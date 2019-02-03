Clear Channel Outdoor : Airports Rings in New Year With One Billion Annual Passengers

While we reflect on a successful 2018, we're shining a light on Super Bowl LIII, just a few miles from Atlanta's International Airport, and our #1 gateway. One of the busiest airports in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson will swell with more than 3.2 million people projected to fly in and out, during the 12-day Super Bowl travel window. This year, Clear Channel Airports partnered with a number of brands to bring the Big Game to life and get fans charged from the moment they touch down in the city.

Verizon, Lowe's, Bose, SunTrust, Amazon Web Services and Anheuser-Busch, to name just a few, are welcoming fans to Atlanta with vibrant, engaging content. The Super Bowl Host Committee even created a fan zone with mock field smack dab in the middle of the ATL atrium -- can't miss that while you're milling through the security line!

Regardless of who you're rooting for, it's clear to see advertising continues to be a major player in the game, with out-of-home drawing more online chatter than TV ads this year. Keep on reading to see why.

NEW ADVERTISERS.

Clear Channel Airports welcomed a robust roster of new clients this year (over 900) across a multiplicity of verticals including brands such as Twilio, Pandora, Peloton, Zelle, Annapurna Pictures, Hotels.com and San Jose State University. Recent research has illustrated why these brands have chosen airport media at a time when other media are flailing. According to our Nielsen Airport Insight Study, 80% of Frequent Flyers notice airport ads and 42% of Frequent Flyers take action as a result of these ads; while on the flip side 80% of American adults are using at least one ad blocking method.

Creed II, Annapurna Pictures

NEW PARTNERSHIPS.

San Diego joined our unrivaled portfolio of airports in the U.S. Our recent win includes a 10-year partnership with the Southern California airport where brands can reach more than 22 million passengers annually. SAN started off 2018 strong, with traffic up 12.1% across the first half of the year. The airport will also upgrade its network this year to include a terminal-wide digital LCD and large-format digital LED arrivals network, complete with interactive media and sponsorship opportunities, to create the best experience for advertisers to connect and engage with travelers.

* Spec photo of SAN for illustration purposes only



NEW DISCOVERY.

Recent data show our biggest and most coveted audience are millennials. They travel more than any other generation, with millennial frequent flyers averaging 6X a year! 72% would like to increase their spending on experiences and 81% are more likely to spend more on travel than save money. 46% of millennial travelers said promotions are what attract them to make purchases.

TRAFFIC INCREASE.

More people than ever are traveling today-passenger traffic at our airports grew year-over-year by 7.3%. Individual airports reached record breaking passenger numbers, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remaining the busiest airport in the world for the 20th consecutive year.

Six out of ten of the most connected airports in the U.S. for 2018 were part of the Clear Channel Airports portfolio. As of 2019 we marked a milestone: Advertisers can now reach one billion annual passengers throughout our Global Network of airports.

We look forward to an amazing 2019 where we can build more partnerships, bring forth more creativity and innovation, and continue to connect brands with people. Visit Clear Channel Airports for more examples and locations, and place your campaigns in front of this captive audience all year long.

