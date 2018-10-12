Clavister : Awarded at Inaugural Intel’s Winners’ Circle

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, SWEDEN. 2018-10-12

Intel Network Builder events are always anticipated events in the yearly calendar for the NFV community; a chance to meet fellow builders and hear from operators and Intel experts the latest in technical developments, new standards, exciting new softwares and business opportunities. It's a chance to develop the virtual transformation ecosystem through collaboration, partnerships and shared opportunities.

But beyond that compelling raison d'être, this INB summit added another surprise: a programme called the Intel Winners' Circle that, in their words, 'Awards partners for driving technical innovation and advancing network transformation with flexible, optimized and tested solutions. The Winners' Circle Awards, announced at the SDN & NFV World Congress in the Hague, highlight industry traction towards network transformation'. Comprised of three categories (leaders board, solution plus and solution partner) Clavister was proud to land in the solution partner circle, keeping good company with Fortinet, Wind and other excellent NFV companies. 'We were thrilled to see over 240 projects submitted this year. Of those, 64 were awarded a place in the Winners' Circle and 20 were added to the Leaders' Board-the highest level. Solution Partners included 6Wind, Accton Technology, Allot Communications, Anuta Networks, Aricent, Array Networks, BISDN GmbH, Ciena, Clavister, Fortinet, Ixia, IP Infusion, Kapsch, Metaswitch Networks, Mettle Networks, Parallel Wireless, Silver Peak Systems, Spirent, SUSE, Tieto and Viosoft. Congratulations to all of the finalists!' Intel states in their communication of the event.

'Our collaboration with Intel has always been very strong. But being included in the Winners' Circle Programme is an excellent affirmation of our NFV solution and the possibility it holds for us to grow opportunities. We congratulate all the winners in all the categories and look forward to driving this incredible transformation process,' stated Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Clavister, Sam Coleman at the winner reception.

The Winners' Circle programme entails a number of activities (white papers, event support etc) that will happen in 2018-2019 as well as opportunities to help develop NFV transformation along with other Winners' Circle awardees.

