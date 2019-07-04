Clean Seas Seafood : Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certification

ASX Announcement

Notice of ASC Certification

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd (Clean Seas) advises that it has formally received certification by the

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council is an independent, international non-profit organisation that manages the world's leading certification and labelling programme for responsible aquaculture.

Clean Seas is delighted to achieve this important certification and recognises that customers around the world are increasingly looking for sustainable and responsibly farmed seafood products.

According to Clean Seas Managing Director & CEO, David J Head, "this is an exciting and important step for our Company. We have long been the global leader in the full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellow Tail Kingfish. Our Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish is widely recognised as Arguably the best Raw Fish in the world and now this ASC Accreditation (considered the Gold Standard in Aquaculture) is formal validation of our environmentally responsible and sustainable farming practices. As we embark on further expansion, particularly in Europe and North America, the ASC Accreditation will open up opportunities with customers seeking high quality, premium seafood products with these verifiable environmental and sustainability credentials".