Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clean Harbors Inc    CLH

CLEAN HARBORS INC (CLH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Clean Harbors : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America, will host its third-quarter 2018 conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alan S. McKim, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jim Buckley will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or 201.689.8881 prior to the start of the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEAN HARBORS INC
02:31pCLEAN HARBORS : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 31
BU
08/01CLEAN HARBORS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/01CLEAN HARBORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/01CLEAN HARBORS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01CLEAN HARBORS : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/25CLEAN HARBORS : to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 38th Annual Growth Confe..
BU
07/20CLEAN HARBORS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a..
AQ
07/18CLEAN HARBORS : to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results on August 1
BU
07/03CLEAN HARBORS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/03CLEAN HARBORS : Announces Early Results of Tender Offer and Intended Redemption ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01NRC GROUP : 75% Upside Cleaning Up World's Mess Via HCAC Merger 
09/05How Amazon Reached $1T - Cramer's Mad Money (9/4/18) 
08/01Clean Harbors (CLH) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Clean Harbors up 13% on Q2 results, raised guidance 
08/01Clean Harbors, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 273 M
EBIT 2018 171 M
Net income 2018 51,2 M
Debt 2018 1 186 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 74,42
P/E ratio 2019 47,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 3 714 M
Chart CLEAN HARBORS INC
Duration : Period :
Clean Harbors Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN HARBORS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 70,0 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John T. Preston Independent Director
Andrea Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS INC23.19%3 714
WASTE MANAGEMENT2.61%37 963
REPUBLIC SERVICES4.39%22 980
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA38.88%5 236
TETRA TECH, INC.34.06%3 572
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA46.77%3 493
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.