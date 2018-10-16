Log in
Clear Channel Outdoor : Billboards Make Us Scream For Halloween

10/16/2018 | 10:08pm CEST

With fall's arrival, it gets darker earlier, an eeriness lurks in the air, protruding skeleton bones emerge from lawns across your neighborhood, and creepy clowns are celebrated. Folks...this is Halloween.

Halloween is the third largest holiday in the U.S., following Christmas and the Super Bowl, and almost 80% of households are expected to make related purchases. With over 171 million Americans celebrating Halloween each year, there is a huge opportunity for your brand to utilize the largest creative canvas to elevate your seasonal message-and to share a little scare!

Here are three verticals that are hyper-tuned into the Halloween madness:

Retail

Retailers can drive sales and store visits by promoting the goods, from candy corn to zombie makeup to scarecrows and witch hats and all party essentials, ensure you're the one-stop shop:

Entertainment & Attractions

Use digital out-of-home to showcase countdowns and share deets for upcoming Halloween festivities. This time of year brings out the kid in all of us. Make sure consumers are headed to YOUR haunted house!

Food & Beverage

Direct consumers to your establishment by highlighting seasonal products that will add the thrill factor to any costume party.

And it wouldn't be Halloween without Michael Myers. In the mood to feel your heart pound? Watch this trailer, in theaters Oct. 19th.

Check out our gallery for some blood-pumping billboards:

Use Clear Channel Outdoor RADAR to select audiences that over-index for behaviors appropriate for Halloween. Contact our team who is eager to share creative best practices and make your next outdoor campaign memorable, shareable and measurable.

*Sources: International Council of Shopping Centers, 2015; Statistic Brain, Halloween Statistics; Halloween 2015 by the Numbers, CNN

Disclaimer

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 20:07:09 UTC
