Clean Seas Seafood : 2019 AGM - Proxy Form

Clean Seas Seafood Limited
ABN 61 094 380 435
STEP 1 APPOINT A PROXY
I/We being a member/s of Clean Seas Seafood Limited (Company) and entitled to attend and vote hereby appoint:
or failing the individual or body corporate named, or if no individual or body corporate is named, the Chair of the Meeting as my/our proxy at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the Riverbank Rooms, Adelaide Convention Centre, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia on Friday, 29 November, 2019 at 2:00 pm (Adelaide time) and at any adjournment of that meeting, to act on my/our behalf and to vote in accordance with the following directions or if no directions have been given, as the proxy sees fit.
Chair of the Meeting authorised to exercise undirected proxies on remuneration related matters: If I/we have appointed the Chair of the Meeting as my/our proxy or the Chair of the Meeting becomes my/our proxy by default and I/we have not directed my/our proxy how to vote in respect of Resolutions 1, 3, and 5, I/we expressly authorise the Chair of the Meeting to exercise my/our proxy in respect of these Resolutions even though Resolutions 1, 3, and 5 are connected with the remuneration of a member of the key management personnel for the Company.
The Chair of the Meeting will vote all undirected proxies in favour of Resolutions 1 and 3 and against Resolution 5. If you wish to appoint the Chair of the Meeting as your proxy with a direction to vote against, or to abstain from voting on an item, you must provide a direction by marking the 'Against' or 'Abstain' box opposite that resolution.
If you mark the Abstain box for a particular item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf on a show of hands or on a poll and your vote will notbe counted in calculating the required majority if a poll is called.
Resolution 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
Resolution 2 Re-election of Terry O'Brien as Director
Resolution 3 Approval of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer's FY20 Long-Term Incentive Grant
Resolution 4 Approval of 10% Placement Facility
Resolution 5 Conditional Spill Resolution
