Clean Seas Seafood : FY19 Corporate Governance Statement

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Clean Seas Seafood Limited ACN 094 380 435 and Controlled Entities Corporate Governance Statement For the year ended 30 June 2019 The Board of Directors and management of Clean Seas Seafood Limited ('Clean Seas' or 'the Company') recognise the importance of good corporate governance and are committed to maintaining and enhancing the highest standards across the Group - good governance is not considered to be just a matter for the Board and management, rather a culture entrenched company-wide. Reflective of the nature, scale and complexity of Clean Seas' operations, the Board has established a transparent and high quality corporate governance framework comprising codes, policies and charters under which the Company operates. The framework outlines the Company and management's commitment to act ethically, openly, fairly, and diligently when promoting the interests of shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and broader community interests. During the reporting period the Company continued to review and enhance its governance policies and practices and the governance framework in line with best practice. The Company's corporate governance policies will continue to be under regular review due to the ever changing regulatory environment and the desire for the Company to operate at the highest governance levels possible. Details of the Company's corporate governance policies are available on the Company's website at www.cleanseas.com.au/investors/corporate-governance. The Company and its controlled entity, together, are referred to as 'the Group' in this statement. Unless otherwise disclosed below, the Group's governance practices comply with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations and have been applied for the entire financial year ended 30 June 2019. The Group has reported in accordance with the third edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations released on 27th March 2014. A description of the Group's main corporate governance practices is set out below. Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Role of the Board The Board of Directors is accountable to Shareholders for the overall performance and governance of the Company. The Board's role is to: represent and serve the interests of shareholders by overseeing and appraising the Group's strategies, policies and performance. This includes overseeing the financial and human resources the Group has in place to meet its objectives and reviewing management performance;

protect and optimise Group performance and build sustainable value for shareholders in accordance with any duties and obligations imposed on the Board by law and the Group's constitution and within a framework of prudent and effective controls that enable risk to be assessed and managed;

set, review and ensure compliance with the Group's values and governance framework

(including establishing and observing high ethical standards); and

(including establishing and observing high ethical standards); and adopt and oversee the management of a corporate governance framework to ensure that the Group complies with its continuous disclosure obligations, all investors have equal and timely access to material information concerning the Group and all Group announcements are presented in a clear and balanced way. 1 Clean Seas Seafood Limited ACN 094 380 435 and Controlled Entities Corporate Governance Statement For the year ended 30 June 2019 The Board's roles and responsibilities are formalised in a Board Charter which is available on the Company's website. The charter is reviewed periodically to ensure it remains appropriate given the operations of the business and the responsibilities and composition of the Board In addition to the Board Charter, the Board has developed the following suite of policy documents which clearly establish the relationship between the Board and Management and further describe their respective roles and responsibilities in a manner consistent with the ASX Principles: Policy on Delegation and Matters Reserved for the Board;

a policy statement outlining the role of the Chairman; and

a policy statement outlining the role of the Chief Executive Officer. These documents are also available on the corporate governance section of the Company's website. Fundamentally, the Board is responsible for: determining corporate policy;

providing leadership and setting the Company's goals and strategic direction including identification and analysis of merger, acquisition and investment opportunities for the Group in accordance with the Strategic Plan;

overseeing management's implementation of the Group's strategic objectives and monitoring performance against budgets and strategic plans;

appointing the Chairman and lead independent Director;

appointing and, when necessary replacing, the Chief Executive Officer, setting his/her remuneration and monitoring his/her performance annually;

approving the appointment and, when necessary, replacement of other senior executives, approving their remuneration in accordance with recommendations brought forward by the Chief Executive Officer and monitoring their performance annually,

approving operating budgets and major capital expenditure;

overseeing the integrity of the Group's accounting and corporate reporting systems, including the external audit;

overseeing the Group's process for making timely and balanced disclosure of all material information concerning the entity that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the entity's securities;

ensuring that the Group has in place an appropriate risk management framework to identify, assess, monitor and manage material business risks, ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and setting the risk appetite within which the Board expects management to operate;

approving the Group's remuneration framework; and

monitoring the effectiveness of the Group's governance practices. The Chief Executive Officer is responsible to the Board for the day-to-day operation of the Company. Board Committees Board Committees assist the Board in the oversight and control of the Company. 2 Clean Seas Seafood Limited ACN 094 380 435 and Controlled Entities Corporate Governance Statement For the year ended 30 June 2019 The Board currently has the following Committees: Remuneration and Nominations Committee - refer discussion at ASX Principles 2 and 8; and

Audit and Risk Committee - refer discussion at ASX Principles 4 and 7. Each Committee operates under a formal Charter approved by the Board under which authority is delegated by the Board and which set out matters relevant to the composition, responsibilities and administration of those Committees. The Charters are reviewed annually and are available on the Company's website. The performance of each Committee is reviewed annually by the respective Committee and then reported to the Board. Minutes of Committee meetings and Committee recommendations are provided to the Board. Each Committee (including the Chairperson of the Committee) is appointed by the Board of Directors, following consideration of recommendations from the Remuneration and Nominations Committee. Membership of each Committee is reviewed by the Board on an annual basis. All Committees are comprised of Non-executive members of the Board, with the majority of members being independent Directors, based on the assessment of the Board under its Independent Director Standards. The Chairperson of each Committee may call a meeting of the relevant Committee at any time, or if so requested by any member of the Committee. Each Committee develops and maintains an annual program, which details major items of business to be considered at set points throughout the year, to support both the Committee's and the Board's activities. Each Committee is empowered, with the prior approval of the Chairman of the Board, to consult experts at the expense of the Company where the Committee considers it necessary to carry out its duties. The Chairman of the Board as well as each Director is entitled to attend meetings of all Board Committees. The number of respective Committee meetings that were held over the reporting period and the attendance of Committee members (both current and those retiring during the course of the reporting period) at these meetings are set out in the Directors' Report. Director Appointment, Election and Re-election The procedures for the appointment and removal of Directors are ultimately governed by the Company's Constitution. The Board has also adopted a 'Policy for the Selection and Appointment of Directors' which is available via the corporate governance section of the Company's website. The Board may appoint Directors to fill casual vacancies that occur or to add additional persons to the Board up to the maximum number (currently nine) prescribed by the Constitution. A Director selected and appointed by the Board is required to retire in accordance with the Constitution of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting and is eligible for election by Shareholders at that Annual General Meeting. In the relevant Notice of Meeting, Shareholders are provided with all material information in the Company's possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director. Clean Seas' Directors have no prescribed fixed term of office but are subject to the retirement provisions contained in the Constitution, Company policies and the ASX Listing Rules. At least approximately one- third of Directors (excluding a Managing Director) retire at each Annual General 3 Clean Seas Seafood Limited ACN 094 380 435 and Controlled Entities Corporate Governance Statement For the year ended 30 June 2019 Meeting and Directors must submit themselves to shareholders for re-election at least every three years. Shareholders are provided with relevant information on the candidates standing for re-election in the relevant Notice of Meeting. The Board has delegated to the Remuneration and Nominations Committee the responsibility for recommending to the Board candidates to be nominated to act as new Directors and for recommending to the Board the reappointment of retiring Directors. The Board's Remuneration and Nominations Committee regularly reviews the composition of the Board to ensure that there is an appropriate mix of abilities and experience to serve the interests of shareholders. Any recommendations are presented to the full Board. If it becomes necessary to appoint a new Director to fill a vacancy on the Board, or to complement the existing Board, potential candidates are identified and assessed against a range of criteria including background, experience, professional skills, personal qualities, the potential for the candidate's skills to augment the existing Board and the candidate's availability to commit to the Board's activities. This assessment extends to attention to the diversity needs of the Board, including gender diversity. Following this assessment, the Committee provides its recommendation to the Board for assessment and actioning, ensuring that appropriate checks are undertaken before putting forward these recommendations to the Board or to Shareholders for election as a Director. This includes checks as to the person's character, experience, education, criminal record and bankruptcy history. On occasion, professional intermediaries can be used to assist with the identification and assessment of potential Director Candidates. The Company has developed a comprehensive Board Skills Assessment matrix that is used to assess the skills of existing Directors and potential Director Candidates. Written Agreements with Directors and Senior Executives The appointment of a new Director or Chief Executive Officer is formalised with a detailed letter of appointment from the Chairman which sets out the key conditions of their appointment including such matters as their term of appointment, duties, rights, responsibilities, time commitments, expectations of the role and remuneration. The appointment of a new senior Executive is formalised with a detailed letter of appointment from the Chief Executive Officer which sets out the key conditions of their appointment including such matters as their term of appointment, duties, rights, responsibilities, time commitments, expectations of the role and remuneration. All Directors and senior executives in FY18 had a written agreement setting out the terms of their appointment. Board, Committee and Director performance evaluation Pursuant to the Board's and Board Committees' respective Charters, the Board conducts annual evaluations of its performance, the performance of its Committees, the Chairman, individual Directors and the key governance processes that support the Board's work. This process enables the Board to identify any scope to improve its effectiveness and assists in the Board's ongoing Director development program. In particular, the process: compares the Board's performance with the requirements of the Board Charter;

4 Clean Seas Seafood Limited ACN 094 380 435 and Controlled Entities Corporate Governance Statement For the year ended 30 June 2019 assists in setting the goals and objectives of the Board for the upcoming year; and

underpins any desirable improvements to the Board Charter. The respective Board Committee Charters also require the Committees to evaluate their performance and composition at least annually to determine whether they are functioning effectively by reference to current best practice. This evaluation is presented to the Board for review. The annual performance evaluations for the Board, its respective Committees and the individual Directors in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 will be completed during H1 FY20 and will be reviewed by the Board. Performance and evaluation of Senior Executives Formal performance evaluations have been undertaken for the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Executives during the current financial year in accordance with the process disclosed in the Annual Report. Company Secretary The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board, and plays an important role in supporting the effectiveness of the Board and its Committees. The role of the Company Secretary includes: advising the Board and its Committees on governance matters;

monitoring that Board and Committee policy and procedures are followed;

coordinating the timely completion and despatch of Board and Committee papers;

ensuring that the business at Board and Committee meetings is accurately captured in the minutes; and

helping to organise and facilitate the induction and professional development of Directors. Each Director is able to communicate directly with the Company Secretary and vice versa.

The Company is strongly focused on attracting and retaining the most talented people. As part of this recruitment and retention strategy, diversity remains an important consideration throughout all levels of the organisation including the Board.

