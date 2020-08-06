|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
291 M
344 M
344 M
|Net income 2020
|
-0,20 M
-0,24 M
-0,24 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
23,6 M
27,9 M
27,9 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-447x
|Yield 2020
|0,97%
|
|Capitalization
|
71,4 M
85,0 M
84,4 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,33x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 000
|Free-Float
|38,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CLASQUIN
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
26,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
31,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
-3,23%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-16,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-29,0%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CLASQUIN
|-12.29%
|85