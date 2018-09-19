Clean Seas Seafood : Management Change

19 September 2018
Clean Seas Management Change
Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX: CSS), the global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish, wishes to advise of a restructure of its head office finance and support functions.
To support the Company's ongoing expansion, the current combined role of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary will be split into two separate roles.
As a result of this change, Wayne Materne, the current CFO and Company Secretary, has advised of his decision to leave the Company after more than four years in this role. During this period Wayne has been instrumental in providing effective support for the expanding business, and the Board thanks Wayne for his focus, dedication and strong contribution to the Company.
Wayne has indicated his intention to stay with the Company until December 2018 to ensure an orderly transition. An Executive Search firm has been engaged to recruit for the two new roles.
Terry O'Brien ChairmanDavid J Head
Managing Director and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Clean Seas Seafood Limited | ABN 61 094 380 435
7 Frederick Road, Royal Park SA 5014 | PO Box 3316, Port Adelaide SA 5015
Tel +61 (08) 8621 2900 | www.cleanseas.com.au
Disclaimer
Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:27:02 UTC