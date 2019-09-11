Clean Energy Fuels : Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder T. Boone Pickens

Clean Energy co-founder T. Boone Pickens, a self-made Texas oil tycoon, energy entrepreneur, and long-time resident of Dallas died today at age 91.

The following is a statement by Andrew J. Littlefair, president and Chief Executive Officer, Clean Energy:

“Words cannot express the sadness the Clean Energy family and myself feel at the loss of our co-founder, leader and friend. I worked closely with Boone for 32 years and he became a father-like-figure and true mentor to me.

If it wasn’t for his entrepreneurial vision to bring cleaner and domestic natural gas to the transportation market, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. would not exist today. Boone continued to serve on our board for over 20 years allowing us to rely on his extensive experience as the company grew from a handful natural gas fueling stations in California to over 500 across the country.

We will miss his devotion, humor, generosity and most of all, love.”

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the United States and Canada, with a network of approximately 530 stations across North America that we own or operate. We build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas stations (LNG) stations and deliver more CNG, LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the United States. Clean Energy sells Redeem™ RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%. Clean Energy owns natural gas liquification facilities in California and Texas which produces LNG for the transportation and other markets. For more information, visit www.CleanEnergyFuels.com.

