CLASQUIN    ALCLA   FR0004152882

CLASQUIN

(ALCLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 08/06 03:00:17 am
31.1 EUR   +0.32%
05/06CLASQUIN : 2020_04_21_MEASURES_COVID_Dividends_2019
PU
04/30CLASQUIN : Q1 2020 Gross Profit Resilient in Face of Current Crisis
BU
04/30CLASQUIN : 2020 – Business Report Q1
PU
Latest news on CLASQUIN
Financials
Sales 2020 291 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2020 -0,20 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net Debt 2020 23,6 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -447x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 71,4 M 85,0 M 84,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 38,9%
Technical analysis trends CLASQUIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,00 €
Last Close Price 31,00 €
Spread / Highest target -3,23%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugues Morin Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Yves Revol Executive Chairman
Benoit Comte Chief Operating Officer-France South
Renaud Masson Chief Operating Officer-France North
Philippe Lons Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLASQUIN-12.29%85
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-9.80%25 701
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-37.71%9 968
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.85%7 732
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-1.36%4 335
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.21%2 859
