Clear Channel Outdoor : Americas CEO, Scott Wells to Present at the Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SAN ANTONIO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, is scheduled to present at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 13,500 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,200 digital billboards across 28 markets in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 5,600 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.com , www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com.

