.56 15.81 13.88 11.02 9.26 7.37 43 *Including 4.98€M of put debts on minority interests linked to acquisitions Proforma leverage : 1,6 (Cargolution 12 months) 31.12.2019 31.12.2019 30.12.2017 31.12.2018 IFRS 16 With IFRS 16 excluded Leverage 2.1 2.0 1.7** 1.9 Net debt / EBITDA Gearing 69.1% 77.4% 68.8% 98.8% Net debt / Equity 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 44 5. 2020 STRATEGY & OUTLOOK 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES GROWTH STRATEGY 45 Continue our historical growth strategy

Expand our network on our 3 pillars: WEST EUROPE / ASIA / NORTH AMERICA Gain market shares everywhere we are present Extension of our offering to value-added services and towards supply chain management

Network extension: Middle East, Maghreb, Sub saharan Africa

Vertical market approach/ Strategic segments and niche markets

Fine Arts, Fairs & Events, Food & Beverage

Development of our Overseas Logistics offer over all our network

Acquisitions 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 2020 OUTLOOK 46 Market

The health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic will very likely lead to a recession this year, which will have a significant impact on global trade.

At present it is impossible to estimate the duration and impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

CLASQUIN

Naturally, Clasquin is gearing its 2020 targets to this recession environment.

The Group has taken the required steps to ensure staff safety and business continuity. Obviously, the Group is implementing all possible measures to lower its breakeven point while maintaining production facility operation in order to continue to support customers once the crisis is over. The effects of the present health crisis will not jeopardise the Group's fundamentals and growth strategy, which remain solid over the medium and long term. 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES 47 7. SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES CLASQUIN GROUP SHARE OWNERSHIP CLASQUIN share ownership 31.12.2019 Yves Revol + Olymp 45.7% Public 41.0% Others 1.0% Employees 12.3% 48 CLASQUIN freefloat distribution May 2019 Institutional Private 23.5% 76.5% 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES CLASQUIN SHARE EVOLUTION 49 44 42 40 +16.7 % 38 36 34 31/12/2019 32 35.0 € 30 28 31/12/2018 30.0 € 26 02/01/2019 02/02/2019 02/03/2019 02/04/2019 02/05/2019 02/06/2019 02/07/2019 02/08/2019 02/09/2019 02/10/2019 02/11/2019 02/12/2019 02/01/20 Additional information :  Capitalisation (31.12.18) : 69.2 M€  Capitalisation (31.12.19) : 80.7 M€  Free float (31.12.2019) : 41.3%  Average trade for 2019 : 685 shares/day 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES NEXT EVENTS 50 ▪ Thursday April 30, 2020 Q1 2020 Activity ▪ Thursday August 27, 2020 Q2 2020 Activity ▪ Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Half-year results 2020 ▪ Thursday October 29, 2020 Q3 2020 Activity 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES THIS IS CLASQUIN THE CLIENTS, PROFIT & COMPANY 52 7. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES EVOLUTION OF SEAFREIGHT UNIT MARGINS (GP/file) 53 From 2014 to December 2019 300 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 290 285 285 288 285 295 278 289 287 280 281 272 274 270 266 275 269 269 262 276 263 (5 years) 260 267 263 265 261 259 256 250 240 245 248 234 241 230 220 227 210 200 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 Average annual unit margin Seafreight unit margin Average unit margin over 5 years 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES EVOLUTION OF AIRFREIGHT UNIT MARGINS (GP/file) 54 From 2014 to December 2019 310 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 300 295 300 297 290 288 280 285 281 280 273 273 270 269 273 271 262 267 269 (5 years) 260 258 253 261 259 250 254 255 256 254 244 246 248 240 242 240 230 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 T3 T4 T1 T2 Average annual unit margin Average unit margin over 5 years Airfreight unit margin 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES GROSS PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PER ZONE IN % 55 2018 Europe (except France) 9.4% France 40.0%Asia pacific 25.4% LOG System Americas LCI 10.9% 4.1% CLASQUIN 10.2% France 39.1% LOG System 4.1% 2019 Europe (except France) 9.5% LCI CLASQUIN 11.0% Asia Pacific 24.4% Americas 11.9% 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES INCOME STATEMENT BALANCE (€K) 56 Income statement balance 2019 2019 Variation % GP IFRS 16 % GP 2018 % GP Published 19/18 excluded Sales 331,277 331,277 308,341 +7.4% Gross profit 76,732 100% 76,732 100% 68,886 100% +11.4% External charges -14,326 -18.7% -17,189 -22.4% -16,258 -23.6% +5.7% Labor costs -48,750 -63.5% -48,750 -63.5% -43,369 -63.0% +12.4% EBITDA 13,882 18.1% 11,020 14.4% 9,259 13.4% +19.0% Net provisions and amortizations -5,577 -2,836 -2,836 Other current operating income / expenses 301 301 79 Current operating income 8,606 11.2% 8,485 11.1% 6,502 9.4% +30.5% Non current operating income -354 -352 -722 Operating income 8,252 10.8% 8,132 10.6% 5,780 8.4% +40.7% Financial income -649 -505 -328 Income from equity affiliates 32 32 54 Profit before tax 7,634 9.9% 7,660 10,0% 5,506 8.0% +39.1% Income taxes -3,164 -3,171 -2,115 Group consolidated net profit 4,470 5.8% 4,488 5,8% 3,391 4.9% +32.4% Minority interest 593 593 588 Net profit Group share 3,877 5.1% 3,895 5,1% 2,803 4.1% +39.0% 18/03/2020 21 COUNTRIES  65 OFFICES Attachments Original document

