Clean Seas Seafood : Half Year Accounts & Appendix 4D

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED ABN 61 094 380 435 APPENDIX 4D STATEMENT - HALF YEAR REPORT RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 (Comparative figures being the half-year ended 31 December 2018) Half-Year Half-Year Period Period ended ended Movement Movement December December 2019 2018 up/(down) up/(down) Revenue from ordinary activities $ '000 $ '000 $ '000 % 24,437 21,585 2,852 13 EBITDA 6,787 (2,860) 9,647 337 EBIT 5,101 (4,365) 9,466 217 Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities before tax 4,596 (4,422) 9,018 204 Income tax credit / (expense) - - - - Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities after tax 4,596 (4,422) 9,018 204 attributable to members Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share $0.89 $0.77 Amount per Dividends (Ordinary Shares) security Final dividend cents/share Nil Interim dividend cents/share Nil Record date for determining entitlements to dividends. No dividend declared Consistent with the decision taken in June 2012 not to carry future income tax benefits as an asset in the accounts the income tax benefit attributable to the December 2019 loss has not been recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 December 2019. The Group will continue to assess this treatment on an ongoing basis as Group profitability improves. Details of the Group's performance for the first six months of FY 2020 are attached to this notice. This report is all the half year information provided to the Australian Securities Exchange under listing rule 4.2A. The report also satisfies the half year reporting requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. This half year financial report should be read in conjunction with the 2019 annual financial report. Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 ABN 61 094 380 435 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Contents Page Directors' Report 3 Auditor's Independence Declaration 10 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 11 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 12 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 13 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 14 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 15 1 Nature of operations 15 2 General information and basis of preparation 15 3 Significant accounting policies 15 4 Estimates 18 5 Seasonal fluctuations 18 6 Revenue 18 7 Other income 18 8 Cash and cash equivalents 19 9 Inventories 19 10 Current Biological Assets - Live Fish 19 11 Property, plant and equipment 20 12 Right-of-use assets 20 13 Earnings per share 21 14 Segment reporting 21 15 Contingent assets and liabilities 22 16 Borrowings 22 17 Convertible notes 23 18 Lease liabilities 23 19 Share capital 24 20 Fair value measurement of non-financial assets - Fair Value Hierarchy 24 21 Capital Commitment 24 22 Post-reporting date events 24 Directors' Declaration 26 Independent Auditor's Review Report 27 2 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Directors' Report The following persons were Directors of Clean Seas Seafood Limited during or since the end of the financial half-year: Mr Terry O'Brien - Chairman;

Mr Nick Burrows;

Mr Marcus Stehr;

Ms Raelene Murphy;

Ms Helen Sawczak; and

Mr David Head (Managing Director & CEO). Company Secretary The following persons were Company Secretary of Clean Seas Seafood Limited during and since the end of the financial half-year: Rob Gratton (Joint Company Secretary); and

David Brown (Joint Company Secretary) Review of operations and financial results The Board and Management of Clean Seas report a statutory profit after tax for H1 FY20 of $4.596 million, which compares to a loss of $4.422 million in H1 FY19. The financial results for H1 FY20 are summarised below: Operating EBITDA increased to $1.607 million in H1 FY20 compared to $0.520m in H1 FY19 further validating the material benefits of scale

Revenue increased 13% in H1 FY20 to $24.4m;

Total sales volumes increased 11% in H1 FY20 to 1,406 tonnes;

Positive Operating Cash Flow of $3.2m, up 56% on the prior year;

Continued penetration of the premium frozen market through SensoryFresh products, utilising Clean Seas Liquid Nitrogen Rapid Freezing technology with 32% growth in sales volumes vs H1 FY19;

Live Kingfish biomass at 31 December increased 14% versus prior year to 3,621 tonnes with continued excellent Kingfish survival rates, health and growth;

Settlement of the ongoing Feed Litigation for $15 million;

Completion of a Strategic Investment by Bonafide to raise $6.6 million via an Equity Placement; and

Further progressed the Convertible Note offer to raise $15.4 million before costs. 3 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Financial Performance ($'000) H1 FY20 H1 FY19 Change Revenue 24,437 21,585 +13% # Volume (t) 1,406 1,264 +11% Revenue/kg 17.38 17.08 +0.30 Operating Results1 Operating EBITDA 1,607 520 +1,087 Operating EBITDA/kg 1.14 0.41 +0.73 Gross Profit 7,569 5,498 +2,071 # Operating NPAT (194) (1,042) +848 Statutory Results Statutory EBITDA 6,787 (2,860) +9,647 Statutory NPAT 4,596 (4,422) +9,018 # Operating Adjustments Litigation Settlement & Expense (13,982) 295 Non cash provision - (672) Insurance claim - (150) AASB 141 SGARA Impact 8,802 3,907 Convertible note & Non-operating interest 390 - Cash Flow Receipts 24,578 21,048 +17% Investment in Future Biomass 3,690 3,749 -2% Operating Cash Flow1 3,182 2,040 +1,142 1Operating EBITDA, Operating NPAT and Operating Cash Flow in this report are categorised as non-IFRS financial information provided to assist readers to better understand the financial performance of the underlying operating business. They have not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditors. Financial Results reflect growth and the benefits of achieving increased scale The Board and Management of Clean Seas report a statutory profit after tax for H1 FY20 of $4.596 million, which compares to a loss of $4.422 million in H1 FY19. The increase in Sales Volumes of 11% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19, together with increased Revenue and Farmgate $ per kg and reductions in Farm Operations expenses drove increased Gross Profits, up 37.7% versus H1 FY19. Sales Volumes ('000t) Sales Revenue ($m) 1.6 +11% 26.0 1.4 +13% 1.2 21.0 1.0 0.8 16.0 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Growth in Sales Volumes, Farm Gate prices, Operating Margins and Gross Profit, as well as greater leveraging of the Company's fixed costs through the benefits of increased scale of operations underpinned an increase in Operating EBITDA from $0.520m to $1.607 million. Gross Profit ($m) 8.0 7.0 +38% 6.0 5.0 4.0 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Operating EBITDA ($m) 1.8 1.3 +209% 0.8 0.3 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 4 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Fish Feed costs and Farm Operating costs reduced as a percentage of Fish Growth, reflecting improved efficiency and the benefits of scale in the production process. Despite continued investment in people and marketing costs as per the "Vision 2025" strategic plan, Indirect Costs as a % of Sales reduced by 4% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19, demonstrating the benefits of increased scale. This investment includes investment in sales resources for the North America market as the Company continues to scale up for future growth. The AASB 141 SGARA impact represents the fair value adjustment of biological assets, and was negative $8.802 million for H1 FY20, which compares to negative $3.907 million in H1 FY19. This result reflects the year-on-year increase in live fish biomass, and as in previous years, the lower levels of fish growth in seasonally cooler seawater temperatures during H1 (from July to November). As in past years, the AASB 141 SGARA impact is expected to be a positive number across the full FY20 year. Increased Operating Cash Flow In H1 FY20 the Company achieved a positive Operating Cash Flow of $3.2m which represented a 56% increase on the prior year excluding investment required to expand Biomass to support future growth in sales. Operating Cash Flow ($m) 3.5 3.0 +56% 2.5 2.0 1.5 H1 FY20 H1 FY19 Investment in Future Biomass ($m) 4.0 -2% 3.5 3.0 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 H1 FY20 cash receipts increased by $3.5 million or 17% to $24.6 million in comparison to H1 FY19. Due to the reduction in Farm Operations costs per kg of growth, Cash Investment in Biomass was 2% below H1 FY19 despite the 14% increase in overall Biomass to support future sales growth. This has been achieved as a result of lower production costs and a continued improvement in working capital management. Total statutory cash used in operating activities in H1 FY20 was favourable to H1 FY19 by $0.5 million, despite higher costs incurred during the Company's successful litigation action, primarily driven by: additional receipts from sales;

improved operating margins; and

leveraging the benefits of scale and increased farming efficiencies. Operating cash flows reconciliation H1 FY20 H1 FY19 Statutory cash used in operating activities (1,358) (1,831) Less: Investment in Biomass Expansion (3,690) (3,749) Cash flows for Litigation costs (850) (122) Operating Cash Flow1 3,182 2,040 1Operating Cash Flow in this report are categorised as non-IFRS financial information provided to assist readers to better understand the financial performance of the underlying operating business. They have not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditors. 5 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Strong Fish Health and Biomass Growth Fish health remains excellent with Live Fish Biomass at 31 December 2019 of 3,621 tonnes increasing in line with biomass requirements to support expected sales growth. As in previous years, the seasonally cooler seawater temperatures during H1 (from July to November) reduces the rate of Live Fish growth versus the H2 summer months. Seawater temperatures are expected to be around the long-term average in H2, with significant fish growth during this period in line with the long term average. Total Biomass at 31 December 2019 of 3,621 tonnes is 14% higher than 12 months earlier, reflecting investment to support current and future sales growth, and represents the additional Biomass required to deliver on the Sales Volume objectives outlined in the Company's "Vision 2025" strategic plan. The current Biomass positions the Company well for further sales growth in FY20 and beyond as Clean Seas continues to expand sales of Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish in global markets. Continued Growth in Sales Volumes and Revenues Clean Seas' Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish, "arguably the best raw fish in the world", remains the pre-eminent Kingfish with clear market leadership positions in both Australia and Europe. Reflecting continued growth in Sales Volumes and Farm Gate Prices, Global Sales Revenue grew by 13% across H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19, following on from a 12% increase in H1 FY19 versus H1 FY18. Global H1 Sales Revenue Revenue ($m) 25.0 24.0 23.0 22.0 21.0 20.0 19.0 18.0 17.0 (excluding frozen clearance) +13% +12% H1 FY18 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Global Sales Volume increased 11% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19 reflecting increases in Australia, Europe and North America. Sales volume (by market, excluding frozen clearance sales) Tonnes (WWE) H1 FY20 v H1 FY19 Australia 13% Europe 7% North America 43% Asia/China (3%) Total 11% Sales Volume in the core Australian market was up 13% in H1 FY20 versus the same period last year. This result is encouraging and reflects the strong performance since Q1 FY19 as the Company has been able to recapture market share lost to local competitors, whilst also growing the market through the Company's ongoing chef activation program. This result has been achieved while Farm Gate prices have also been increased. 6 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 In the Company's other major market, Europe, the Company was able to achieve 7% year-on-year growth in Europe in H1 FY20 despite increased competition from local European land-based farms with selling prices significantly below Clean Seas. The Company has driven this positive result through the superior quality of its Spencer Gulf Hiramasa product, its investment in the Spencer Gulf brand marketing campaign, and the chef activation program. The Company continues to pursue international expansion, with Sales Volumes in North America growing by 43% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19. The decline in Asia of 3% in H1 FY20 reflected the timing of large container shipments in Q1 FY19 to major Asian customers. The Company maintains confidence in the growth outlook for the Asian market. The Company continued to achieve Farm Gate price increases in all markets. Europe Farm Gate prices grew despite the ongoing competitive pressure from local land-based farms and the recently introduced EU-Japan Free Trade Agreement. The Company's Farm Gate price is its selling price less processing costs, freight and handling, sales commissions and packaging materials, reported on a whole weight equivalent (WWE) basis. Premium Frozen SensoryFresh market penetration Clean Seas delivered growth in premium frozen product sales of 32% in H1 FY20 compared to H1 FY19. Clean Seas premium frozen product (SensoryFresh) will be particularly significant for North American and Asian markets where the frozen Kingfish category represents over 76% of the total market, and validates the Company's strategic investment in its world's best practice freezing technology to achieve a clear competitive advantage in these key growth markets. Sales volume (by product excluding frozen clearance sales) Tonnes (WWE) H1 FY20 v H1 FY19 Fresh 7% Frozen/SensoryFresh 32% Total 11% Feed Litigation Settlement The Company's legal action against Gibson's Ltd in the Supreme Court of South Australia has been settled and accordingly will not proceed to the scheduled trial date on 24 February 2020. The parties agreed to a final settlement of the action on the basis of a payment to the Company of $15 million which has been received by the Company. Gibson's Ltd and the Company have also agreed commercial terms for a Supply Contract for the manufacture of Clean Seas' feeds to the Company's own established formulation. Strategic investment by Bonafide Wealth Management AG The Company's major shareholder, Bonafide and its related entities took up a placement of shares which saw its combined shareholding increase from 9.53% to 17.66%. Under the Placement Clean Seas issued 8,241,506 shares at $0.8008 per share to raise $6.6 million. Bonafide, based in Liechtenstein, was established in 2008 to focus exclusively in the Fish & Seafood Sector and is today considered one of the pre-eminent global investors in aquaculture. Associated with this placement, Gilbert Vergères (one of Bonafide's three Partners) will take up a Board seat in March 2020. 7 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Convertible Note Entitlement Offer In January 2020, the Company also completed an Entitlement Offer of Convertible Notes to raise $15.4 million before costs. The Convertible Notes are quoted on the ASX under the code CSSG. The Directors are pleased to note that with the successful completion of the Convertible Note issue, together with the proceeds of $15 million from settlement of the litigation announced on 23 December 2019, the Company is now fully funded to implement its strategic plan released in September 2019. Under the strategic plan the Company aims to expand sales of ocean farmed Kingfish to 4,000 tonnes by FY22, a level that it expects will deliver sustained profitability and capacity to fund future biomass growth from operating cash flows. Multiple Awards and Industry Accolades On 18 October 2019, Clean Seas was announced as the South Australian Exporter of the Year at the Business SA 2019 Export Awards, which recognises the Company's significant achievements in the international marketplace. The Company represented South Australia at the national finals in Canberra. The Company also won the Adelaide Airport Agribusiness, Food and Beverages Exporter of the Year Award. On 22 November 2019, Clean Seas won the overall Business Excellence Award and the Export Award at the 2019 South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards. This recognises that Clean Seas has set a benchmark for the industry across planning, customer focus, business improvement, risk management, culture and financial stability as per the assessment criteria for this award. Earnings Per Share Basic earnings/(loss) per share was 5.17 cents in H1 FY20 and (5.30) cents in H1 FY19. Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 5.05 cents in H1 FY20 and (5.30) cents in H1 FY19. Dividend No dividend has been declared. Outlook The Company reiterates its confidence and positive outlook that it is on the right trajectory to achieve the scale required to deliver on its goals of profitability, cash flow sustainability and gains in shareholder value. The growth in Sales Revenues of 13% in H1 FY20, with positive +56% increase in cash flow from operations excluding Biomass investment, is consistent with the objectives outlined in the Company's "Vision 2025" strategic plan. Through February the Company has seen some evidence of a slowdown in exports to Asia as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. Exports to China have been suspended, but this market represents less than 1% of the Company's year to date sales. Australia has seen some softness following the Bushfires and Coronavirus, but February sales remain within 95% of the prior year, and YTD sales are up 14% on FY19. In Europe, February sales are currently 50% up on prior year, but the Company anticipates sales to Italy (and potentially surrounding regions) will be impacted in the coming weeks. North America appears to be unaffected and is currently up 11% on last year. Across all markets, the total Company is currently up 14% in February versus last year. The Company recognises that the future impacts of coronavirus are still unclear, and is monitoring the situation closely. The Company is fully funded and is in a strong position to whether any adverse market impacts. The Board notes that the inherent operational risks in aquaculture may impact future results. 8 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Auditor's Declaration A copy of the Auditor's Independence Declaration as required under s307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is included on page 10 of this financial report and forms part of this Directors' Report. Rounding of amounts Clean Seas Seafood is a type of Company referred to in ASIC Class Order 2016/191 and therefore the amounts contained in this report and in the financial report have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where rounding is applicable), or in certain cases, to the nearest dollar under the option permitted in the class order. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. Terry O'Brien Chairman 28 February 2020 9 Level 3, 170 Frome Street Adelaide SA 5000 Correspondence to: GPO Box 1270 Adelaide SA 5001 T +61 8 8372 6666 Auditor's Independence Declaration Directors of Clean Seas Seafood Limited In accordance with the requirements of section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001, as lead auditor for the review of Clean Seas Seafood Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 31-Dec-2019 31-Dec-2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue 6 24,437 21,585 Other income 7 15,122 242 Net (loss) / gain arising from changes in fair value of Yellowtail Kingfish 10 (1,250) 2,410 Fish husbandry expense (12,911) (11,589) Employee benefits expense (6,199) (5,731) Fish processing and selling expense (5,697) (5,420) Costs of goods sold - frozen inventory (4,368) (3,224) Depreciation and amortisation 11/12 (1,686) (1,505) Other expenses (2,347) (1,133) Profit/(loss) before finance items and tax 5,101 (4,365) Finance costs (508) (62) Finance income 3 5 Profit/(loss) before tax 4,596 (4,422) Income tax benefit / (expense) - - Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing operations 4,596 (4,422) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - Profit/(loss) comprehensive loss for the period 4,596 (4,422) Profit/(loss) for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period is attributable to owners of the parent. Earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic earnings per share (cents per share) 13 5.17 (5.30) Diluted earnings per share (cents per share) 13 5.05 (5.30) The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. . 11 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 Notes 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 $'000 $'000 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 8 9,343 1,004 Trade and other receivables 21,134 5,764 Inventories 9 12,632 9,465 Prepayments 1,029 1,047 Biological assets 10 49,206 56,585 Current assets 93,344 73,865 Non-current Property, plant and equipment 11 16,283 16,869 Right-of-use assets 12 415 - Biological assets 244 244 Intangible assets 2,957 2,957 Non-current assets 19,899 20,070 TOTAL ASSETS 113,243 93,935 Liabilities Current Trade and other payables 9,000 6,982 Bank overdraft 8 - 7,275 Borrowings 16 1,641 1,585 Provisions 1,068 977 Lease liabilities 18 289 - Current liabilities 11,998 16,819 Non-current Convertible notes 17 13,226 - Borrowings 16 2,822 3,356 Provisions 238 218 Lease liabilities 18 131 - Non-current liabilities 16,417 3,574 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,415 20,393 NET ASSETS 84,828 73,542 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Parent: • share capital 19 189,319 182,436 • share rights reserve 704 897 • accumulated losses (105,195) (109,791) TOTAL EQUITY 84,828 73,542 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 12 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Share Capital Share Rights Accumulated Total Reserve Losses Equity $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2019 182,436 897 (109,791) 73,542 Total comprehensive profit for the period - - 4,596 4,596 Rights issue and placement 6,408 - - 6,408 Share rights reserve movement 475 (193) - 282 Balance at 31 December 2019 189,319 704 (105,195) 84,828 For the half-year ended 31 December 2018 Share Rights Accumulated Total Share Capital Reserve Losses Equity $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2018 182,345 661 (111,237) 71,769 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (4,422) (4,422) Share rights reserve movement 91 (21) - 70 Balance at 31 December 2018 182,436 640 (115,659) 67,417 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements . 13 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 31-Dec-2019 31-Dec-2018 $'000 $'000 Operating activities Receipts from customers 24,578 21,048 Payments to suppliers (excluding feed) (14,101) (12,205) Payments for fish feed (6,718) (5,583) Payments to employees (5,134) (5,091) Government grants received 17 - Net cash used in operating activities (1,358) (1,831) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (868) (1,894) Interest received 3 5 Net cash used in investing activities (865) (1,889) Financing activities Gross proceeds from issue of shares 6,600 - Transaction costs related to issues of shares (192) - Gross proceeds from issue of convertible notes 13,869 - Transaction costs related to issues of convertible notes (651) - Repayments of borrowings (1,450) (473) Finance costs (339) (63) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 17,837 (536) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 15,614 (4,256) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period (6,271) 5,534 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 8 9,343 1,278 The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements. 14 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 1 Nature of operations Clean Seas Seafood Limited and its subsidiary ('the Group') principal activities include finfish sales and tuna operations. These activities comprise the following: Finfish sales - The propagation, growout and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish; and

Tuna operations - Research and development activities to produce juveniles of Southern Bluefin Tuna (SBT). The Group continues to enhance its operations through new research and world's best practice techniques to deliver Hiramasa Yellowtail Kingfish of premium quality. The Tuna research and development activities of the Group currently focus on maintaining SBT broodstock until sufficient resources are available to further the propagation program in the future. Refer to Note 14 for further information about the Group's operating segments. 2 General information and basis of preparation The condensed interim consolidated financial statements ('the interim financial statements') of the Group are for the six (6) months ended 31 December 2019 and are presented in Australian Dollars ($AUD), which is the functional currency of the Parent Company. These general purpose interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Group during the half-year in accordance with continuous disclosure requirements arising under the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001. The interim financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2020. 3 Significant accounting policies The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies adopted in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the accounting polices on leases described below which has changes as a result of the adoption of AASB 16 Leases on 1 July 2019. 15 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Leases The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease, at inception of the contract. The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease arrangements in which it is the lessee, except for short-term leases (defined as leases with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets (such as tablets and personal computers, small items of office furniture and telephones). For these leases, the Group recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease unless another systematic basis is more representative of the time pattern in which economic benefits from the leased assets are consumed. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by using the rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise: Fixed lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable; Variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate at the commencement date;

The amount expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

The exercise price of purchase options, if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise the options; and

Payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the exercise of an option to terminate the lease. The lease liability is presented as a separate line in the consolidated statement of financial position. The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made. The Group remeasures the lease liability (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use asset) whenever: The lease term has changed or there is a significant event or change in circumstances resulting in a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate.

The lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate or a change in expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using an unchanged discount rate (unless the lease payments change is due to a change in a floating interest rate, in which case a revised discount rate is used).

A lease contract is modified and the lease modification is not accounted for as a separate lease, in which case the lease liability is remeasured based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification. 16 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 The Group did not make any such adjustments during the periods presented. The right-of-use assets comprise the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement day, less any lease incentives received and any initial direct costs. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. If a lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the Group expects to exercise a purchase option, the related right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset. The depreciation starts at the commencement date of the lease. The right-of-use assets are presented as a separate line in the consolidated statement of financial position. The Group applies AASB 136 to determine whether a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairment loss as described in the 'Property, Plant and Equipment' policy (as outlined in note 4.9 of the 30 June 2019 financial report). The Group has elected to use the cumulative catch-up approach on transition to AASB 16. Adjustment recognised on adoption of AASB 16 $'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as per note 29.2 of the 30 June 2019 584 Consolidated Financial Statements Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application (24) Lease liability recognised as at 1 July 2019 560 Of which are: Current lease liabilities 283 Non-current lease liabilities 277 Total lease liabilities 560 The associated right-of-use assets for property leases were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: 30 June 2019 1 July 2019 $'000 $'000 Properties - 560 Total right-of-use assets - 560 The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 July 2019: Right-of-use assets - increase by $560,000; and

assets - increase by $560,000; and Lease liabilities - increase by $560,000. The net impact on retained earnings on 1 July 2019 was nil. 17 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 4 Estimates When preparing the interim financial statements, management undertakes a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated results. The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the interim financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019. 5 Seasonal fluctuations The Group's underlying reported profit is subject to material seasonal fluctuation due to fish growth being the major contributor to profitability and Yellowtail Kingfish in South Australia having a seasonal strong growth period from October to May when the seawater temperatures are warmer. Historically 15% to 35% of biomass growth in a financial year has occurred in the first half of the financial year. Consequently, it is expected that the Group's future underlying reported profits will be materially higher in the second half of the financial year than the first half. 6 Revenue 6 months to 6 months to 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 $'000 $'000 Sale of fresh finfish 19,757 18,089 Sale of frozen fish products 4,680 3,496 Total revenue 24,437 21,585 7 Other income 6 months to 6 months to 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 $'000 $'000 Litigation settlement 15,000 - Diesel fuel rebate 65 69 Other income 57 173 Total other income 15,122 242 On the 23 December 2019, Company's legal action against Gibson's Ltd in respect of what the Company alleged, and Gibson's Ltd denied, were defective feed supplied to the Company and fed to the Company's Yellowtail Kingfish between December 2008 and July 2012 was settled for a payment to the Company for $15 million inclusive of costs. The payment was received in full on 16 January 2020. 18 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 8 Cash and cash equivalents 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 $'000 $'000 Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of financial position 9,343 1,004 Bank overdraft used for cash management purposes - (7,275) Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of cash flow 9,343 (6,271) In February 2020, the Group secured a $14 million increase to the Finance Facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which increased the facility limit to $32.15 million. The Finance Facility comprises $12 million Trade Finance Facility, $14 million Market Rate Loan Facility, $6 million Equipment Finance Facility and $150,000 Corporate Card Facility. This is an ongoing facility subject to annual review and is secured against all Group assets. 9 Inventories 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 $'000 $'000 Frozen fish products 9,963 7,202 Fish feed 2,075 1,776 Other 594 487 Total inventories 12,632 9,465 10 Current Biological Assets - Live Fish 6 months to 12 months to 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Carrying amount at beginning of period / year 56,585 45,229 Adjusted for: Gain arising from physical changes at fair value less costs to sell 14,626 52,268 Decrease due to harvest for sale as fresh (15,876) (28,943) Net (loss) / gain recognised in profit and loss (1,250) 23,325 Decrease due to harvest for processing to frozen inventory (6,129) (11,969) Carrying amount at end of period / year 49,206 56,585 19 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 11 Property, plant and equipment The following table shows the movements in property, plant and equipment: Plant & Land & Buildings Equipment Total $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross carrying amount Balance at 1 July 2019 4,186 36,836 41,022 Additions 63 892 955 Disposals - - - Balance at 31 December 2019 4,249 37,728 41,977 Depreciation and impairment Balance at 1 July 2019 (1,504) (22,649) (24,153) Disposals - - - Depreciation (81) (1,460) (1,541) Balance at 31 December 2019 (1,585) (24,109) (25,694) Carrying amount at 31 December 2019 2,664 13,619 16,283 Gross carrying amount Balance 1 July 2018 4,028 33,546 37,574 Additions 158 3,290 3,448 Disposals - - - Balance 30 June 2019 4,186 36,836 41,022 Depreciation and impairment Balance 1 July 2018 (1,403) (19,671) (21,074) Disposals - - - Depreciation (101) (2,978) (3,079) Balance 30 June 2019 (1,504) (22,649) (24,153) Carrying amount 30 June 2019 2,682 14,187 16,869 12 Right-of-use assets The following table shows the movements in right-of-use assets Total $'000 Gross carrying amount Balance at 1 July 2019 - Restated 560 Additions - Disposals - Balance at 31 December 2019 560 Amortisation and impairment Balance at 1 July 2019 - Disposals - Amortisation (145) Balance at 31 December 2019 (145) Carrying amount 31 December 2019 415 The main leased site is the Royal Park processing plant in Adelaide, South Australia. The lease has a minimum term of 4 years to March 2021 with subsequent renewal options of 2 years, 3 years and 3 years and includes a right of first refusal to purchase. 20 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 13 Earnings per share The weighted average number of shares for the purposes of the calculation of diluted earnings per share can be reconciled to the weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share as follows: 6 months to 6 months to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Weighted average number of shares used in basic earnings per share 88,860,052 83,374,401 Shares deemed to be issued for no consideration in respect of share based 5,116,267 payments - Weighted average number of shares used in diluted earnings per share 93,976,319 83,374,401 The potential exercise of share rights has been excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation for 6 months to 31 December 2018 due to being antidilutive, in accordance with AASB 133 Earnings Per Share, paragraph 43. This was not applicable for the 6 months to 31 December 2019. 14 Segment reporting The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Board of Directors in assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources. The Group's two operating segments are: Finfish Sales: All finfish grow out and sales other than propagated Southern Bluefin Tuna. Currently the segment includes Yellowtail Kingfish, Mulloway and some wild caught Tuna. All fish produced are aggregated as one reportable segment as the fish are similar in nature, they are grown and distributed to similar types of customers and they are subject to a similar regulatory environment. Tuna Operations: Propagated Southern Bluefin Tuna operations are treated as a separate segment. All costs associated with the breeding, grow out and sales of SBT are aggregated into one reportable segment. This segment is currently scaled back apart from some strategic research projects. During the six-month period to 31 December 2019, there have been no changes from prior periods in the measurement methods used to determine operating segments and reported segment profit or loss. The revenues and profit generated by each of the Group's operating segments and segment assets are summarised as follows: 6 months to 31 December 2019 Finfish Sales Tuna Unallocated Total Operations $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Segment revenues 24,437 - - 24,437 Segment operating profit / (loss) before tax 5,253 (152) (505) 4,596 Segment assets 88,445 455 24,343 113,243 21 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Tuna 6 months to 31 December 2018 Finfish Sales Operations Unallocated Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Segment revenues 21,585 - - 21,585 Segment operating profit / (loss) before tax (4,205) (160) (57) (4,422) Segment assets 77,692 455 1,955 80,102 The Group's segment operating loss reconciles to the Group's loss before tax as presented in its financial statements as follows: 6 months to 6 months to 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 $'000 $'000 Profit or loss Total reporting segment operating loss before tax 5,101 (4,365) Items not allocated - - Group operating profit / (loss) before finance items and tax 5,101 (4,365) Finance costs (508) (62) Finance income 3 5 Group profit / (loss) before tax 4,596 (4,422) 15 Contingent assets and liabilities The Group also has unrecognised carry forward tax losses. This contingent asset is discussed in Note 8 to the financial statements in the 2018/19 Annual Report. As noted in Note 7, the previously disclosed contingent asset relating to the legal action against Gibson's Ltd was settled on 23 December 2019. There are no other material contingent assets or liabilities. 16 Borrowings Borrowings consist of the following: 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 $'000 $'000 Current: • Finance lease 1,024 1,018 • Other - insurance premium funding 617 567 Total borrowings - current 1,641 1,585 Non-current: • Finance lease 2,822 3,356 Total borrowings - non-current 2,822 3,356 As noted in Note 8 The Group has a $6.0 million (June 2019: $6.0 million) secured Lease Finance and Project Specific Asset Finance Facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, of which $2.15 million was utilised at 31 December 2019. 22 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 17 Convertible notes 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 $'000 $'000 Non-current: • Convertible notes 13,869 - • Note costs capitalised (666) - • Costs amortised 23 - Total convertible notes 13,226 - The Company issued 13,869,000 convertible notes with a face value of $1.00 each as at 31 December 2019. The interest rate payable to Noteholders is 8% per annum payable half yearly in arrears. The convertible notes are due to mature on 22 November 2022. Noteholders have the right to convert some or all of their Notes to Shares on a quarterly basis before the maturity date. Notes are issued in accordance with the prospectus dated 15 October 2019. The Notes are unsecured, but rank ahead of shares in a wind up. Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Group completed the Entitlement Offer of Convertible Notes to raise $15.4 million before cost. 18 Lease liabilities On adoption of AASB 16, the Group recognised leases liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under AASB 117 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the lease incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 July 2019 was 4.5%. 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 $'000 $'000 Current: • Lease liabilities 289 - Total lease liabilities - current 289 - Non-current: • Lease liabilities 131 - Total lease liabilities - non-current 131 - 23 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 19 Share capital The share capital of Clean Seas Seafood Limited consists only of fully paid ordinary shares; the shares do not have a par value. All shares are equally eligible to receive dividends and the repayment of capital and represent one vote at a shareholders' meeting. 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 31-Dec-2019 30-Jun-2019 Shares Shares $'000 $'000 Shares issued and fully paid: • at beginning of the year 83,498,060 1,667,314,190 182,436 182,345 • consolidation of share capital (1:20)(i) - (1,583,946,896) - - • share issue (ii) (iii) 8,920,405 130,766 6,883 91 Total contributed equity 92,418,465 83,498,060 189,319 182,436 Notes: On 3 December 2018, the Group's shares were consolidated on a 1:20 basis. On 21 December 2018, the Group issued 130,766 fully paid ordinary shares on the exercise of Share Rights. On 12 September 2019, The Group issued 8,241,506 fully paid ordinary shares on placement to major shareholder and 678,899 ordinary shares on the exercise of vested Share Rights. 20 Fair value measurement of non-financial assets - Fair Value Hierarchy AASB 13 requires disclosure of fair value measurements by level of the fair value hierarchy, as follows: Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices)

Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) Level 3: Inputs for the asset or liability that is not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) The Group's biological assets (live fish) held for sale are valued at their fair value in accordance with Note 4.20 of the 2018/19 Annual Report. This valuation method satisfies the criteria for Level 2. At 31 December 2019 the Group has 3,621 tonnes of live fish held for sale valued at $49.2 million (June 2019: 4,136 tonnes valued at $56.6 million). 21 Capital Commitment As at 31 December 2019 the Group has contracted for the purchase of various items of plant and equipment totalling $1.7 million [June 2019: $0.26 million]. 22 Post-reporting date events In February 2020, the Group secured a $14 million increase to the Finance Facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which increased the facility limit to $32.15 million. The Finance Facility comprises $12 million Trade Finance Facility, $14 million Market Rate Loan Facility, $6 million Equipment Finance Facility and $150,000 corporate card facility. This is an ongoing facility subject to annual review and is secured against all Group assets. In January 2020, the Group completed the Entitlement Offer of Convertible Notes to raise $15.4 million before cost. 24 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 There are no other matters or circumstances that have arisen between the reporting date and the date of authorisation that have significantly affected or may significantly affect either: the entity's operations in future financial years;

the results of those operations in future financial years; or

the entity's state of affairs in future financial years. 25 Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Directors' Declaration 1 In the opinion of the Directors of Clean Seas Seafood Limited: a The consolidated financial statements and notes of Clean Seas Seafood Limited are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: Giving a true and fair view of its financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting ; and There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors: Terry O'Brien Chairman Dated the 28th day of February 2020 26 Level 3, 170 Frome Street Adelaide SA 5000 Correspondence to: GPO Box 1270 Adelaide SA 5001 T +61 8 8372 6666 Independent Auditor's Report To the Members of Clean Seas Seafood Limited Report on the review of the half year financial report Conclusion We have reviewed the accompanying half year financial report of Clean Seas Seafood Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half year ended on that date, a description of accounting policies, other selected explanatory notes, and the directors' declaration. Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half year financial report of Clean Seas Seafood Limited does not give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the half year ended on that date, in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial reporting. Directors' responsibility for the half year financial report The Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half year financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half year ended on that date, and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of Clean Seas Seafood Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report. 