Clear Channel Outdoor : Billboards Make Us Scream For Halloween

With fall's arrival, it gets darker earlier, an eeriness lurks in the air, protruding skeleton bones emerge from lawns across your neighborhood, and creepy clowns are celebrated. Folks...this is Halloween.

Halloween is the third largest holiday in the U.S., following Christmas and the Super Bowl, and almost 80% of households are expected to make related purchases. With over 171 million Americans celebrating Halloween each year, there is a huge opportunity for your brand to utilize the largest creative canvas to elevate your seasonal message-and to share a little scare!

Here are three verticals that are hyper-tuned into the Halloween madness:

Retail

Retailers can drive sales and store visits by promoting the goods, from candy corn to zombie makeup to scarecrows and witch hats and all party essentials, ensure you're the one-stop shop:

Entertainment & Attractions



Use digital out-of-home to showcase countdowns and share deets for upcoming Halloween festivities. This time of year brings out the kid in all of us. Make sure consumers are headed to YOUR haunted house!

Food & Beverage



Direct consumers to your establishment by highlighting seasonal products that will add the thrill factor to any costume party.

And it wouldn't be Halloween without Michael Myers. In the mood to feel your heart pound? Watch this trailer, in theaters Oct. 19th.

Check out our gallery for some blood-pumping billboards: