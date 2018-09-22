Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clean Energy Fuels Corp    CLNE

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP (CLNE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Clean Energy Fuels : Applauds California Legislation to Accelerate Natural Gas Adoption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 12:49am CEST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.- Signed on September 20th by Governor Jerry Brown, Bill 2061 (D-Frazier) will increase the gross vehicle weight limit for diesel-alternative trucks to 82,000 pounds and therefore pave the way for rapid adoption of clean Near-Zero heavy-duty trucks powered by Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).

AB 2061 removes a critical barrier to the improvement of air quality in disadvantaged communities that are impacted by polluting diesel trucks, such as the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, enabling the use of cleaner fuels in heavy-duty vehicles. The Los Angeles Timestoday reported that Southern California has endured three months without one day of clean air, violating federal smog standards for 87 consecutive days.

The following is a statement by Greg Roche, vice president, Clean Energy Fuel Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE):

'Providing the weight allowance enables fleets to operate natural gas and other alternative technology trucks without being at a disadvantage to diesel trucks. Many trucking applications operate under the weight limitations set by state and federal laws. Enabling natural gas trucks to operate with the same payload as a diesel truck is good for trucking economics and good for the environment.

'Assembly Member Jim Frazier is a transportation visionary who once again found a way to help California's goods movement industry more easily transition to cleaner trucks without sacrificing a trucks payload. It is innovative leaders like Assembly Member Frazier that will bring practical incentives that bring industry to the table to advance clean air throughout the sector.'

The transportation sector is responsible for about 40 percent of California's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and more than 80 percent of the state's NOx, or smog-forming emissions. Making the switch from diesel to near-zero trucks fueled by RNG, such as Clean Energy's Redeem™, is vital to achieving the state's GHG reduction goals and cleaning the air around California's transportation corridors. Near-zero engines are certified by the EPA and California Air Resource Board to have 90 percent lower emissions of smog-forming NOx than today's heavy-duty engine standard. Studies by the University of California, Riverside have found that NOx emissions from near-zero engines are 99 percent cleaner than in-use diesel engines. RNG reduces climate pollutants compared to diesel by 70% to even over 100% depending on the renewable energy source.

About Clean Energy
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the United States and Canada, with a network of approximately 530 stations across North America that we own or operate. We build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas stations (LNG) stations and deliver more CNG, LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the United States. Clean Energy sells Redeem™ RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%. Clean Energy owns natural gas liquification facilities in California and Texas which produces LNG for the transportation and other markets. For more information, visit www.CleanEnergyFuels.com.

Further Information:

Clean Energy Media Contact:
Raleigh Gerber
949.437.1397
raleigh.gerber@cleanenergyfuels.com

Clean Energy Investor Contact:
investors@cleanenergyfuels.com

Disclaimer

Clean Energy Fuels Corporation published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 22:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
01:00aCLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Applauds California Legislation to Accelerate Natural Gas A..
BU
12:49aCLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Applauds California Legislation to Accelerate Natural Gas A..
PU
09/21CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Adds Two Total S.A. Executives to Board of Directors
AQ
09/20Clean Energy Names Two From Total to Board as Pickens Retires
DJ
09/20CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
09/20CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Adds Two Total S.A. Executives to Board of Directors; Found..
BU
08/16CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Reports 89.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $70.5..
AQ
08/08CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
08/07CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Update On CLNE And WPRT 
08/30Favorable Price Action In Clean Energy Fuels Corp. And Westport Fuel Systems 
08/11Update On CLNE 
08/08Clean Energy Fuels slips 17% post Q2 results 
08/07Clean Energy Fuels' (CLNE) CEO Andrew Littlefair on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 328 M
EBIT 2018 -8,00 M
Net income 2018 -21,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Fuels Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Boone Pickens Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP32.51%547
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.18%359 112
BP6.28%145 784
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP12.40%121 544
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES31.83%106 394
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.30%63 001
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.