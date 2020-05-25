Clean Seas Seafood : CEO's General Meeting Address to Shareholders

Log in
05/25/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX: CSS)

General

Meeting

25th MAY 2020

1

General

Meeting

Overview

  • Clean Seas (CSS) was on a strong growth trajectory when COVID-19 hit
  • CSS entered the COVID-19 crisis with a strong balance sheet including significant cash and funding facilities
  • The shutdown of restaurants and reduction in foodservice has had a material impact on revenues
  • Kingfish farming is unaffected and nitrogen freezing is being used to manage inventory
  • Initiated cost savings in excess of $5million over balance of 2020
  • Strategic pivot to develop retail product and sales channels with strategic partner Hofseth
  • Some green shoots as restaurants are re-opening, but timing of recovery is uncertain
  • Retail Pivot has capacity to deliver increased scale, lower costs of production and improved margins

2

General

Meeting

Positive Momentum & Balance Sheet Strength going into COVID-19

  • FY20 H1 Results confirmed CSS positive momentum going into the COVID-19 crisis o Sales Revenues up +13%
    o Gross Margin up+38%
    o Operating Cash Flow up +56%
    o Operating EBITDA of $1.6 million (+$1.1 million year-on-year)
  • Funding & Litigation decisions pre-COVID 19 created Balance Sheet strength
  1. $22m Capital Raise
  1. $15m Litigation Settlement
    1. $14m new Senior Debt facility
  • March 2020 Cash and undrawn Facilities of $47.6m and $74.3m of Fish Assets

March 20201 cash and undrawn facilities

$'m

March 20201 Frozen and Biomass inventory

Cash at bank

19.2

Undrawn working capital facility

12.0

Tonnes

Value ($m)

Undrawn senior debt facility

14.0

Frozen inventory

700

11.4

Undrawn asset finance facility

2.4

Live Fish Biomass

4,700

62.9

Total cash and undrawn facilities

47.6

Total Fish Assets

5,400

$74.3

1unaudited

3

Sales hit by World-wide government lockdowns

o In-restaurant dining closed in most markets globally

o Hotels, Function Centres, Sporting Stadiums also shut down o Effective closure of over 85% of CSS traditional sales channels

General

o

Limited or no Air Freight services (Ex-Aust 90% normally via passenger aircraft)

Meeting

Despite COVID-19 Farm and Hatchery operations unchanged

COVID-19

o

Farm operating at close to peak biomass as we end the growing season

Impact on CSS

o

Husbandry activity continues to support circa 4,850t of Live Fish Biomass

o Hatchery commenced YC21 Breeding and Fingerling supply program

In - House Processing Operations busier than ever

o Fish normally sold "fresh" now being processed and frozen

o Liquid Nitrogen Freezing Technology key to responding to COVID-19

o

See ABC TV Catalyst www.cleanseas.com.au/gallery/videosreview of technology

4

General

Meeting

CSS Response to COVID-19

CSS has acted quickly over the past two months in response to COVID-19

  1. Initiated Operating Cost savings in excess of $5m (balance of 2020)
  2. Established new Strategic Partnership with Norway's Hofseth Group
  3. Raised $5m in new equity from Hofseth at 13.5% premium to 10 day VWAP
    ($3m of which is subject to Shareholder approval at today's General Meeting)
  4. Developed a Business Transformation plan to support a strategic pivot to access new retail channels via Hofseth Strategic Partnership
  5. Developed plan to establish Retail Product production capability by Q2/FY20 via investment in in-house production or 3rd party outsourced processors
  6. Developed a new Brand to target new market channels including retail which will compliment and differentiate from existing Food Service Branding (Spencer Gulf)
  7. Sold 115 tonnes in North America to Hofseth (entire US Frozen inventory)
  8. Despite restaurant shutdown achieved sales in Australia via other channels
    • April (32% of 2019)
    • May MTD (49% of 2019)

5

General Meeting

Outlook

  • "Green Shoots" but still too early to know specific timings of recovery
  1. Government shutdowns are starting to ease and restaurants are starting to open again
  1. In Australia most states expected to allow restaurants to serve up to 50 diners by end of June
  1. On-goingSocial Distancing restrictions coupled with an expected decline in economic activity in most markets makes it unclear when restaurants will fully return to normal
    1. International Air Travel is expected to be limited for some time which is likely to impact Freight Services in terms of capacity and costs
  • CSS will manage the business to maximise cash and focus on long term strategic prospects
    1. Whilst there are many things CSS cannot control around COVID-19 we can and will manage the business to maximize cash flow and focus on opportunities to convert our significant Live-Fish Biomass and Frozen Fish inventory assets into cash
    1. We will also invest in a Business Transformation Strategy that will pivot the business to Retail Products that compliment our existing Foodservice Business
  • Pivot to retail capable of delivering improved prospects post COVID-19
    1. Whilst the specific timing of the foodservice markets recovery post COVID-19 is not yet clear it is expected that markets will recover over time and when they do Spencer Gulf will still be Arguably the Best Raw Fish in the World and our Freezing Technology will still be best practice
  1. CSS pivot to retail will compliment the existing Foodservice business and has the capacity to deliver a business with higher overall scale, lower costs of production and indirect costs (per kg) and therefore improved margins

6

General

Meeting

Contact & Disclaimer

CONTACT:

David J Head | Managi ng Di rector and CEO

Rob Gr atton | Chi ef Fi nanci al Offi cer

davi d . head@cl eans eas . com . au

rob . gratton@cl eans eas . com . au

+61 ( 0) 419 221 196

+61 ( 0) 434 148 979

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Clean Seas Seafood Limited ("CSS"), are forward looking statements.

Such forward looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of CSS' operations, production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions; are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by CSS, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies; and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements.

CSS disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking

statements.

All forward looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

7

Disclaimer

Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 04:07:00 UTC
