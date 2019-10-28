Clean Seas Seafood : 2019 AGM - Proxy Form

STEP 1 APPOINTMENT OF PROXY

Indicate who you want to appoint as your Proxy.

If you wish to appoint the Chair of the Meeting as your proxy, mark the box. If you wish to appoint someone other than the Chair of the Meeting as your proxy please write the full name of that individual or body corporate. If you leave this section blank, or your named proxy does not attend the meeting, the Chair of the Meeting will be your proxy. A proxy need not be a securityholder of the company. Do not write the name of the issuer company or the registered securityholder in the space.

Appointment of a Second Proxy

You are entitled to appoint up to two proxies to attend the meeting and vote. If you wish to appoint a second proxy, an additional Proxy Form may be obtained by contacting the company's securities registry or you may copy this form.

To appoint a second proxy you must:

complete two Proxy Forms. On each Proxy Form state the percentage of your voting rights or the number of securities applicable to that form. If the appointments do not specify the percentage or number of votes that each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half your votes. Fractions of votes will be disregarded. return both forms together in the same envelope.

STEP 2 VOTING DIRECTIONS TO YOUR PROXY

To direct your proxy how to vote, mark one of the boxes opposite each item of business. All your securities will be voted in accordance with such a direction unless you indicate only a portion of securities are to be voted on any item by inserting the percentage or number that you wish to vote in the appropriate box or boxes. If you do not mark any of the boxes on a given item, your proxy may vote as he or she chooses. If you mark more than one box on an item for all your securities your vote on that item will be invalid.

Proxy which is a Body Corporate

Where a body corporate is appointed as your proxy, the representative of that body corporate attending the meeting must have provided an "Appointment of Corporate Representative" prior to admission. An Appointment of Corporate Representative form can be obtained from the company's securities registry.