Cleantech Invest Oyj : Loudspring Oyj - Manager's Transactions

Loudspring Oyj
Company Release
3 June 2019 at 8.30 (EEST)
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vuoria, Matti
Position: Chairman of the Board
Issuer: Loudspring Oyj
LEI: 74370040F0RYWDWUJC65
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 74370040F0RYWDWUJC65_20190531135757_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-05-31
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000092523
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 100 000 Unit price: 0,36588 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100 000 Volume weighted average price: 0,36588 EUR
Loudspring in brief
Loudspring is an industrial group focused on saving natural resources. We own and operate Nordic growth businesses that are making a big environmental impact. We have a diversified business portfolio with technologies that save energy, water and materials in industry, real estate and in everyday life.
The company group is listed on First North Finland under the ticker LOUD and on First North Stockholm under the ticker LOUDS.
Contact information:
Alf-Oskar Witting, Controller, Loudspring Oyj. Tel. +358 50 46 86 347, aowitting@loudspring.earth
Erik Penser Bank AB, Certified Adviser. Tel. +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se