Clean Seas Seafood : 2019 AGM - Notice of Meeting

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED ABN 61 094 380 435 Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Friday 29 November 2019 at 2.00pm (Adelaide time) at Riverbank Rooms, Adelaide Convention Centre, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Clean Seas Seafood Limited (Company) will be held as follows: Time: 2.00pm (Adelaide time) Date: Friday 29 November 2019 Place: Riverbank Rooms, Adelaide Convention Centre, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia ITEMS OF BUSINESS Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the Financial Statements, Directors' Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the Company and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1: Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a non-binding ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (as set out in the

Directors' Report) be adopted." Resolution 2: Re-election of Terry O'Brien as Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Terry O'Brien who retires as a Director by rotation in accordance with clause 6 of the Constitution of the Company, ASX Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes and, being eligible, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 3: Approval of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer's FY20 Long-Term Incentive Grant

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be given for the grant of share rights to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr David Head under the Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Explanatory

Statement which accompanies the Notice convening this meeting." Resolution 4: Approval of 10% Placement Facility

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and all other purposes, Shareholders authorise the

Company to have additional capacity to issue Equity Securities comprising up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company under Listing Rule 7.1A calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the

Explanatory Statement which accompanies the Notice convening this meeting." Clean Seas Seafood Limited - Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 2

5. Resolution 5: Spill Resolution This Resolution will only be put to the AGM if more than 25% of the votes cast on Resolution 1 to adopt the 2019 Remuneration Report are cast against its adoption. If fewer than 25% of the votes are cast against its adoption, then there will be no 'second strike' and this Resolution 5 will not be put to the AGM. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250V(1) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for: the Company to hold another meeting of Shareholders within 90 days of the date of this Meeting (Spill Meeting); and all Vacating Directors to cease to hold office immediately before the end of the Spill Meeting; and resolutions to appoint persons to offices that will be vacated pursuant to (b) to be put to vote at the Spill Meeting." OTHER BUSINESS To transact any other business as may legally be brought before the Meeting. Dated 28th October 2019 By Order of the Board Robert Gratton Joint Company Secretary Clean Seas Seafood Limited - Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 3

NOTES TO SHAREHOLDERS Explanatory Statement

Additional information concerning the items of business is contained in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies this Notice of Annual General Meeting and which is incorporated in and comprises part of this Notice and should be read in conjunction with this Notice.

Shareholders are specifically referred to the Glossary in the Explanatory Statement which contains definitions of capitalised terms used both in this Notice and the Explanatory Statement. Eligibility to Attend and Vote at the Meeting

The Company may specify a time, not more than 48 hours before the Meeting, at which a 'snap- shot' of Shareholders will be taken for the purposes of determining Shareholder entitlements to vote at the Meeting. The Directors have determined that all Shares of the Company that are quoted on ASX as at 7.00pm (AEDT) on 27 November 2019 shall, for the purposes of determining voting entitlements at the Meeting, be taken to be held by the persons registered as holding the Shares at that time. Voting Prohibition Statements Resolution 1

The Corporations Act restricts members of the Key Management Personnel (as that expression is defined in the Glossary) of the Company and their Closely Related Parties (as that expression is defined in the Glossary) from voting in relation to Resolution 1 (Adoption of Remuneration Report) in certain circumstances.

A vote on this Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. What this means for Shareholders: Key Management Personnel will not be able to vote your proxy on Resolution 1, unless in the Proxy Form you direct them how to vote, or, in the case of the Chairman, you expressly authorise him to do so. If you appoint a member of the Key Management Personnel (other than the Chairman) as your proxy, please ensure that you direct them how to vote on Resolution 1 by following the instructions on the Proxy Form. If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, or the Chairman of the Meeting becomes your proxy by default, you can direct him how to vote by marking one of the relevant boxes for Resolution 1 in the Proxy Form (i.e. for, against or abstain). Clean Seas Seafood Limited - Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 4

Alternatively, if you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, or the Chairman of the Meeting becomes your proxy by default, and you do not direct him how to vote in respect of Resolution 1, you are expressly authorising the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise your proxy in respect of this resolution even though Resolution 1 is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Company's Key Management. In this case the Chairman of the Meeting will vote in favour of Resolution 1. Resolution 3

A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 5

A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 4. Voting Exclusion Statements Resolution 3

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Head (or his nominee) or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person Clean Seas Seafood Limited - Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 5

