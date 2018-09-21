Clean Coal Technologies Inc : Clean Coal Technologies Inc. (CCTC) Announces The Appointment Of A New Member To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient fuel, today announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Liscouski to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. Liscouski to the Board of Directors," said Sean Mahoney, CCTI Press Officer. He brings over thirty years of experience and is a core asset to our group as we prepare for commercialization. Mr Liscouski was appointed by President George W Bush as the first Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection when the US Department of Homeland Security was founded in 2003. His was responsible for the design, development, implementation and oversight of the Office of Infrastructure, including The National Cyber Security Division, implementation of the National Infrastructure Protection Plan and the development of the DHS Risk Management Framework. Mr Liscouski served as President and Director of Implant Sciences Corporation and was Director of Information Assurance at the Coca-Cola Company. He also served as Vice-President of the Law Enforcement Division of Orion Scientific Systems. Earlier in his career he served as a Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent with the US Department of State. He was appointed CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. in February 2018. We welcome Mr. Liscouski to CCTI and look forward to working with him."

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine(tm)" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

