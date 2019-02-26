Clean Seas Seafood : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

ASX & Media Release

26 February 2019

Company Secretary Appointment

Clean Seas Seafood Limited advises that, effective from 26 February 2019, Wayne Materne has resigned his position as Company Secretary. The Directors thank him for his service to the company.

Helga Linacre, BA. LLB. AGIA. has been appointed Company Secretary effective from 26 February 2019.

Terry O'Brien Chairman

David J. Head

Managing Director and CEO

