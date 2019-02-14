Log in
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP

(CLNE)
My previous session
News 
Clean Energy to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results on March 12; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT

02/14/2019

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.877.407.4018 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.201.689.8471. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Friday, April 12, by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 13687760.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, which will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in North America. We build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) stations and deliver more CNG, LNG, and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the U.S. Clean Energy sells Redeem RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%.

Clean Energy Fuels | Your Partner in Natural Gas for Transportation

www.cleanenergyfuels.com

Clean Energy natural gas is fueling North America’s transportation industry. Learn more about our natural gas fuels, fueling stations, technology and equipment.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 324 M
EBIT 2018 -7,50 M
Net income 2018 -21,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 383 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Boone Pickens Director-Emeritus
