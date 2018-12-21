Log in
Clean Seas Seafood : Appendix 3B - Exercise of Share Rights

12/21/2018 | 09:20am CET

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Clean Seas Seafood Limited

ABN 61 094 380 435

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued on exercise of Share Rights and Share Rights lapsed

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    130,766 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued on exercise of 130,766 Share Rights and lapse of 107,442 Share Rights

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued on exercise on vested Share Rights by a Non-Director executive. No amount was payable on vesting or exercise.

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Yes, the Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued rank equally with existing Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

    Share Rights granted as part of prior year "at risk" remuneration. No amount is payable upon vesting or exercise.

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued on exercise of vested Share Rights.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Yes

    13 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

130,766

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    Nil

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    Nil

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    Not applicable

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    Not applicable

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    20,711,057

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

18 December 2018

Number

+Class

83,498,060

Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    811,595

    1,065,121

    471,113

    Share rights - FY17 Equity Incentive Plan

    Share rights - FY18 Equity Incentive Plan

    Share rights - FY19 Equity Incentive Plan

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security required?

Not applicable

holder

approval Not applicable

12

13

14

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Not applicable

renounceable?

Ratio in which the +securities

Not applicable

will be offered

+Class of +securities to which the

Not applicable

offer relates

15

+Record date entitlementsto

determine Not applicable

16

Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

Not applicable

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

Not applicable

18

Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not applicable

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

    of Not applicable

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

    Not applicable

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    Not applicable

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

    Not applicable

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    Not applicable

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

    Not applicable

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

    Not applicable

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

    Not applicable

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

    Not applicable

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

    Not applicable

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

    Not applicable

  • 30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

    Not applicable

  • 31 How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a

Not applicable

Disclaimer

Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:19:06 UTC
