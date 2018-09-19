Clean Seas Seafood : Management Change

ASX & Media Release

19 September 2018

Clean Seas Management Change

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX: CSS), the global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish, wishes to advise of a restructure of its head office finance and support functions.

To support the Company's ongoing expansion, the current combined role of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary will be split into two separate roles.

As a result of this change, Wayne Materne, the current CFO and Company Secretary, has advised of his decision to leave the Company after more than four years in this role. During this period Wayne has been instrumental in providing effective support for the expanding business, and the Board thanks Wayne for his focus, dedication and strong contribution to the Company.

Wayne has indicated his intention to stay with the Company until December 2018 to ensure an orderly transition. An Executive Search firm has been engaged to recruit for the two new roles.

Terry O'Brien ChairmanDavid J Head

Managing Director and CEO

For further information, please contact:

David J Head - Managing Director & CEO Tim Dohrmann - Investor Relations + 61 419 221 196 +61 468 420 846 david.head@cleanseas.com.au tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

