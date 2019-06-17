Log in
Cleantech Invest Oyj : Loudspring Oyj - Manager's Transactions

0
06/17/2019 | 04:04am EDT

Loudspring Oyj

Company Release

3 June 2019 at 8.30 (EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vuoria, Matti

Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer: Loudspring Oyj

LEI: 74370040F0RYWDWUJC65

Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 74370040F0RYWDWUJC65_20190531135757_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-05-31

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000092523

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 100 000 Unit price: 0,36588 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100 000 Volume weighted average price: 0,36588 EUR

Loudspring in brief

Loudspring is an industrial group focused on saving natural resources. We own and operate Nordic growth businesses that are making a big environmental impact. We have a diversified business portfolio with technologies that save energy, water and materials in industry, real estate and in everyday life.

The company group is listed on First North Finland under the ticker LOUD and on First North Stockholm under the ticker LOUDS.

www.loudspring.earth

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loudspring/

Twitter: @loudspring

IG: @loudspring_earth

FB: @loudspringco

Contact information:

Alf-Oskar Witting, Controller, Loudspring Oyj. Tel. +358 50 46 86 347, aowitting@loudspring.earth

Erik Penser Bank AB, Certified Adviser. Tel. +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se

Disclaimer

Loudspring Oyj published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:03:03 UTC
