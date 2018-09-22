Clean Energy Fuels : Applauds California Legislation to Accelerate Natural Gas Adoption

Signed on September 20th by Governor Jerry Brown, Bill 2061
(D-Frazier) will increase the gross vehicle weight limit for
diesel-alternative trucks to 82,000 pounds and therefore pave the way
for rapid adoption of clean near-zero
heavy-duty trucks powered by Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).
AB 2061 removes a critical barrier to the improvement of air quality in
disadvantaged communities that are impacted by polluting diesel trucks,
such as the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, enabling the use of
cleaner fuels in heavy-duty vehicles. The Los Angeles Times today
reported that Southern California has endured three months without
one day of clean air, violating federal smog standards for 87
consecutive days.
The following is a statement by Greg Roche, vice president, Clean
Energy Fuel Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE):
“Providing the weight allowance enables fleets to operate natural gas
and other alternative technology trucks without being at a disadvantage
to diesel trucks. Many trucking applications operate under the weight
limitations set by state and federal laws. Enabling natural
gas trucks to operate with the same payload as a diesel truck is
good for trucking economics and good for the environment.
“Assembly Member Jim Frazier is a transportation visionary who once
again found a way to help California’s goods movement industry more
easily transition to cleaner trucks without sacrificing a trucks
payload. It is innovative leaders like Assembly Member Frazier that will
bring practical incentives that bring industry to the table to advance
clean air throughout the sector.”
The transportation sector is responsible for about 40 percent of
California’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and more than 80 percent of
the state’s NOx, or smog-forming emissions. Making the switch from
diesel to near-zero trucks fueled by RNG, such as Clean
Energy’s Redeem™, is vital to achieving the state’s GHG reduction
goals and cleaning the air around California’s transportation corridors.
Near-zero engines are certified by the EPA and California Air Resource
Board to have 90 percent lower emissions of smog-forming NOx than
today’s heavy-duty engine standard. Studies by the University of
California, Riverside have found that NOx emissions from near-zero
engines are
99 percent cleaner than in-use diesel engines. RNG reduces climate
pollutants compared to diesel by 70% to even over 100% depending on the
renewable energy source.
