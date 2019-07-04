Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clean Seas Seafood Ltd    CSS   AU000000CSS3

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD

(CSS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/04
0.91 AUD   +1.11%
04:38aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certification
PU
06/17CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Details of Company Address
PU
06/04CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Seas Seafood : Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:38am EDT

ASX Announcement

4th July 2019

Notice of ASC Certification

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd (Clean Seas) advises that it has formally received certification by the

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council is an independent, international non-profit organisation that manages the world's leading certification and labelling programme for responsible aquaculture.

Clean Seas is delighted to achieve this important certification and recognises that customers around the world are increasingly looking for sustainable and responsibly farmed seafood products.

According to Clean Seas Managing Director & CEO, David J Head, "this is an exciting and important step for our Company. We have long been the global leader in the full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellow Tail Kingfish. Our Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish is widely recognised as Arguably the best Raw Fish in the world and now this ASC Accreditation (considered the Gold Standard in Aquaculture) is formal validation of our environmentally responsible and sustainable farming practices. As we embark on further expansion, particularly in Europe and North America, the ASC Accreditation will open up opportunities with customers seeking high quality, premium seafood products with these verifiable environmental and sustainability credentials".

Terry O'Brien

David J. Head

Chairman

Managing Director and CEO

For further information, please contact:

David J Head - Managing Director & CEO

  • 61 419 221 196 david.head@cleanseas.com.au

Tim Dohrmann - Investor Relations +61 468 420 846 tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

Clean Seas Seafood Limited | ABN 61 094 380 435

7 Frederick Road, Royal Park SA 5014 | PO Box 3316, Port Adelaide SA 5015

Tel +61 (08) 8621 2900 | www.cleanseas.com.au

Disclaimer

Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD
04:38aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certification
PU
06/17CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Details of Company Address
PU
06/04CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
04/29CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Q3 Sales Revenue increases 24% over prior year
PU
04/29CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
02/28CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Feed Litigation Update
PU
02/28CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : H1 FY19 Result Continues Solid Trajectory
PU
02/26CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
More news
Chart CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD
Duration : Period :
Clean Seas Seafood Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Head CEO, Director & Managing Director
Terry Xavier O'Brien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Thomson Manager-Research & Development
Marcus Anthony Stehr Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Jon Burrows Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD-15.89%53
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%27 117
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%18 452
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-13.38%9 321
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 960
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About