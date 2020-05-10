Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Classic Minerals Limited    CLZ   AU000000CLZ3

CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED

(CLZ)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Classic Minerals Ltd Capital Raising Concluded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 08:05pm EDT
Capital Raising Concluded

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a Placement ("Placement") to raise $806,000.00 before costs. The raising received significant demand from new domestic and international shareholders and was managed by a leading Perth-based firm.

Details:

- $806,000.00 raised via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors located in Australia and overseas at $0.001 per share;

The Placement was heavily oversubscribed with strong demand from both existing and new investors;

The Placement attracted an Option offer:

o 1 Option for every 2 shares issued

- Options have been purchased at $ 0.0001;

- Exercisable at $ 0.002 on or before 01 March 2022;

- These Options are Unlisted;

- Options will be issued subject to Shareholder Approval.

- Funds will be used to progress upcoming drilling program at the Kat Gap and Forrestania Gold Projects, and
- Settlement and issue of shares is expected to be completed on 11 May 2020.



About Classic Minerals Ltd:

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
05/06HANNANS : Classic applies for mining lease at kat gap
AQ
05/05CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Applies for Mining Lease at Kat Gap
AQ
04/30CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
AQ
04/21CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED : - 93,000 Oz Inferred Mineral Resource at Kat Gap
AQ
04/19Classic Minerals Ltd 93,000 Oz Inferred Mineral Resource at Kat Gap
AW
03/30CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED : - More High-Grade Gold - North Along Strike at Kat Ga..
AQ
03/29CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) More High-Grade Gold - North Along Strike At Ka..
AQ
02/28CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED : - clz intersects highgrade gold 1.2 kms south along s..
AQ
02/26Classic Minerals Ltd Intersects High Grade Gold 1.2 Kms South Along Strike
AW
02/16CLASSIC MINERALS LTD (ASX : CLZ) RC Drilling Rig back at Kat Gap
AQ
More news
Chart CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Classic Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Barry Goodwin Chief Executive Officer
John Hugh Lester Chairman
Jeffrey Nurse Chief Financial Officer
Lu Ning Yi Non-Executive Director
Frederick Salkanovic Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLASSIC MINERALS LIMITED-50.00%5
BHP GROUP-0.19%96 609
RIO TINTO PLC-17.27%77 811
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-32.49%22 511
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.36%17 446
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.57%9 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group