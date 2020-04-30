Clasquin : 2020 – Business Report Q1

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

www.clasquin.com

Lyon, 30 April 2020 (after market closure)

Q1 2020

GROSS PROFIT RESILIENT

IN FACE OF CURRENT CRISIS

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change at Change like- current for-like scope & (LFL)** exch. rates CONSOLIDATED (unaudited) Number of shipments 62,285 64,125 -2.9% -9.7% Sales (€m)* 87.1 77.0 +13.2% +3.7% Gross profit (€m) 17.6 17.2 +1.9% -6.0%

*Note: Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Variations in the number of shipments, the volumes shipped and-in terms of the Group's finances-gross profit are relevant indicators.

** Constant perimeter: excluding Cargolution acquisition on 1 October 2019

MARKET REVIEW

The COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdown measures have adversely impacted production and consumption, first in China from late January and then in Europe/rest of world from the second half of March, leading to anunprecedented slump in international trade.

All means of transport are operating in reduced mode at international level. Sea freight services are running at reduced frequency due to blank sailing programmes implemented by shipping companies. Roll-on/roll-off services have slowed down. Air freight is the most impacted due to the cancellation of almost all long-haul passenger flights, which normally carry around 75% of global air freight. This drop in capacity has been partly offset by all-cargo charter flights andpassenger aircraft temporarily transformed into all-cargoflights.

The China-Europe rail service is back on track.