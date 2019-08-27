Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clean TeQ Holdings Limited    CLQ   AU000000CLQ2

CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CLQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clean TeQ : New projects for battery material nickel need a price spur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker uses the tapping process to separate nickel ore from other elements at a nickel processing plant in Sorowako

LONDON (Reuters) - Rapidly rising use of nickel in the batteries that power electric vehicles over coming years means higher prices are needed to incentivise the development of new projects to boost supplies of the metal.

Demand for nickel is expected to soar as governments, companies and individual consumers aim to cut the noxious fumes emitted by fossil-fuelled vehicles.

(GRAPHIC: Electric vehicle sales penetration - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/6077/6060/EV%20sales%20penetration.png)

To compete with conventional cars powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs), electric vehicles must be able to go further on a single charge. That means more nickel, used to store energy in the cathode part of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, is needed.

Consultancy Roskill estimates most new greenfield nickel projects would need prices at $22,000 (£17,919) a tonne or above, though that would to an extent depend on byproducts such as cobalt, whose prices have slumped. Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange are around $15,700 a tonne.

(GRAPHIC: Nickel prices - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/6126/6109/Nickel%20price.jpg)

Prices need to be higher now as nickel mines can take five or more years to develop.

"You need a much higher purity nickel for batteries. To build more capacity you need significantly higher prices," said Jack Anderson, an analyst at Roskill.

"Nickel has been dominated by the stainless steel industry, which uses the lowest-cost, low-grade material coming from Indonesia and the Philippines."

Stainless accounts for about 70% of global nickel demand estimated at 2.4 million tonnes this year, while batteries' share was about 4%.

Demand will rely on the adoption of batteries containing higher levels of nickel. Originally, cathodes comprised one part nickel, one part cobalt and one part manganese.

(GRAPHIC: Battery cathode chemistry - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/6076/6059/Battery%20cathode%20chemistry%20share.jpg)

That 1-1-1 ratio has largely given way to 5-2-3 and 6-2-2. Cathodes with 80% nickel are expected to dominate within years as technology advances to limit the use of cobalt, which stabilises and extends the life of batteries.

"Depending on the adoption of 8-1-1 technology, the amount of nickel per car could on average go from 20 kg to between 40 and 50 kg by 2025," said Jim Lennon, managing director at Red Door Research.

(GRAPHIC: Nickel demand from batteries - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/6079/6062/Nickel%20demand%20from%20battery%20sector.jpg)

As electric vehicle sales climb, Roskill forecasts nickel demand from the battery sector to rise to 258,000 tonnes or nearly 10% of the total in 2022, when many expect parity between the costs of making battery- and ICE-powered cars.

(GRAPHIC: Nickel demand breakdown - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/6078/6061/nickel%20demand%20breakdown.jpg)

Roskill sees batteries' share at 20% of global nickel demand totalling 3.69 million tonnes by 2030, while stainless steel mills will account for 60%.

(GRAPHIC: Battery nickel demand versus stainless - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/6081/6064/nickel%20demand.jpg)

However, the deficits that have recently characterised the market could disappear for a couple of years as new projects in Indonesia start to produce nickel that can easily be turned into battery chemicals.

Projects in Indonesia include a high-pressure acid leach smelter in Morowali financed by a consortium led by China's Tsingshan Group.

"Things are happening quickly in Indonesia and at current prices, which aren't really high enough for many Western projects," Wood Mackenzie analyst Andrew Mitchell said.

New projects outside China could include Clean Teq, which is looking to sell a stake in its nickel, cobalt and scandium venture in Australia to help fund development.

Others mentioned by analysts are Western Areas' Odysseus project in Australia and Giga Metals' Turnagain mine in Canada.

"We'll be looking at large deficits in a few years ... There should be a market for the concentrate the Giga Metals project produces by the time it comes to fruition," Mitchell said.

Wood Mackenzie's long-term price to incentivise new projects outside Asia is $20,000 a tonne.

"By 2040, 48% of nickel demand will come from the stainless sector and 30% from batteries," Mitchell said, adding that nickel demand by 2040 would total 4.25 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Pratima Desai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.45% 0.34 End-of-day quote.-8.00%
LME NICKEL CASH -0.16% 15755 End-of-day quote.50.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:32aCLEAN TEQ : New projects for battery material nickel need a price spur
RE
07/26CLEAN TEQ : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
AQ
06/20CLEAN TEQ : successfully completes demonstration project for brine hardness remo..
AQ
06/19CLEAN TEQ : successfully completes demonstration project for brine hardness remo..
AQ
06/18CLEAN TEQ : successfully completes demonstration project for brine hardness remo..
AQ
06/03CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery ..
AQ
04/29CLEAN TEQ : Quarterly Activities Report – March 2019
AQ
03/06CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Changes to the Board of Directors
AQ
03/05CLEAN TEQ : Changes to the Board of Directors
AQ
02/24CLEAN TEQ; : Investor Presentation
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 4,00 M
EBIT 2020 -19,2 M
Net income 2020 -19,9 M
Debt 2020 289 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,52x
EV / Sales2020 136x
EV / Sales2021 692x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,65  AUD
Last Close Price 0,35  AUD
Spread / Highest target 88,4%
Spread / Average Target 88,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Riggall CEO, Managing Director & Director
Robert Martin Friedland Co-Chairman
Zhao Bai Jiang Co-Chairman
Benjamin Stockdale Chief Financial Officer
Peter Leonard Voigt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.00%175
WASTE MANAGEMENT30.27%49 656
REPUBLIC SERVICES22.42%28 306
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-5.98%4 785
TETRA TECH, INC.54.34%4 366
TOMRA SYSTEMS31.42%4 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group