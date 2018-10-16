Log in
Classic Minerals Ltd Annual Report

10/16/2018 | 07:45am CEST
Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The directors of Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) submit herewith the financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

Principal activities

The principal activity of Classic Minerals Limited during the financial year was the exploration of mineral resource based projects, focussing on gold and nickel.

To view the Annual Report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6QDH01RI



About Classic Minerals Ltd:

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd
T: +61-8-6305-0221
E: contact@classicminerals.com.au
WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
