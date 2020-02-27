Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Clean Seas Seafood Limited    CSS   AU000000CSS3

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED

(CSS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/27
0.69 AUD   +2.99%
10:38pCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Half Year Accounts & Appendix 4D
PU
01/30CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Continued Strong Growth in Cash Flow from Operations
PU
01/30CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Seas Seafood : Half Year Accounts & Appendix 4D

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 10:38pm EST

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED

ABN 61 094 380 435

APPENDIX 4D STATEMENT - HALF YEAR REPORT

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

(Comparative figures being the half-year ended 31 December 2018)

Half-Year

Half-Year

Period

Period

ended

ended

Movement

Movement

December

December

2019

2018

up/(down)

up/(down)

Revenue from ordinary activities

$ '000

$ '000

$ '000

%

24,437

21,585

2,852

13

EBITDA

6,787

(2,860)

9,647

337

EBIT

5,101

(4,365)

9,466

217

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities before tax

4,596

(4,422)

9,018

204

Income tax credit / (expense)

-

-

-

-

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities after tax

4,596

(4,422)

9,018

204

attributable to members

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

$0.89

$0.77

Amount

per

Dividends (Ordinary Shares)

security

Final dividend

cents/share

Nil

Interim dividend

cents/share

Nil

Record date for determining entitlements to dividends.

No dividend declared

Consistent with the decision taken in June 2012 not to carry future income tax benefits as an asset in the accounts the income tax benefit attributable to the December 2019 loss has not been recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 December 2019. The Group will continue to assess this treatment on an ongoing basis as Group profitability improves.

Details of the Group's performance for the first six months of FY 2020 are attached to this notice.

This report is all the half year information provided to the Australian Securities Exchange under listing rule 4.2A. The report also satisfies the half year reporting requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

This half year financial report should be read in conjunction with the 2019 annual financial report.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

ABN 61 094 380 435

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Contents

Page

Directors' Report

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

10

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

12

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

13

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

14

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

15

1

Nature of operations

15

2

General information and basis of preparation

15

3

Significant accounting policies

15

4

Estimates

18

5

Seasonal fluctuations

18

6

Revenue

18

7

Other income

18

8

Cash and cash equivalents

19

9

Inventories

19

10

Current Biological Assets - Live Fish

19

11

Property, plant and equipment

20

12

Right-of-use assets

20

13

Earnings per share

21

14

Segment reporting

21

15

Contingent assets and liabilities

22

16

Borrowings

22

17

Convertible notes

23

18

Lease liabilities

23

19

Share capital

24

20

Fair value measurement of non-financial assets - Fair Value Hierarchy

24

21

Capital Commitment

24

22

Post-reporting date events

24

Directors' Declaration

26

Independent Auditor's Review Report

27

2

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Directors' Report

The Directors of Clean Seas Seafood Limited present their Report together with the financial statements of the Consolidated Entity, being Clean Seas Seafood Limited ('the Company') and its Controlled Entity ('the Group' or 'Clean Seas') for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

Director details

The following persons were Directors of Clean Seas Seafood Limited during or since the end of the financial half-year:

  • Mr Terry O'Brien - Chairman;
  • Mr Nick Burrows;
  • Mr Marcus Stehr;
  • Ms Raelene Murphy;
  • Ms Helen Sawczak; and
  • Mr David Head (Managing Director & CEO).

Company Secretary

The following persons were Company Secretary of Clean Seas Seafood Limited during and since the end of the financial half-year:

  • Rob Gratton (Joint Company Secretary); and
  • David Brown (Joint Company Secretary)

Review of operations and financial results

The Board and Management of Clean Seas report a statutory profit after tax for H1 FY20 of $4.596 million, which compares to a loss of $4.422 million in H1 FY19.

The financial results for H1 FY20 are summarised below:

  • Operating EBITDA increased to $1.607 million in H1 FY20 compared to $0.520m in H1 FY19 further validating the material benefits of scale
  • Revenue increased 13% in H1 FY20 to $24.4m;
  • Total sales volumes increased 11% in H1 FY20 to 1,406 tonnes;
  • Positive Operating Cash Flow of $3.2m, up 56% on the prior year;
  • Continued penetration of the premium frozen market through SensoryFresh products, utilising Clean Seas Liquid Nitrogen Rapid Freezing technology with 32% growth in sales volumes vs H1 FY19;
  • Live Kingfish biomass at 31 December increased 14% versus prior year to 3,621 tonnes with continued excellent Kingfish survival rates, health and growth;
  • Settlement of the ongoing Feed Litigation for $15 million;
  • Completion of a Strategic Investment by Bonafide to raise $6.6 million via an Equity Placement; and
  • Further progressed the Convertible Note offer to raise $15.4 million before costs.

3

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Financial Performance ($'000)

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

Change

Revenue

24,437

21,585

+13%

#

Volume (t)

1,406

1,264

+11%

Revenue/kg

17.38

17.08

+0.30

Operating Results1

Operating EBITDA

1,607

520

+1,087

Operating EBITDA/kg

1.14

0.41

+0.73

Gross Profit

7,569

5,498

+2,071

#

Operating NPAT

(194)

(1,042)

+848

Statutory Results

Statutory EBITDA

6,787

(2,860)

+9,647

Statutory NPAT

4,596

(4,422)

+9,018

#

Operating Adjustments

Litigation Settlement & Expense

(13,982)

295

Non cash provision

-

(672)

Insurance claim

-

(150)

AASB 141 SGARA Impact

8,802

3,907

Convertible note & Non-operating interest

390

-

Cash Flow

Receipts

24,578

21,048

+17%

Investment in Future Biomass

3,690

3,749

-2%

Operating Cash Flow1

3,182

2,040

+1,142

1Operating EBITDA, Operating NPAT and Operating Cash Flow in this report are categorised as non-IFRS financial information provided to assist readers to better understand the financial performance of the underlying operating business. They have not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditors.

Financial Results reflect growth and the benefits of achieving increased scale

The Board and Management of Clean Seas report a statutory profit after tax for H1 FY20 of $4.596 million, which compares to a loss of $4.422 million in H1 FY19.

The increase in Sales Volumes of 11% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19, together with increased Revenue and Farmgate $ per kg and reductions in Farm Operations expenses drove increased Gross Profits, up 37.7% versus H1 FY19.

Sales Volumes ('000t)

Sales Revenue ($m)

1.6

+11%

26.0

1.4

+13%

1.2

21.0

1.0

0.8

16.0

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Growth in Sales Volumes, Farm Gate prices, Operating Margins and Gross Profit, as well as greater leveraging of the Company's fixed costs through the benefits of increased scale of operations underpinned an increase in Operating EBITDA from $0.520m to $1.607 million.

Gross Profit ($m)

8.0

7.0

+38%

6.0

5.0

4.0

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Operating EBITDA ($m)

1.8

1.3

+209%

0.8

0.3

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

4

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Fish Feed costs and Farm Operating costs reduced as a percentage of Fish Growth, reflecting improved efficiency and the benefits of scale in the production process.

Despite continued investment in people and marketing costs as per the "Vision 2025" strategic plan, Indirect Costs as a % of Sales reduced by 4% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19, demonstrating the benefits of increased scale. This investment includes investment in sales resources for the North America market as the Company continues to scale up for future growth.

The AASB 141 SGARA impact represents the fair value adjustment of biological assets, and was negative $8.802 million for H1 FY20, which compares to negative $3.907 million in H1 FY19. This result reflects the year-on-year increase in live fish biomass, and as in previous years, the lower levels of fish growth in seasonally cooler seawater temperatures during H1 (from July to November). As in past years, the AASB 141 SGARA impact is expected to be a positive number across the full FY20 year.

Increased Operating Cash Flow

In H1 FY20 the Company achieved a positive Operating Cash Flow of $3.2m which represented a 56% increase on the prior year excluding investment required to expand Biomass to support future growth in sales.

Operating Cash Flow ($m)

3.5

3.0

+56%

2.5

2.0

1.5

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

Investment in Future Biomass

($m)

4.0

-2%

3.5

3.0

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

H1 FY20 cash receipts increased by $3.5 million or 17% to $24.6 million in comparison to H1 FY19. Due to the reduction in Farm Operations costs per kg of growth, Cash Investment in Biomass was 2% below H1 FY19 despite the 14% increase in overall Biomass to support future sales growth. This has been achieved as a result of lower production costs and a continued improvement in working capital management.

Total statutory cash used in operating activities in H1 FY20 was favourable to H1 FY19 by $0.5 million, despite higher costs incurred during the Company's successful litigation action, primarily driven by:

  • additional receipts from sales;
  • improved operating margins; and
  • leveraging the benefits of scale and increased farming efficiencies.

Operating cash flows reconciliation

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

Statutory cash used in operating activities

(1,358)

(1,831)

Less:

Investment in Biomass Expansion

(3,690)

(3,749)

Cash flows for Litigation costs

(850)

(122)

Operating Cash Flow1

3,182

2,040

1Operating Cash Flow in this report are categorised as non-IFRS financial information provided to assist readers to better understand the financial performance of the underlying operating business. They have not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditors.

5

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Strong Fish Health and Biomass Growth

Fish health remains excellent with Live Fish Biomass at 31 December 2019 of 3,621 tonnes increasing in line with biomass requirements to support expected sales growth. As in previous years, the seasonally cooler seawater temperatures during H1 (from July to November) reduces the rate of Live Fish growth versus the H2 summer months. Seawater temperatures are expected to be around the long-term average in H2, with significant fish growth during this period in line with the long term average.

Total Biomass at 31 December 2019 of 3,621 tonnes is 14% higher than 12 months earlier, reflecting investment to support current and future sales growth, and represents the additional Biomass required to deliver on the Sales Volume objectives outlined in the Company's "Vision 2025" strategic plan.

The current Biomass positions the Company well for further sales growth in FY20 and beyond as Clean Seas continues to expand sales of Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish in global markets.

Continued Growth in Sales Volumes and Revenues

Clean Seas' Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish, "arguably the best raw fish in the world", remains the pre-eminent Kingfish with clear market leadership positions in both Australia and Europe. Reflecting continued growth in Sales Volumes and Farm Gate Prices, Global Sales Revenue grew by 13% across H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19, following on from a 12% increase in H1 FY19 versus H1 FY18.

Global H1 Sales Revenue

Revenue ($m)

25.0

24.0

23.0

22.0

21.0

20.0

19.0

18.0

17.0

(excluding frozen clearance)

+13%

+12%

H1 FY18

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Global Sales Volume increased 11% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19 reflecting increases in Australia, Europe and North America.

Sales volume (by market, excluding frozen clearance sales)

Tonnes (WWE)

H1 FY20 v H1 FY19

Australia

13%

Europe

7%

North America

43%

Asia/China

(3%)

Total

11%

Sales Volume in the core Australian market was up 13% in H1 FY20 versus the same period last year. This result is encouraging and reflects the strong performance since Q1 FY19 as the Company has been able to recapture market share lost to local competitors, whilst also growing the market through the Company's ongoing chef activation program. This result has been achieved while Farm Gate prices have also been increased.

6

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

In the Company's other major market, Europe, the Company was able to achieve 7% year-on-year growth in Europe in H1 FY20 despite increased competition from local European land-based farms with selling prices significantly below Clean Seas. The Company has driven this positive result through the superior quality of its Spencer Gulf Hiramasa product, its investment in the Spencer Gulf brand marketing campaign, and the chef activation program.

The Company continues to pursue international expansion, with Sales Volumes in North America growing by 43% in H1 FY20 versus H1 FY19. The decline in Asia of 3% in H1 FY20 reflected the timing of large container shipments in Q1 FY19 to major Asian customers. The Company maintains confidence in the growth outlook for the Asian market.

The Company continued to achieve Farm Gate price increases in all markets. Europe Farm Gate prices grew despite the ongoing competitive pressure from local land-based farms and the recently introduced EU-Japan Free Trade Agreement. The Company's Farm Gate price is its selling price less processing costs, freight and handling, sales commissions and packaging materials, reported on a whole weight equivalent (WWE) basis.

Premium Frozen SensoryFresh market penetration

Clean Seas delivered growth in premium frozen product sales of 32% in H1 FY20 compared to H1 FY19. Clean Seas premium frozen product (SensoryFresh) will be particularly significant for North American and Asian markets where the frozen Kingfish category represents over 76% of the total market, and validates the Company's strategic investment in its world's best practice freezing technology to achieve a clear competitive advantage in these key growth markets.

Sales volume (by product excluding frozen clearance sales)

Tonnes (WWE)

H1 FY20 v H1 FY19

Fresh

7%

Frozen/SensoryFresh

32%

Total

11%

Feed Litigation Settlement

The Company's legal action against Gibson's Ltd in the Supreme Court of South Australia has been settled and accordingly will not proceed to the scheduled trial date on 24 February 2020. The parties agreed to a final settlement of the action on the basis of a payment to the Company of $15 million which has been received by the Company.

Gibson's Ltd and the Company have also agreed commercial terms for a Supply Contract for the manufacture of Clean Seas' feeds to the Company's own established formulation.

Strategic investment by Bonafide Wealth Management AG

The Company's major shareholder, Bonafide and its related entities took up a placement of shares which saw its combined shareholding increase from 9.53% to 17.66%. Under the Placement Clean Seas issued 8,241,506 shares at $0.8008 per share to raise $6.6 million.

Bonafide, based in Liechtenstein, was established in 2008 to focus exclusively in the Fish & Seafood Sector and is today considered one of the pre-eminent global investors in aquaculture. Associated with this placement, Gilbert Vergères (one of Bonafide's three Partners) will take up a Board seat in March 2020.

7

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Convertible Note Entitlement Offer

In January 2020, the Company also completed an Entitlement Offer of Convertible Notes to raise $15.4 million before costs. The Convertible Notes are quoted on the ASX under the code CSSG.

The Directors are pleased to note that with the successful completion of the Convertible Note issue, together with the proceeds of $15 million from settlement of the litigation announced on 23 December 2019, the Company is now fully funded to implement its strategic plan released in September 2019. Under the strategic plan the Company aims to expand sales of ocean farmed Kingfish to 4,000 tonnes by FY22, a level that it expects will deliver sustained profitability and capacity to fund future biomass growth from operating cash flows.

Multiple Awards and Industry Accolades

On 18 October 2019, Clean Seas was announced as the South Australian Exporter of the Year at the Business SA 2019 Export Awards, which recognises the Company's significant achievements in the international marketplace. The Company represented South Australia at the national finals in Canberra. The Company also won the Adelaide Airport Agribusiness, Food and Beverages Exporter of the Year Award.

On 22 November 2019, Clean Seas won the overall Business Excellence Award and the Export Award at the 2019 South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards. This recognises that Clean Seas has set a benchmark for the industry across planning, customer focus, business improvement, risk management, culture and financial stability as per the assessment criteria for this award.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings/(loss) per share was 5.17 cents in H1 FY20 and (5.30) cents in H1 FY19. Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 5.05 cents in H1 FY20 and (5.30) cents in H1 FY19.

Dividend

No dividend has been declared.

Outlook

The Company reiterates its confidence and positive outlook that it is on the right trajectory to achieve the scale required to deliver on its goals of profitability, cash flow sustainability and gains in shareholder value. The growth in Sales Revenues of 13% in H1 FY20, with positive +56% increase in cash flow from operations excluding Biomass investment, is consistent with the objectives outlined in the Company's "Vision 2025" strategic plan.

Through February the Company has seen some evidence of a slowdown in exports to Asia as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. Exports to China have been suspended, but this market represents less than 1% of the Company's year to date sales. Australia has seen some softness following the Bushfires and Coronavirus, but February sales remain within 95% of the prior year, and YTD sales are up 14% on FY19. In Europe, February sales are currently 50% up on prior year, but the Company anticipates sales to Italy (and potentially surrounding regions) will be impacted in the coming weeks. North America appears to be unaffected and is currently up 11% on last year. Across all markets, the total Company is currently up 14% in February versus last year.

The Company recognises that the future impacts of coronavirus are still unclear, and is monitoring the situation closely. The Company is fully funded and is in a strong position to whether any adverse market impacts.

The Board notes that the inherent operational risks in aquaculture may impact future results.

8

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Auditor's Declaration

A copy of the Auditor's Independence Declaration as required under s307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is included on page 10 of this financial report and forms part of this Directors' Report.

Rounding of amounts

Clean Seas Seafood is a type of Company referred to in ASIC Class Order 2016/191 and therefore the amounts contained in this report and in the financial report have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where rounding is applicable), or in certain cases, to the nearest dollar under the option permitted in the class order.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

Terry O'Brien

Chairman

28 February 2020

9

Level 3, 170 Frome Street

Adelaide SA 5000

Correspondence to:

GPO Box 1270

Adelaide SA 5001

T +61 8 8372 6666

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Directors of Clean Seas Seafood Limited

In accordance with the requirements of section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001, as lead auditor for the review of Clean Seas Seafood Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. No contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. No contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review

GRANT THORNTON AUDIT PTY LTD

Chartered Accountants

J L Humphrey

Partner - Audit & Assurance

Adelaide, 28 February 2020

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd ACN 130 913 594

www.grantthornton.com.au

a subsidiary or related entity of Grant Thornton Australia Ltd ABN 41 127 556 389

'Grant Thornton' refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton Australia Ltd is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. In the Australian context only, the use of the term 'Grant Thornton' may refer to Grant Thornton Australia Limited ABN 41 127 556 389 and its Australian subsidiaries and related entities. GTIL is not an Australian related entity to Grant Thornton Australia Limited.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Notes

31-Dec-2019

31-Dec-2018

$'000

$'000

Revenue

6

24,437

21,585

Other income

7

15,122

242

Net (loss) / gain arising from changes in fair value of Yellowtail Kingfish

10

(1,250)

2,410

Fish husbandry expense

(12,911)

(11,589)

Employee benefits expense

(6,199)

(5,731)

Fish processing and selling expense

(5,697)

(5,420)

Costs of goods sold - frozen inventory

(4,368)

(3,224)

Depreciation and amortisation

11/12

(1,686)

(1,505)

Other expenses

(2,347)

(1,133)

Profit/(loss) before finance items and tax

5,101

(4,365)

Finance costs

(508)

(62)

Finance income

3

5

Profit/(loss) before tax

4,596

(4,422)

Income tax benefit / (expense)

-

-

Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing operations

4,596

(4,422)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

Profit/(loss) comprehensive loss for the period

4,596

(4,422)

Profit/(loss) for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period

is attributable to owners of the parent.

Earnings per share from continuing operations:

Basic earnings per share (cents per share)

13

5.17

(5.30)

Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)

13

5.05

(5.30)

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

.

11

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2019

Notes

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

$'000

$'000

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

8

9,343

1,004

Trade and other receivables

21,134

5,764

Inventories

9

12,632

9,465

Prepayments

1,029

1,047

Biological assets

10

49,206

56,585

Current assets

93,344

73,865

Non-current

Property, plant and equipment

11

16,283

16,869

Right-of-use assets

12

415

-

Biological assets

244

244

Intangible assets

2,957

2,957

Non-current assets

19,899

20,070

TOTAL ASSETS

113,243

93,935

Liabilities

Current

Trade and other payables

9,000

6,982

Bank overdraft

8

-

7,275

Borrowings

16

1,641

1,585

Provisions

1,068

977

Lease liabilities

18

289

-

Current liabilities

11,998

16,819

Non-current

Convertible notes

17

13,226

-

Borrowings

16

2,822

3,356

Provisions

238

218

Lease liabilities

18

131

-

Non-current liabilities

16,417

3,574

TOTAL LIABILITIES

28,415

20,393

NET ASSETS

84,828

73,542

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent:

share capital

19

189,319

182,436

share rights reserve

704

897

accumulated losses

(105,195)

(109,791)

TOTAL EQUITY

84,828

73,542

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

12

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Share Capital

Share Rights

Accumulated

Total

Reserve

Losses

Equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2019

182,436

897

(109,791)

73,542

Total comprehensive profit for the period

-

-

4,596

4,596

Rights issue and placement

6,408

-

-

6,408

Share rights reserve movement

475

(193)

-

282

Balance at 31 December 2019

189,319

704

(105,195)

84,828

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Share Rights

Accumulated

Total

Share Capital

Reserve

Losses

Equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2018

182,345

661

(111,237)

71,769

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(4,422)

(4,422)

Share rights reserve movement

91

(21)

-

70

Balance at 31 December 2018

182,436

640

(115,659)

67,417

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements

.

13

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Notes

31-Dec-2019

31-Dec-2018

$'000

$'000

Operating activities

Receipts from customers

24,578

21,048

Payments to suppliers (excluding feed)

(14,101)

(12,205)

Payments for fish feed

(6,718)

(5,583)

Payments to employees

(5,134)

(5,091)

Government grants received

17

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,358)

(1,831)

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(868)

(1,894)

Interest received

3

5

Net cash used in investing activities

(865)

(1,889)

Financing activities

Gross proceeds from issue of shares

6,600

-

Transaction costs related to issues of shares

(192)

-

Gross proceeds from issue of convertible notes

13,869

-

Transaction costs related to issues of convertible notes

(651)

-

Repayments of borrowings

(1,450)

(473)

Finance costs

(339)

(63)

Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities

17,837

(536)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

15,614

(4,256)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

(6,271)

5,534

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

8

9,343

1,278

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

14

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

1 Nature of operations

Clean Seas Seafood Limited and its subsidiary ('the Group') principal activities include finfish sales and tuna operations. These activities comprise the following:

  • Finfish sales - The propagation, growout and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish; and
  • Tuna operations - Research and development activities to produce juveniles of Southern Bluefin Tuna (SBT).

The Group continues to enhance its operations through new research and world's best practice techniques to deliver Hiramasa Yellowtail Kingfish of premium quality. The Tuna research and development activities of the Group currently focus on maintaining SBT broodstock until sufficient resources are available to further the propagation program in the future.

Refer to Note 14 for further information about the Group's operating segments.

2 General information and basis of preparation

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements ('the interim financial statements') of the Group are for the six (6) months ended 31 December 2019 and are presented in Australian Dollars ($AUD), which is the functional currency of the Parent Company. These general purpose interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended

30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Group during the half-year in accordance with continuous disclosure requirements arising under the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001.

The interim financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2020.

3 Significant accounting policies

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies adopted in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the accounting polices on leases described below which has changes as a result of the adoption of AASB 16 Leases on 1 July 2019.

15

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Leases

The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease, at inception of the contract. The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease arrangements in which it is the lessee, except for short-term leases (defined as leases with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets (such as tablets and personal computers, small items of office furniture and telephones). For these leases, the Group recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease unless another systematic basis is more representative of the time pattern in which economic benefits from the leased assets are consumed.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by using the rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise:

  • Fixed lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;
  • Variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate at the commencement date;
  • The amount expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;
  • The exercise price of purchase options, if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise the options; and
  • Payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the exercise of an option to terminate the lease.

The lease liability is presented as a separate line in the consolidated statement of financial position.

The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made.

The Group remeasures the lease liability (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use asset) whenever:

  • The lease term has changed or there is a significant event or change in circumstances resulting in a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate.
  • The lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate or a change in expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using an unchanged discount rate (unless the lease payments change is due to a change in a floating interest rate, in which case a revised discount rate is used).
  • A lease contract is modified and the lease modification is not accounted for as a separate lease, in which case the lease liability is remeasured based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification.

16

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

The Group did not make any such adjustments during the periods presented. The right-of-use assets comprise the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement day, less any lease incentives received and any initial direct costs. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses.

Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. If a lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the Group expects to exercise a purchase option, the related right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset. The depreciation starts at the commencement date of the lease.

The right-of-use assets are presented as a separate line in the consolidated statement of financial position.

The Group applies AASB 136 to determine whether a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairment loss as described in the 'Property, Plant and Equipment' policy (as outlined in note 4.9 of the 30 June 2019 financial report).

The Group has elected to use the cumulative catch-up approach on transition to AASB 16.

Adjustment recognised on adoption of AASB 16

$'000

Operating lease commitments disclosed as per note 29.2 of the 30 June 2019

584

Consolidated Financial Statements

Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application

(24)

Lease liability recognised as at 1 July 2019

560

Of which are:

Current lease liabilities

283

Non-current lease liabilities

277

Total lease liabilities

560

The associated right-of-use assets for property leases were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.

The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

30 June 2019

1 July 2019

$'000

$'000

Properties

-

560

Total right-of-use assets

-

560

The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 July 2019:

  • Right-of-useassets - increase by $560,000; and
  • Lease liabilities - increase by $560,000.

The net impact on retained earnings on 1 July 2019 was nil.

17

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

4 Estimates

When preparing the interim financial statements, management undertakes a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated results.

The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the interim financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied in the Group's last annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

5 Seasonal fluctuations

The Group's underlying reported profit is subject to material seasonal fluctuation due to fish growth being the major contributor to profitability and Yellowtail Kingfish in South Australia having a seasonal strong growth period from October to May when the seawater temperatures are warmer. Historically 15% to 35% of biomass growth in a financial year has occurred in the first half of the financial year. Consequently, it is expected that the Group's future underlying reported profits will be materially higher in the second half of the financial year than the first half.

6

Revenue

6 months to

6 months to

31 December 2019

31 December 2018

$'000

$'000

Sale of fresh finfish

19,757

18,089

Sale of frozen fish products

4,680

3,496

Total revenue

24,437

21,585

7

Other income

6 months to

6 months to

31 December 2019

31 December 2018

$'000

$'000

Litigation settlement

15,000

-

Diesel fuel rebate

65

69

Other income

57

173

Total other income

15,122

242

On the 23 December 2019, Company's legal action against Gibson's Ltd in respect of what the Company alleged, and Gibson's Ltd denied, were defective feed supplied to the Company and fed to the Company's Yellowtail Kingfish between December 2008 and July 2012 was settled for a payment to the Company for $15 million inclusive of costs. The payment was received in full on 16 January 2020.

18

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

8

Cash and cash equivalents

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

$'000

$'000

Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of financial position

9,343

1,004

Bank overdraft used for cash management purposes

-

(7,275)

Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of cash flow

9,343

(6,271)

In February 2020, the Group secured a $14 million increase to the Finance Facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which increased the facility limit to $32.15 million. The Finance Facility comprises $12 million Trade Finance Facility, $14 million Market Rate Loan Facility, $6 million Equipment Finance Facility and $150,000 Corporate Card Facility. This is an ongoing facility subject to annual review and is secured against all Group assets.

9 Inventories

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

$'000

$'000

Frozen fish products

9,963

7,202

Fish feed

2,075

1,776

Other

594

487

Total inventories

12,632

9,465

10

Current Biological Assets - Live Fish

6 months to

12 months to

31 December 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Carrying amount at beginning of period / year

56,585

45,229

Adjusted for:

Gain arising from physical changes at fair value less costs to sell

14,626

52,268

Decrease due to harvest for sale as fresh

(15,876)

(28,943)

Net (loss) / gain recognised in profit and loss

(1,250)

23,325

Decrease due to harvest for processing to frozen inventory

(6,129)

(11,969)

Carrying amount at end of period / year

49,206

56,585

19

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

11

Property, plant and equipment

The following table shows the movements in property, plant and equipment:

Plant &

Land & Buildings

Equipment

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross carrying amount

Balance at 1 July 2019

4,186

36,836

41,022

Additions

63

892

955

Disposals

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2019

4,249

37,728

41,977

Depreciation and impairment

Balance at 1 July 2019

(1,504)

(22,649)

(24,153)

Disposals

-

-

-

Depreciation

(81)

(1,460)

(1,541)

Balance at 31 December 2019

(1,585)

(24,109)

(25,694)

Carrying amount at 31 December 2019

2,664

13,619

16,283

Gross carrying amount

Balance 1 July 2018

4,028

33,546

37,574

Additions

158

3,290

3,448

Disposals

-

-

-

Balance 30 June 2019

4,186

36,836

41,022

Depreciation and impairment

Balance 1 July 2018

(1,403)

(19,671)

(21,074)

Disposals

-

-

-

Depreciation

(101)

(2,978)

(3,079)

Balance 30 June 2019

(1,504)

(22,649)

(24,153)

Carrying amount 30 June 2019

2,682

14,187

16,869

12 Right-of-use assets

The following table shows the movements in right-of-use assets

Total

$'000

Gross carrying amount

Balance at 1 July 2019 - Restated

560

Additions

-

Disposals

-

Balance at 31 December 2019

560

Amortisation and impairment

Balance at 1 July 2019

-

Disposals

-

Amortisation

(145)

Balance at 31 December 2019

(145)

Carrying amount 31 December 2019

415

The main leased site is the Royal Park processing plant in Adelaide, South Australia. The lease has a minimum term of 4 years to March 2021 with subsequent renewal options of 2 years, 3 years and 3 years and includes a right of first refusal to purchase.

20

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

13 Earnings per share

The weighted average number of shares for the purposes of the calculation of diluted earnings per share can be reconciled to the weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share as follows:

6 months to

6 months to

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

Weighted average number of shares used in basic earnings per share

88,860,052

83,374,401

Shares deemed to be issued for no consideration in respect of share based

5,116,267

payments

-

Weighted average number of shares used in diluted earnings per share

93,976,319

83,374,401

The potential exercise of share rights has been excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation for 6 months to 31 December 2018 due to being antidilutive, in accordance with AASB 133 Earnings Per Share, paragraph 43. This was not applicable for the 6 months to 31 December 2019.

14 Segment reporting

The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Board of Directors in assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources. The Group's two operating segments are:

Finfish Sales: All finfish grow out and sales other than propagated Southern Bluefin Tuna. Currently the segment includes Yellowtail Kingfish, Mulloway and some wild caught Tuna. All fish produced are aggregated as one reportable segment as the fish are similar in nature, they are grown and distributed to similar types of customers and they are subject to a similar regulatory environment.

Tuna Operations: Propagated Southern Bluefin Tuna operations are treated as a separate segment. All costs associated with the breeding, grow out and sales of SBT are aggregated into one reportable segment. This segment is currently scaled back apart from some strategic research projects.

During the six-month period to 31 December 2019, there have been no changes from prior periods in the measurement methods used to determine operating segments and reported segment profit or loss.

The revenues and profit generated by each of the Group's operating segments and segment assets are summarised as follows:

6 months to 31 December 2019

Finfish Sales

Tuna

Unallocated

Total

Operations

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Segment revenues

24,437

-

-

24,437

Segment operating profit / (loss) before tax

5,253

(152)

(505)

4,596

Segment assets

88,445

455

24,343

113,243

21

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Tuna

6 months to 31 December 2018

Finfish Sales

Operations

Unallocated

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Segment revenues

21,585

-

-

21,585

Segment operating profit / (loss) before tax

(4,205)

(160)

(57)

(4,422)

Segment assets

77,692

455

1,955

80,102

The Group's segment operating loss reconciles to the Group's loss before tax as presented in its financial statements as follows:

6 months to

6 months to

31 December 2019

31 December 2018

$'000

$'000

Profit or loss

Total reporting segment operating loss before tax

5,101

(4,365)

Items not allocated

-

-

Group operating profit / (loss) before finance items and tax

5,101

(4,365)

Finance costs

(508)

(62)

Finance income

3

5

Group profit / (loss) before tax

4,596

(4,422)

15 Contingent assets and liabilities

The Group also has unrecognised carry forward tax losses. This contingent asset is discussed in Note 8 to the financial statements in the 2018/19 Annual Report.

As noted in Note 7, the previously disclosed contingent asset relating to the legal action against Gibson's Ltd was settled on 23 December 2019.

There are no other material contingent assets or liabilities.

16 Borrowings

Borrowings consist of the following:

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

$'000

$'000

Current:

Finance lease

1,024

1,018

Other - insurance premium funding

617

567

Total borrowings - current

1,641

1,585

Non-current:

Finance lease

2,822

3,356

Total borrowings - non-current

2,822

3,356

As noted in Note 8 The Group has a $6.0 million (June 2019: $6.0 million) secured Lease Finance and Project Specific Asset Finance Facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, of which $2.15 million was utilised at 31 December 2019.

22

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

17

Convertible notes

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

$'000

$'000

Non-current:

Convertible notes

13,869

-

Note costs capitalised

(666)

-

Costs amortised

23

-

Total convertible notes

13,226

-

The Company issued 13,869,000 convertible notes with a face value of $1.00 each as at 31 December 2019. The interest rate payable to Noteholders is 8% per annum payable half yearly in arrears. The convertible notes are due to mature on 22 November 2022. Noteholders have the right to convert some or all of their Notes to Shares on a quarterly basis before the maturity date. Notes are issued in accordance with the prospectus dated 15 October 2019. The Notes are unsecured, but rank ahead of shares in a wind up.

Subsequent to 31 December 2019, the Group completed the Entitlement Offer of Convertible Notes to raise $15.4 million before cost.

18 Lease liabilities

On adoption of AASB 16, the Group recognised leases liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under AASB 117 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the lease incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 July 2019 was 4.5%.

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

$'000

$'000

Current:

Lease liabilities

289

-

Total lease liabilities - current

289

-

Non-current:

Lease liabilities

131

-

Total lease liabilities - non-current

131

-

23

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

19 Share capital

The share capital of Clean Seas Seafood Limited consists only of fully paid ordinary shares; the shares do not have a par value. All shares are equally eligible to receive dividends and the repayment of capital and represent one vote at a shareholders' meeting.

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

31-Dec-2019

30-Jun-2019

Shares

Shares

$'000

$'000

Shares issued and fully paid:

at beginning of the year

83,498,060

1,667,314,190

182,436

182,345

consolidation of share capital (1:20)(i)

-

(1,583,946,896)

-

-

share issue (ii) (iii)

8,920,405

130,766

6,883

91

Total contributed equity

92,418,465

83,498,060

189,319

182,436

Notes:

  1. On 3 December 2018, the Group's shares were consolidated on a 1:20 basis.
  2. On 21 December 2018, the Group issued 130,766 fully paid ordinary shares on the exercise of Share Rights.
  3. On 12 September 2019, The Group issued 8,241,506 fully paid ordinary shares on placement to major shareholder and 678,899 ordinary shares on the exercise of vested Share Rights.

20 Fair value measurement of non-financial assets - Fair Value Hierarchy

AASB 13 requires disclosure of fair value measurements by level of the fair value hierarchy, as follows:

  • Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
  • Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices)
  • Level 3: Inputs for the asset or liability that is not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs)

The Group's biological assets (live fish) held for sale are valued at their fair value in accordance with Note 4.20 of the 2018/19 Annual Report. This valuation method satisfies the criteria for Level 2. At 31 December 2019 the Group has 3,621 tonnes of live fish held for sale valued at $49.2 million (June 2019: 4,136 tonnes valued at $56.6 million).

21 Capital Commitment

As at 31 December 2019 the Group has contracted for the purchase of various items of plant and equipment totalling $1.7 million [June 2019: $0.26 million].

22 Post-reporting date events

In February 2020, the Group secured a $14 million increase to the Finance Facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which increased the facility limit to $32.15 million. The Finance Facility comprises $12 million Trade Finance Facility, $14 million Market Rate Loan Facility, $6 million Equipment Finance Facility and $150,000 corporate card facility. This is an ongoing facility subject to annual review and is secured against all Group assets.

In January 2020, the Group completed the Entitlement Offer of Convertible Notes to raise $15.4 million before cost.

24

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

There are no other matters or circumstances that have arisen between the reporting date and the date of authorisation that have significantly affected or may significantly affect either:

  • the entity's operations in future financial years;
  • the results of those operations in future financial years; or
  • the entity's state of affairs in future financial years.

25

Clean Seas Seafood Limited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Directors' Declaration

1 In the opinion of the Directors of Clean Seas Seafood Limited:

a The consolidated financial statements and notes of Clean Seas Seafood Limited are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:

  1. Giving a true and fair view of its financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  2. Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting; and
  1. There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors:

Terry O'Brien

Chairman

Dated the 28th day of February 2020

26

Level 3, 170 Frome Street

Adelaide SA 5000

Correspondence to:

GPO Box 1270

Adelaide SA 5001

T +61 8 8372 6666

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Members of Clean Seas Seafood Limited

Report on the review of the half year financial report

Conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying half year financial report of Clean Seas Seafood Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half year ended on that date, a description of accounting policies, other selected explanatory notes, and the directors' declaration.

Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half year financial report of Clean Seas Seafood Limited does not give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the half year ended on that date, in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial

reporting.

Directors' responsibility for the half year financial report

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half year financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half year ended on that date, and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of Clean Seas Seafood Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd ACN 130 913 594

www.grantthornton.com.au

a subsidiary or related entity of Grant Thornton Australia Ltd ABN 41 127 556 389

'Grant Thornton' refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton Australia Ltd is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. In the Australian context only, the use of the term 'Grant Thornton' may refer to Grant Thornton Australia Limited ABN 41 127 556 389 and its Australian subsidiaries and related entities. GTIL is not an Australian related entity to Grant Thornton Australia Limited.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

A review of a half year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Independence

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

GRANT THORNTON AUDIT PTY LTD

Chartered Accountants

J L Humphrey

Partner - Audit & Assurance

Adelaide, 28 February 2020

Disclaimer

Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED
10:38pCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Half Year Accounts & Appendix 4D
PU
01/30CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Continued Strong Growth in Cash Flow from Operations
PU
01/30CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
01/20CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Convertible Note Placement Complete
PU
01/20CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Appendix 3B - Convertible Note Placement Complete
PU
2019CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Interest Payment - CSSG
PU
2019CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Appendix 3B - Convertible Note Placement Update
PU
2019CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Convertible Note Placement Update
PU
2019CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Appendix 3B - Convertible Note Placement Update
PU
2019CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Appendix 3B - Convertible Notes
PU
More news
Chart CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clean Seas Seafood Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Head CEO, Director & Managing Director
Terry Xavier O'Brien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Gratton Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael Thomson Manager-Research & Development
Marcus Anthony Stehr Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED-6.41%41
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-3.26%36 420
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.0.31%26 755
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 358
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-0.63%7 472
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-4.80%6 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group