Clean Seas Seafood : Business Update

ASX & Media Release

23 March 2020

Business Update

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX: CSS, CSSG), ("Clean Seas" or "The Company") the global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Kingfish, provides the following update to the market.

COVID-19 Disruption and Impacts

Clean Seas' focus at this time is on the health and wellbeing of its staff, protecting its significant live fish biological asset, and ensuring continued reliable supply of its high quality Spencer Gulf Kingfish.

The rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 outbreak and each country's response are making it difficult to predict and accurately assess the operational and financial impact on the Company. As such the Company has made the decision to withdraw sales volume and any implied financial guidance, and will update the market as the implications become clearer.

Clean Seas primary export market in Europe, and the Company's developing markets in North America and Asia have been impacted by social distancing provisions and government lockdowns which have greatly limited restaurant patronage. The recent reduction in international airline schedules combined with the above restrictions has resulted in a temporary cessation of the supply of fresh Kingfish to these export markets. Limited sales of SensoryFresh frozen product are continuing.

In Clean Seas largest market, Australia, sales of large fresh fish have reduced in recent weeks due to a reduction in restaurant patronage, exacerbated by the cancellation of major events. With the restrictions announced by Government over the last 24 hours, we are expecting sales to the restaurant channel to now largely cease, except for those restaurants offering takeaway and home delivery. Sales of smaller fresh fish to the retail channel are however unaffected. We expect these shipments to continue despite the recently announced border controls, where movement of food will still be allowed.

The Company is planning for a range of scenarios with varying levels of disruption over the coming months, and whilst the overall impact of these factors remains unknown at this time, sales volumes for the balance of FY20 and potentially into the early part of FY21 will be impacted.

Flexible Supply Chain

Despite these unprecedented global events, Clean Seas has a flexible supply chain and is ready to exploit changing and emerging market opportunities. Clean Seas Spencer Gulf Kingfish remains an exceptional and sought after seafood product, and is a safe, sustainable and reliable year-round protein source.

Demand for seafood products in global retail channels appear to have remained strong and is likely to increase as the restaurant and food service channels contract as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited | ABN 61 094 380 435

7 Frederick Road, Royal Park SA 5014 | PO Box 3316, Port Adelaide SA 5015

Tel +61 (08) 8621 2900 | www.cleanseas.com.au