CLAVISTER HOLDING AB
Clavister : Awarded at Inaugural Intel’s Winners’ Circle

10/12/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, SWEDEN. 2018-10-12

Intel Network Builder events are always anticipated events in the yearly calendar for the NFV community; a chance to meet fellow builders and hear from operators and Intel experts the latest in technical developments, new standards, exciting new softwares and business opportunities. It's a chance to develop the virtual transformation ecosystem through collaboration, partnerships and shared opportunities.

But beyond that compelling raison d'être, this INB summit added another surprise: a programme called the Intel Winners' Circle that, in their words, 'Awards partners for driving technical innovation and advancing network transformation with flexible, optimized and tested solutions. The Winners' Circle Awards, announced at the SDN & NFV World Congress in the Hague, highlight industry traction towards network transformation'. Comprised of three categories (leaders board, solution plus and solution partner) Clavister was proud to land in the solution partner circle, keeping good company with Fortinet, Wind and other excellent NFV companies. 'We were thrilled to see over 240 projects submitted this year. Of those, 64 were awarded a place in the Winners' Circle and 20 were added to the Leaders' Board-the highest level. Solution Partners included 6Wind, Accton Technology, Allot Communications, Anuta Networks, Aricent, Array Networks, BISDN GmbH, Ciena, Clavister, Fortinet, Ixia, IP Infusion, Kapsch, Metaswitch Networks, Mettle Networks, Parallel Wireless, Silver Peak Systems, Spirent, SUSE, Tieto and Viosoft. Congratulations to all of the finalists!' Intel states in their communication of the event.

'Our collaboration with Intel has always been very strong. But being included in the Winners' Circle Programme is an excellent affirmation of our NFV solution and the possibility it holds for us to grow opportunities. We congratulate all the winners in all the categories and look forward to driving this incredible transformation process,' stated Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Clavister, Sam Coleman at the winner reception.

The Winners' Circle programme entails a number of activities (white papers, event support etc) that will happen in 2018-2019 as well as opportunities to help develop NFV transformation along with other Winners' Circle awardees.

For more information and media requests, please contact:

Sam Coleman, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers - communication service providers, governments, enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs)-in more than 150 countries. Clavister provides unique security solutions to protect their digital assets and secure business continuity. The company is, since 2014, listed on Nasdaq First North.

Disclaimer

Clavister Holding AB published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 12:12:18 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 -92,0 M
Net income 2018 -125 M
Debt 2018 142 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,09x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 347 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Vestberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Kovacs Chairman
Håkan Mattisson Chief Financial Officer
Annika Andersson Independent Director
Bo Ingemar Askvik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAVISTER HOLDING AB39
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%33 272
ALLEGION4.02%8 324
FLIR SYSTEMS20.74%8 053
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 613
S1 CORP--.--%3 132
