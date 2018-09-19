Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clean Seas Seafood Ltd    CSS   AU000000CSS3

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD (CSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Clean Seas Seafood : Management Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:28am CEST

ASX & Media Release

19 September 2018

Clean Seas Management Change

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX: CSS), the global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish, wishes to advise of a restructure of its head office finance and support functions.

To support the Company's ongoing expansion, the current combined role of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary will be split into two separate roles.

As a result of this change, Wayne Materne, the current CFO and Company Secretary, has advised of his decision to leave the Company after more than four years in this role. During this period Wayne has been instrumental in providing effective support for the expanding business, and the Board thanks Wayne for his focus, dedication and strong contribution to the Company.

Wayne has indicated his intention to stay with the Company until December 2018 to ensure an orderly transition. An Executive Search firm has been engaged to recruit for the two new roles.

Terry O'Brien ChairmanDavid J Head

Managing Director and CEO

For further information, please contact:

David J Head - Managing Director & CEO

Tim Dohrmann - Investor Relations

+ 61 419 221 196

+61 468 420 846

david.head@cleanseas.com.au

tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

Clean Seas Seafood Limited | ABN 61 094 380 435

7 Frederick Road, Royal Park SA 5014 | PO Box 3316, Port Adelaide SA 5015

Tel +61 (08) 8621 2900 | www.cleanseas.com.au

Disclaimer

Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD
05:28aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Management Change
PU
06/13CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Change of Director's Interest - H. Stehr
PU
06/05CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Change of Director's Interest - H. Stehr
PU
05/25CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Change of Director's Interest - David Head
PU
05/04CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Change of Director's Interest - T. O'Brien
PU
04/10CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Awarded $2.5M Grant & Appoints GM Aquaculture
PU
2016CLEAN SEAS TUNA : Operational Update - Strong Start to FY17
PU
2016CLEAN SEAS TUNA : September Quarter Cash Flow Report
PU
2016CLEAN SEAS TUNA : Share Purchase Plan - Cleansing Notice
PU
2016CLEAN SEAS TUNA : Appendix 4G - Corporate Governance
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 95,0 M
Chart CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD
Duration : Period :
Clean Seas Seafood Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Head CEO, Director & Managing Director
Terry Xavier O'Brien Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Materne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Thomson Manager-Research & Development
Marcus Anthony Stehr Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LTD-9.38%68
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%17 009
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC18.41%9 765
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 673
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%6 495
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 409
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.