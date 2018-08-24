Log in
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. (CCO)
Clear Channel Outdoor : Airports Wins 5-Year Renewal with Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport to Provide Brands with Innovative Advertising Solutions

08/24/2018

August 24, 2018by Clear Channel Outdoor

Deal Offers Advertisers a Cutting-Edge Media Network to Engage with Over 300,000 Annual Passengers through Vibrant Southwest Michigan Region

Kalamazoo, MI - -Clear Channel Airports (CCA), a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), an indirect subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today announced it won a five-year renewal with an option to extend for an additional five years, with Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) to provide brands with innovative advertising solutions. The new agreement began May 17, 2018 and media upgrades begin Q4, 2018

Clear Channel Airports has provided AZO with its comprehensive media network since 2008. Kalamazoo, located in Southwest Michigan, is home to 20 Fortune 1000 companies and is the world headquarters for the Kellogg Company, Stryker Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation. The region is also home to a vibrant beer scene with nearly twenty breweries in the area.

The new media network at AZO creates a captivating medium for advertisers to connect and engage with leisure travelers, business travelers and local residents. Some of the key details of the new program are as follows:

  • Upgrading two 86' LCDs on the baggage claim back wall with decorative shrouds to drive new advertising;
  • Filling exhibit space;
  • Targeting medical and pharmaceutical sector: Borgess Medical Center, MPI Research, Perrigo, Pfizer, Stryker; and
  • Focusing on thriving brewery market.

'Home to a diverse business community covering growing industries like healthcare, spirits and manufacturing, Kalamazoo presents advertisers with a unique opportunity to reach a wide range of business travelers and a thriving local population spanning all age groups,' said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports. 'We are proud to extend our ten year partnership with AZO and look forward to building an exciting advertising network for this increasingly vibrant region.'

In addition, a recent Nielsen study shows airport advertising offers consumers a great opportunity to absorb and respond to brand messaging. According to the study, frequent flyers are highly responsive to airport advertising, with 80% noticing the media and 42% taking action that includes visiting a website, going to a store or learning more about a product/brand/service. Nineteen percent of frequent flyers bought a product they saw advertised at the airport. Additionally, airport campaigns are a significant driver of foot traffic, with 84% of frequent fliers likely to visit a restaurant, 50% likely to visit a clothing/accessories/jewelry store and 41% likely to visit a consumer electronics store.

About Clear Channel Airports
Dedicated to airport advertising for more than 40 years, Clear Channel Airports is the premier innovator of contemporary display concepts. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE:CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 270 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 32 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Like us on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on Linked In.

Sign up for CCO's award-winning blog, Look Up.

For more information, contact:
Wendy Weatherford
wendyweatherford@clearchannel.com
212.812.0081

Disclaimer

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 19:56:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 708 M
EBIT 2018 240 M
Net income 2018 -174 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 1 693 M
Technical analysis trends CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Pittman Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christian Aaselund Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Dale W. Tremblay Independent Director
Blair Edward Hendrix Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.1.09%1 693
WPP GROUP-3.36%20 961
OMNICOM GROUP-5.14%15 385
PUBLICIS GROUPE-1.68%15 148
DENTSU INC8.69%13 506
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-26.62%9 488
