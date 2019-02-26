Clean Seas Seafood : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

ASX & Media Release
26 February 2019
Company Secretary Appointment
Clean Seas Seafood Limited advises that, effective from 26 February 2019, Wayne Materne has resigned his position as Company Secretary. The Directors thank him for his service to the company.
Helga Linacre, BA. LLB. AGIA. has been appointed Company Secretary effective from 26 February 2019.
Terry O'Brien Chairman
David J. Head
Managing Director and CEO
For further information, please contact:
David J Head - Managing Director & CEO + 61 419 221 196 david.head@cleanseas.com.au
Tim Dohrmann - Investor Relations +61 468 420 846 tim@nwrcommunications.com.au
Clean Seas Seafood Limited | ABN 61 094 380 435
7 Frederick Road, Royal Park SA 5014 | PO Box 3316, Port Adelaide SA 5015
Tel +61 (08) 8621 2900 | www.cleanseas.com.au
Disclaimer
Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:22:04 UTC