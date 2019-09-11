Log in
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP

(CLNE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clean Energy Fuels : Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder T. Boone Pickens

0
09/11/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Clean Energy co-founder T. Boone Pickens, a self-made Texas oil tycoon, energy entrepreneur, and long-time resident of Dallas died today at age 91.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005727/en/

Clean Energy co-founders Andrew J. Littlefair and T. Boone Pickens. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clean Energy co-founders Andrew J. Littlefair and T. Boone Pickens. (Photo: Business Wire)

The following is a statement by Andrew J. Littlefair, president and Chief Executive Officer, Clean Energy:

“Words cannot express the sadness the Clean Energy family and myself feel at the loss of our co-founder, leader and friend. I worked closely with Boone for 32 years and he became a father-like-figure and true mentor to me.

If it wasn’t for his entrepreneurial vision to bring cleaner and domestic natural gas to the transportation market, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. would not exist today. Boone continued to serve on our board for over 20 years allowing us to rely on his extensive experience as the company grew from a handful natural gas fueling stations in California to over 500 across the country.

We will miss his devotion, humor, generosity and most of all, love.”

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the United States and Canada, with a network of approximately 530 stations across North America that we own or operate. We build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas stations (LNG) stations and deliver more CNG, LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the United States. Clean Energy sells Redeem™ RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%. Clean Energy owns natural gas liquification facilities in California and Texas which produces LNG for the transportation and other markets. For more information, visit www.CleanEnergyFuels.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 310 M
EBIT 2019 -26,7 M
Net income 2019 -23,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -652x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,26x
Capitalization 444 M
Chart CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Fuels Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50  $
Last Close Price 2,17  $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 200%
Spread / Lowest Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Boone Pickens Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP26.16%444
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.69%304 936
BP PLC3.38%127 916
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.00%100 727
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.37%85 686
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.5.43%47 570
