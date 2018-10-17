Clean Harbors : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 31

Clean
Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental,
energy and industrial services throughout North America, will host its
third-quarter 2018 conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at
9:00 a.m. ET.
On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alan S.
McKim, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael L.
Battles, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jim Buckley
will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and
growth strategy.
Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the
Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com.
The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or
201.689.8881 prior to the start of the call. If you are unable to listen
to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of
environmental, energy and industrial services. The Company serves a
diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies.
Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical,
energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These
customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services
such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response,
industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its
Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest
re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts
washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and
automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean
Harbors operates throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto
Rico. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.
